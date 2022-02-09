‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Sets May Release Date

Looks like we finally know when we can say “hello there” to a fan favorite! On the same day, Disney+ wrapped their first Star Wars series of the year The Book of Boba Fett, the streaming giant has set a release date for the upcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show is set to premiere on May 25, 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor, reprising the role he played in the Star Wars prequel films beginning with The Phantom Menace. This will be the first time McGregor has donned the costume since 2005, and fans are eager to see him back in action. He is not the only actor on the project to be slipping back into old habits — or robes as the case may be. Hayden Christiansen, who played Anakin Skywalker alongside McGregor in both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith will be reprising his old role as well.

Joining McGregor and Christiansen are Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Owen and Beru Lars in the prequel films, most notably in Attack of the Clones. The series is also welcoming new faces to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, with Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The behind-the-camera talent is just as impressive as the cast, with The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow assuming the role of showrunner and director. Penning the series is Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). Both are executive producing alongside McGregor, Michelle Rejwan, and Kathleen Kennedy.

According to Disney, the show is set a decade after we last saw the characters, with the official press release reading:

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader”

The release date of May 25 is one that has significance for Star Wars. The film that started it all, A New Hope (then just called Star Wars) was released in the United States on May 25, 1977, exactly 45 years before Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s expected release date. It was in that film that audiences first met Obi-Wan Kenobi, though of course by then he went by “Old Ben” and hadn't heard the name “Obi-Wan” in a long time.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25, 2022 on Disney+. Check out the new poster below:

