10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone. Redditor u/tookuayl inquired, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Reddit responded, and these were the top-voted obscure 80s films.

10. I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Now streaming on Hulu.

Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote, directed, and starred in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, a parody of blaxploitation movies. It follows a black hero wannabe reuniting with 1970s former black heroes to exact revenge on the film's villain, Mr. Big. EquinsuOcha quoted the film, “How much for a rib?” Before sharing a fun fact – this was Chris Rock's first role.”

9. Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid is a neo-noir mystery that parodies and pays homage to the 1940s pulp detective films. GlorianaLauriana exclaimed, “Love that movie! Steve Martin is aces in it, and seriously, the way they edited all those movie clips into it was ahead of its time.”

8. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension follows Dr. Buckaroo Banzai, a physicist, neurosurgeon, test pilot, and rock star who must save the world by defeating Red Lectroids, a band of inter-dimensional aliens from Planet 10.

Redditor smallberry_tornados admitted, “Came here with that one in mind. I even have a cat named John Smallberries.” BandidoCoyote exclaimed, “That's a cult gem!”

7. Night Shift (1982)

Available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Keely2773 nominated “Night Shift with Henry Winkler and Michael Keaton.” Night Shift follows an awkwardly shy night-shift morgue employee whose life is turned upside down by his new co-worker who fancies himself a free-spirited entrepreneur.

Several Reddit users began sharing their favorite quotes, including HeathenVixen, “Feed the mayonnaise to the tuna fish!” Followed by darth_sudo, “Think of us as love brokers.”

6. Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)

Not currently streaming.

Based on Ray Bradbury's 1962 novel of the same name, Something Wicked This Way Comes tells the story of a diabolical circus and its demonic proprietor preying on the townsfolk.

Many Redditors quoted the film, including MrValdemar, “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes. Open locks, whoever knocks.”

5. Time Bandits (1981)

Now streaming on HBO Max.

Time Bandits follows a young boy who accidentally joins a band of time-traveling dwarves. They jump from era to era, searching for treasures to steal.

Redditor mskrabapel admitted, “That movie scared the **** out of me when I was a kid.” And redhotbos stated, “I just watched it a few weeks ago for the first time since probably the 90s. Still awesome.”

4. Ladyhawke (1985)

Available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Ladyhawke is a medieval fantasy that follows a youthful thief who unwillingly teams up with a warrior and his lady as the Bishop of Aquila hunts them.

Several Redditors excitedly agreed with this nomination. For example, MichelleInMpls quoted from the film, “I talk to God all the time and no offense, but he never mentioned you.”

3. Enemy Mine (1985)

Now streaming on Starz.

Enemy Mine is a sci-fi action drama focusing on an interstellar war between humans set in the late 21st century. It follows a human (Dennis Quaid) and an alien soldier (Louis Gossett Jr.) who become stranded on an inhabitable planet. To survive, they must depend on each other despite their mutual distrust. TheVoicesOfBrian admits, “I was not prepared for that movie.”

2. Eddie & the Cruisers (1983)

Available to watch free with ads on YouTube.

Eddie and the Cruisers is a musical drama based on the novel by P. F. Kluge. There is also a sequel, Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives! (1989).

It follows a television reporter investigating the mysterious disappearance of cult rock star Eddie Wilson. Eddie's life is dramatized through flashbacks, and the rise and fall of his rock and roll band, Eddie and the Cruisers is documented.

1. Real Genius (1985)

Now streaming on Starz,

Real Genius follows a teenage prodigy entering Pacific Tech, a top engineering college. He's awkward and teams up with an offbeat roommate and senior-year genius (Val Kilmer).

They work together on a laser project. However, after a professor aims to turn their laser project into a military weapon, the two unite to ruin his plan.

TheVoicesOfBrian agreed, “Everyone should see this. It's a moral imperative.” Were these 80s film Reddit nominations obscure enough for you? Check out these well-known 80s movies that every teenager should watch immediately.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.