14 Obscure Television Shows That Demand Your Attention Immediately

I'm constantly searching for new TV shows to binge, so whenever I come across a gem I've never heard of, I feel elated. A user on a popular online forum asked others for suggestions for obscure TV series that knock it out of the park. People replied with their favorites.

1. Counterpart (2017-2019)

When a secret agent discovers the agency he works for contains a hidden link between parallel worlds, his life turns upside down. After stepping through the interdimensional portal, the man meets a version of himself in another dimension and has no idea who he can trust.

2. Wonderfalls (2004)

A woman working in a gift shop at Niagara Falls is tired of living a dull, uneventful life. But her life becomes more interesting one day when she shows up to work, and a toy lion begins to talk with her. As more and more toys and cartoon images come to life, the woman realizes her strange power could help others.

3. The Listener (2009-2014)

The Listener is a fantasy medical drama about a paramedic who can read minds. On the job, he uses his telepathic powers to help people get the help they need at the hospital.

4. Father Ted (1995-1998)

After a priest spends his church's money on a private vacation, he's sent to an isolated island off the coast of Ireland as punishment. There, he meets two other priests who constantly get on his nerves. As he settles into his new life in this quirky island town, he wonders if he'll ever get a moment of peace.

5. Slings and Arrows (2003-2006)

Slings and Arrows is a Canadian comedy series about the cast and employees at a failing Shakespearean festival. After the artistic director dies, he returns as a ghost to haunt his former coworkers and ensure this year's Hamlet production goes smoothly. But when the new management tries to shake things up, the ghostly artistic director does whatever he can to protect his beloved festival.

6. The Booth at the End (2011-2012)

This compelling psychological thriller takes place entirely in one restaurant booth. People visit the booth to speak with the man sitting there because he can solve their problems miraculously. But in order to do so, the people must first commit acts that go against their morals and describe them to the man in excruciating detail.

7. The One (2021)

The One is a sci-fi drama series about the CEO of a DNA research company who discovers she can match a person with their soul mate by examining their DNA. Inspired by her findings, the CEO opens a new matchmaking experience for those looking for their one true love.

8. The Chestnut Man (2021-)

When detectives investigate the gruesome murder of a woman found in a playground, they soon notice a strange figurine made of chestnuts sitting near the crime scene. But when they examine the figure for evidence, they're surprised to find the fingerprints of a politician's daughter, who recently went missing.

9. 3% (2016-2020)

In this dystopian series, most people live in poverty, fighting over scraps to survive. Only the brightest and most promising members of society, the 3%, get to leave the dirty city streets to live in the lap of luxury. To determine who is worthy of joining the elite, each 20-year-old goes through a series of grueling tests in the hopes of making it to the top.

10. Sneaky Pete (2015-2019)

When a man is released from prison, he steals his cellmate's identity in order to leave his treacherous past behind him. But when he reaches the home of his cellmate's estranged family, and they welcome him with open arms, he realizes his cell mate's life may be just as dicey as his own.

11. The Path (2016-2018)

The Path is a drama series about a man rising the ladder in the cult he and his family belong to. But after the man suffers a horrible vision about the cult's leader, he questions whether or not he truly believes in the group's ideology.

12. Alice in Borderland (2020-)

Three friends enjoy spending time together as they cause light ruckus in the packed streets of Tokyo. But after leaving a bathroom, the friends are shocked to discover that the once-full city streets are now empty. As they wander around, they encounter a strange building where they're forced to play a terrifying game or sacrifice their lives.

13. Behind Her Eyes (2021)

When a single mother begins a secret affair with her boss, she develops a close friendship with his wife. But as time passes, the single mother realizes that both her boss and his wife are hiding something sinister.

14. The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

The Man in the High Castle is a dystopian series that provides an imagining of what the world would look like today had the Nazis won World War II. It takes place in the U.S., which Japan and Germany now control. But when one man discovers a secret tape that gives him hope for the future, he does everything he can to protect it.