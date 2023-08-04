The Best Obscure Films That Are Actually Really Good

Are you tired of scrolling endlessly through streaming services only to find the same blockbuster movies and popular TV shows?

It's time to broaden your cinematic horizons and discover hidden gems that have flown under the radar.

In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 50 best obscure films that are actually really good.

From critically acclaimed indie cinema to cult classics and arthouse films, film festivals and critics have praised these underrated movies.

So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and prepare to discover some new favorites that you never knew existed.

1 – Cemetery of Splendor (2015)

Cemetery of Splendor (2015) Obscure Films That Are Actually Really Good
Image Credit: Pyramide Distribution.

A group of soldiers with a mysterious sleeping sickness are transferred to a temporary clinic in a former school, where a volunteer nurse discovers that the clinic is located on a site believed to be a cemetery and that the soldiers' condition may be connected to supernatural forces.

2 – A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Rome Shadanloo, Ana Lily Amirpour
Image Credit: Vice Films / Kino Lorber.

In a desolate Iranian town, a young woman stalks the streets at night, seeking out men who disrespect women, until she meets a man who could be her match.

3 – Blue Ruin (2013)

Blue Ruin (2013)
Image Credit: RADiUS-TWC.

A vagrant finds out about his parents' murder and sets out to seek revenge, but things don't go according to plan.

4 – The Hunt (2012)

The Hunt Movie
Image Credit: Nordisk Film.

A teacher's life is turned upside down when wrongly accused of sexually abusing a child in his care.

5 – The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster Movie (2015)
Image Credit: Picturehouse Entertainment.

In a dystopian society where being single is illegal, a man escapes to a hotel where he must find a new partner or be turned into an animal.

6 –Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina (2014)
Image Credit: A24.

A young programmer is invited to test the intelligence of an artificial intelligence humanoid robot, but the experiment takes a dark turn as he becomes increasingly involved with the robot's creator.

7 – The Guest (2014)

The Guest Dan Stevens
Image Credit: Picturehouse.

A family grieving the loss of their son in the military is visited by a charming and mysterious stranger who claims to have served with him, but as bodies pile up around town, they start to wonder who this man really is.

8 – Snowpiercer (2013)

Snowpiercer John Hurt, Jamie Bell, Chris Evans
Image Credit: RADiUS/TWC.

After a failed attempt to stop global warming, the remaining survivors of humanity are trapped on a train that circles the earth, divided by class, until a revolution erupts from the tail section of the train.

9 – Under The Skin (2013)

Under the Skin (2013)
Image Credit: A24 .

A seductive alien prowls the streets of Glasgow, preying on unsuspecting men, until she starts questioning her mission on Earth.

10 – Coherence (2013)

Coherence (2013)
Image Credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories.

During a dinner party, a strange comet passes overhead and causes a series of bizarre and unsettling events as the guests begin to suspect that their reality may not be what it seems.

11 – The Skin I Live In (2011)

The Skin I Live In (2011) Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment España.

A brilliant plastic surgeon creates a synthetic skin that can withstand any kind of damage, but his obsession with perfection leads him down a dark and twisted path.

12 –Enemy (2013)

Enemy Movie
Image Credit: Entertainment One.

A mild-mannered college professor discovers he has a doppelganger and becomes obsessed with tracking him down, leading to a surreal and haunting journey of self-discovery.

13 – The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)
Image Credit: Distribution Company.

A retired legal counselor writes a novel based on a past unresolved case and reconnects with his former colleague, leading to a journey of love, loss, and revenge.

14 – The Witch (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Witch (2015)
Image Credit: A24.

In 17th-century New England, a Puritan family is banished from their community and forced to live at the edge of a forest where they become prey to supernatural forces beyond their comprehension.

15 – Mandy (2018)

Mandy Nicholas Cage
Image Credit: SpectreVision/Umedia/XYZ Films.

A man sets out on a path of bloody revenge against a cult that killed his girlfriend and left him for dead, using a homemade axe and a thirst for vengeance.

16 – Ida (2013)

Ida (2013)
Image Credit: Artificial Eye.

A young novitiate nun in 1960s Poland discovers a dark family secret dating back to World War II and begins a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

17 – Moon (2009)

Moon (2009), Sam Rockwell
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

A solitary astronaut working on the Moon makes a shocking discovery that changes his understanding of his mission and identity.

18 – The Double (2013)

The Double Mia Wasikowska
Image Credit: StudioCanal.

A meek and overlooked employee of a dystopian corporation becomes obsessed with his charismatic and confident doppelganger, leading to a surreal and unsettling conflict.

19 – The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden
Image Credit: CJ Entertainment.

In 1930s Korea, a wealthy heiress hires a con artist as her new handmaiden, but their plan to defraud her uncle and steal her fortune becomes complicated by unexpected desire and betrayal.

20 – The Square (2017)

The Square (2017)
Image Credit: BAC Films, Scanbox Entertainment, TriArt Film.

A museum curator in Stockholm struggles with professional and personal challenges as he prepares to launch a provocative art exhibit and confronts the limits of his own moral compass.

21 – The Neon Demon (2016)

The Neon Demon (2016)
Image Credit: Amazon Studios.

An aspiring model moves to Los Angeles and quickly rises to the top of the fashion industry, but her success attracts jealousy and obsession from those around her.

22 – The Raid: Redemption (2011)

The Raid: Redemption Movie (2011)
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

A police SWAT team must fight their way through a high-rise apartment complex filled with dangerous criminals to apprehend a notorious drug lord.

23 – Raw (2016)

Raw
Image Credit: Wild Bunch.

A young veterinary student discovers a dark and primal appetite after being hazed and forced to eat raw meat during a brutal initiation ritual.

24 – Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Only Lovers Left Alive Movie
Image Credit: Sony Classic Pictures.

A centuries-old vampire couple living in contemporary Detroit tries to find meaning and purpose in a world they see as increasingly shallow and destructive.

25 – The Invitation (2015)

The Invitation
Image Credit: Drafthouse Films.

A man attends a dinner party at the home of his ex-wife and her new partner but begins to suspect that something sinister is at play as old wounds and hidden agendas resurface.

26 – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Woody Harrelson, Frances McDormand
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

A mother seeking justice for her daughter's murder clashes with the local police department and creates controversy with a bold and controversial message on three billboards.

27 –The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Nicole Kidman, Sunny Suljic
Image Credit: Curzon Artificial Eye.

A successful surgeon is forced to make a terrible decision when a teenage boy he has taken under his wing begins to exact a twisted form of revenge for a past tragedy.

28 – Beast (2017)

Beast Movie (2017)
Image Credit: Altitude Film Distribution.

A young woman living on a remote British island falls for a mysterious man with a dark past, but their relationship becomes complicated when he is accused of a series of brutal murders.

29 – The Guilty (2018)

The Guilty Movie (2018)
Image Credit: Nordisk Film Distribution-Nikolaj Møller.

A police officer working at an emergency call center becomes embroiled in a tense race against time to rescue a kidnapped woman before it's too late.

30 – The Man From Nowhere (2010)

The Man from Nowhere Movie (2010)
Image Credit: CJ Entertainment.

A quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past must fight to save a young girl from a ruthless drug cartel when she becomes unwittingly involved in their dangerous dealings.

31 – Victoria (2015)

Victoria Movie(2015)
Image Credit: Senator Film.

A young Spanish woman in Berlin becomes embroiled in a high-stakes criminal scheme after meeting four men outside a nightclub.

32 – The Florida Project (2017)

The Florida Project William Dafoe
Image Credit: A24.

Set during a summer in the lives of impoverished children living in a motel near Walt Disney World, this poignant and heartbreaking film explores themes of childhood innocence, poverty, and societal neglect.

33 – Hunt for The Wilderpeople (2016)

Hunt for the Wilder people Sam Neill
Image Credit: Madman Films and Piki Films.

An orphaned boy and his gruff foster uncle become the subjects of a nationwide manhunt after they flee into the New Zealand bush following a series of misunderstandings and misadventures.

34 – The Death of Stalin (2017)

the-death-of-stalin
Image Credit:
Entertainment One Films

A satirical and irreverent look at the power struggle in the Soviet Union after the death of dictator Joseph Stalin in 1953 and the political intrigue and comedic chaos that ensued.

35 – Good Time (2017)

Good Time Robert Pattinson
Image Credit: A24.

After a botched bank robbery lands his mentally challenged brother in jail, a desperate man goes to great lengths to try and get him out, embarking on a dangerous and frenzied journey through the seedy underbelly of New York City.

36 – Columbus (2017)

Columbus Movie (2017)
Image Credit: Sundance Institute.

A Korean-American man travels to Columbus, Indiana to care for his estranged father. He begins a contemplative and introspective journey through the city's modernist architecture alongside a young architecture enthusiast.

37 – First Reformed (2017)

First Reformed Movie
Image Credit: A24.

A troubled pastor of a small church in upstate New York grapples with questions of faith, morality, and environmentalism as he begins to lose his grip on reality.

38 – Burning (2018)

Burning (2018)
Image Credit: Pine House Film.

A young man working odd jobs in Seoul reconnects with a former classmate who asks him to look after her cat while she goes on a trip to Africa, but when she returns with a mysterious and wealthy new friend, their lives are thrown into a dangerous and surreal tailspin.

39 – Shoplifters (2018)

Shoplifters Movie
Image Credit: GAGA.

A poor Japanese family living on the fringes of society survives by shoplifting and petty theft until they take in a young girl they find on the street and their delicate balance is threatened by secrets, lies, and the harsh realities of survival.

40 – Thunder Road (2018)

Thunder Road Movie (2018)
Image Credit: Vanishing Angle.

After the sudden death of his mother, a small-town police officer struggling with grief and anger tries to hold his life together while dealing with the challenges of fatherhood, professional responsibilities, and an impending nervous breakdown.

41 – One Cut of The Dead (2017)

One Cut of the Dead Movie
Image Credit: Asmik Ace

A low-budget Japanese zombie movie set on a deserted WWII-era military base takes a wild and unexpected turn when real zombies attack the film crew, and the director's insistence on shooting the perfect take becomes a matter of life and death.

42 –Blindspotting (2018)

Blindspotting (2018)
Image Credit: Lionsgate.

A black ex-con on probation and his white best friend navigate the rapidly gentrifying streets of Oakland and grapple with issues of race, police brutality, and the prison industrial complex in this funny, poignant, and timely tale of friendship and survival.

43 – The Farewell (2019)

The Farewell Movie (2019)
Image Credit: A24.

A Chinese-American woman returns to China with her family to say goodbye to her terminally ill grandmother, but they all decide to keep the diagnosis a secret from the matriarch in this touching and humorous exploration of cultural differences and familial love.

44 – Waves (2019)

Waves Movie (2019)
Image Credit: A24.

A suburban African-American family navigates the highs and lows of life and love in this emotionally charged and visually stunning drama that explores the profound effects of tragedy, forgiveness, and redemption.

45 – The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse
Image Credit: A24.

Two lighthouse keepers in the late 19th century on a remote New England island descend into madness and paranoia as they face harsh weather conditions, isolation, and their own dark secrets.

46 – Bacurau (2019)

Bacurau Movie (2019)
Image Credit: Vitrine Filmes.

In a remote Brazilian village, the residents must band together to defend themselves against a group of wealthy Americans who have arrived to hunt them for sport in this genre-bending and socially relevant thriller.

47 – The Assistant (2019)

The Assistant Movie (2019)
Image Credit: Ty Johnson / Bleecker Street.

A recent college graduate working as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul becomes increasingly aware of the systemic abuse and harassment facing women in the workplace in this tense and thought-provoking drama.

48 – Possessor (2020)

Possessor (2020)
Image Credit: Elevation Pictures.

An elite corporate assassin uses brain-implant technology to take control of other people's bodies and carry out her deadly missions, but when her latest assignment goes awry, she finds herself trapped in a nightmarish battle for control of her own mind and identity.

49 – His House (2020)

His House Wunmi Mosaku
Image Credit: Netflix.

A young refugee couple from war-torn South Sudan is granted asylum in the UK, but they soon discover that their new home is haunted by a malevolent presence that threatens to destroy their already fragile existence.

50 – Sound of Metal (2019)

Sound of Metal Riz Ahmed
Image Credit: Amazon Studios.

A heavy-metal drummer struggling with hearing loss must come to terms with his new reality and confront his past demons when he joins a deaf community that teaches him to communicate and connect with the world in a whole new way.

