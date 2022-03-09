We've got a good feeling about this. Fifteen years after the Star Wars prequels came to an end, one of their most beloved characters is back in the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited series streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting May 25, exactly 45 years after audiences around the world were first transported to the galaxy far, far away.

In the first teaser trailer for the series, fans get their first look at Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, played once again by Ewan McGregor, ten years after his fateful battle with his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker. Despite declaring that the fight is lost, all hope is not gone as the one-time Jedi continues on his mission to keep Anakin's son Luke safe, watching over him — albeit from a distance — as little Luke grows up under the care of his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, played by Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse respectively.

As simple as life on Tatooine might appear, danger is waiting in the wings. The Inquisitors, a group of Force-sensitive Jedi hunters appear to be looking for Kenobi. Both the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) — who first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels — and the new character of Reva (Moses Ingram) are tasked with hunting him down, venturing to both the familiar world of Tatooine and the brand-new planet Daiyu in search of him. Also posing a threat is the Empire, represented here by Indira Varma's Imperial officer, who has also arrived on Tatooine and looks like she means business.

The trailer is full of nods to many eras of Star Wars storytelling, with the Rebels-era inquisitors and their distinctive lightsabers playing a key role, as well as Daiyu's very Coruscant-like aesthetic throwing things back to the prequels. The whole trailer is also scored with “Duel of the Fates”, arguably one of the most iconic pieces of music to come out of the prequel trilogy.

Not seen in the trailer is Hayden Christensen, who is set to reprise his role as Darth Vader for the series. The cast also includes Star Wars newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, and is written by Joby Harold. McGregor, Chow, and Harold all also serve as executive producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25 on Disney+. Check out the trailer below:

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.