Stocking Stuffers for People Who Love New York City

Stocking Stuffers That Bring Back New York City Memories

If you’ve gotten all of your big gifts purchased but you’re still looking for stocking stuffers or a smaller gift, this list curated by the experts at Love NYC Souvenirs has you covered. So whether you want to remember a recent trip to New York City with a special Christmas ornament, fill up kids’ stockings, or add to a loved one's coffee mug collection, here are affordable gifts to remind people of their New York City memories.

New York City Taxi Christmas Ornament

Each year, you can reminisce about your trip to New York City with this Christmas ornament. An iconic yellow taxi with a bit of Christmas spirit, this ornament will bring back memories for years to come.

King Kong Pin

Perfect for movie buffs who have everything, this King Kong Pin can be added to a souvenir lanyard, backpack, or jean jacket.

New York City Skyline Magnet

Magnets are one of the most popular souvenirs for a reason. You can think of these iconic million-dollar New York views every time you open your fridge. Featuring classics such as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building, you can’t go wrong with this stocking stuffer.

Taxi Snow Globe

Making for a memorable decoration, this snow globe has the base of an NYC taxi cab and famous buildings in the globe itself. Kids will love the magic that a snow globe brings with each and every shake.

Black Pajama Shorts

Show your love for the city that never sleeps while you sleep. These pajama shorts are great for lounging around the house or as sleepwear.

Zippered Coin Purse

For the person that’s always losing change or a small wallet for a kids' backpack, grab this cute zippered bag. It's the perfect-sized gift for a stocking stuffer, featuring a fashionable young lady and her poodle taking in all the sights.

Statue of Liberty Mini Replica

Did your family or someone you know visit the Statue of Liberty this past year? This 6-inch Statue of Liberty replica featuring an American flag and other famous sights makes a great addition to a bookshelf or kid's bedroom.

Official NYPD Baseball Hat

If you want to give a gift that can be used year-round, look no further than this officially licensed NYPD navy blue cap. Made from 90% cotton and with an adjustable strap, this stocking stuffer will be the perfect fit.

Compact Mirror

This compact mirror with a cute painted design is a lovely stocking stuffer for a tween, teen, or woman in your life. Small enough for a purse, backpack, make-up bag, or locker, it's a gift they can use daily.

Skyline Umbrella

Is someone in your life always in need of more umbrellas? Well, this one with a beautiful sunset skyline design will make sure they are not only prepared for a rainy day but bring back those New York City memories with each use.

Classic Photo-style Coffee Mug

Whether they add it to their coffee mug collection or use it every day, this popular NYC souvenir makes a great stocking stuffer. Showing off the iconic yellow taxi and other famous buildings, add some premium coffee or a box of tea for a themed gift.

Notebook & Pen Set

Do you know someone who always needs paper and a pen to jot things down? Or perhaps they like to have a pen and pad next to their bed to write down things before they go to sleep? If so, consider this notebook with a floral print and several iconic New York City locations as a stocking stuffer.

Wall Street Bull

For the investor in your life, consider the Wall Street charging bull. A replica of the famous Bowling Green Bull located in the financial district, it’s a great stocking stuffer for a personal finance geek.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.