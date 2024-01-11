Odds of Keeping 2024 Resolutions

For most, “New Year, new me” only lasts for three weeks or so. Though you are not defined by the residents who live in your state, social contagions suggest your peers could influence your behaviors. Residents of the 25 worst-ranking states professed how long they tend to stick to their New Year's resolutions before reverting to vices and bad habits.

1. Most Popular New Year's Resolutions of 2024

In surveying 3,000 people, including Canadians and Americans, researchers probed which New Year's resolutions are most common and how participants expect to fare after starting those resolutions. 40% of respondents vow to get in better shape, 16% intend to improve their financial habits, 14% are chasing a raise, 7% want to build new hobbies, and 5% want to maximize their enjoyment of life.

All noble goals, but are they attainable?

2. States With the Least Fortitude in 2024: Delaware (Two Months)

At least residents in Delaware are self-aware, but they don't appear particularly steely. Delawarean respondents gave themselves two months before the keto diet ends, the gym membership lapses, Amazon ordering habits spiral out of control, and the resolution becomes another dashed dream.

3. Mississippi (Two Months)

Mississippians may have Southern charm, but that doesn't mean they engage in Mularkey. From Biloxi to Oxford, Mississippi-based respondents admitted that their resolutions would see a nice two-month run before going the way of last year's resolution (or the dodo).

4. West Virginia (Two Months)

West Virginia has fallen on hard times, with many coal companies digging and ditching, addiction running rampant, and once-thriving communities crumbling into ghost towns. While West Virginians are proud, a sense of malaise and apathy has taken over many in the state.

West Virginian respondents are so tired that they're not even pretending to hold year-long resolutions. Even two months may be a generous estimate.

5. South Carolina (Three Months)

35% of adults in South Carolina are overweight, so we have to assume “get six-pack abs” is on the resolution list for many in the Palmetto State. However, if those six-pack abs do not come before the three-month mark, the resolution may be D.O.A.

6. Nevada (Three Months)

The volume of calls to one problem-gambling hotline increased by an astounding 30% between 2019 and 2020, and an estimated 6% of Nevadans struggle with over-gambling. Some Nevadans would benefit financially from taking more than three months off gambling (looking at you, a guy about to place a 15-leg parlay).

7. Arizona (Three Months)

As the 48th state, we will forgive Arizona for lagging in the New Year's resolution maintenance department. We get that the desert heat can be a valid reason to abandon your outdoor jogging routine, but three months? It's far from scorching in March, so surely you can keep running through May, at least.

8. Oregon (Three Months)

When you Google “where is Oregon lacking,” you'll find that the housing shortage in the state is terrible. Let's make the state's collective resolution to build more homes in 2024, lower those rent prices, and make Oregon more affordable for all (or at least some).

9. Georgia (Three Months)

We can stretch our 2024 resolutions beyond three months, can't we, Georgians? You could spend three months in bumper-to-bumper traffic on an average Tuesday afternoon Atlanta rush hour. Georgia has one of the more robust job markets and an unemployment rate of just 3.3%, so why don't we push for that pay raise this year?

10. Nebraska (Three Months)

Remember that stock market dynamo Warren Buffett calls Omaha home. Why not take up that day-trading side hustle you've considered for years? Becoming at-home Jordan Belfort might take over three months, but any worthwhile resolution is worth four months or more.

11. Virginia (Three Months)

Curbing bad financial habits is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. Fittingly, 36% of Virginians view rising living costs and inflation as the greatest threat to their lifestyle. Those who can strengthen their financial standing in 2024 may look back on the year as a win, even if they have only three really good months.

12. Louisiana (Three Months)

Louisiana is known for its party culture, from the tailgates in Baton Rouge to the wettest bar on Bourbon Street. Louisianans aged 14 and older consumed 2.59 gallons of alcohol per resident in 2020, which was only the 21st highest of the 50 states. Even so, more than a few will hope to cut back their intake of Sazerac in the coming year, and we hope they can honor the resolution beyond the expected three months.

13. Tennessee (Three Months)

Though the average Tennesseean predicts their resolution will last only three months, we hope they'll exercise self-restraint for most of the year. Let's address Memphians specifically. In 2024, why not resolve to steal fewer vehicles? There were nearly 700 car thefts in the first 17 days of last year, so maybe we can start 2024 off on a less felonious foot.

14. Maryland (Three Months)

We hope that Marylanders will accept our proposed resolution for 2024: catch more crab, broil them, cook them into cakes, and send the extras to one particular writer who shall remain nameless.

15. Connecticut (Three Months)

Connecticuters don't have much faith in maintaining a year-long resolution, but why not take it day by day? Seriously, the state saw 39.1 of every 100,000 residents pass away from illicit substances (not including alcohol) in 2020. This figure is well above the national average, and we hope this will be a year of sobriety for those who seek it.

16. Florida (Four Months)

It's easy to maintain your New Year's resolution for four months when you resolve to hit the beach and listen to Jimmy Buffett as often as possible. Even so, Floridians deserve kudos for setting their sights higher than less optimistic residents of many other states.

17. New York (Four Months)

Though New York is more than the Big Apple, nobody denies that the state goes as New York City does. Making this year's resolutions financial might be wise, as unsound budgeting has led to law enforcement cuts, preschoolers getting the short end of the stick, and general financial anxiety.

18. California (Four Months)

Californians know the art of reinventing oneself well. Not long ago, hippies were making their pilgrimage to San Francisco with flowers in their hair (and a new, suburbia-loathing air of freedom in tow). Whether it's surfing more, finally going full vegan, or finally moving, we hope Californians have a hearty four months of semi-successful resolutions ahead.

19. Utah (Four Months)

Utah has some of the gnarliest (in a good way) powder in the United States, as it's basically Canada. In 2024, pledge to take full advantage of Utah's great outdoors, whether it's snowboarding in Northern Utah or hiking in the red rocks of Southern Utah.

20. Ohio (Four Months)

You can't spell “Oh no, I broke my resolution again” without “Ohio,” but let's be optimistic. Assuming Ohioans can make it to their projected fourth-month mark, who's to say they can't keep the willpower going even further? Deer are running rampant in Ohio, so consider making a hunting-related resolution in 2024—seriously, Bambi & Co. are out of control.

21. New Jersey (Four Months)

New Jerseyites have been abandoning The Garden State for greener (less-taxed) pastures for the past few years. One resolution for 2024 may be to decide to split for a more affordable state or ride New Jersey until the wheels fall off because you can't afford to go to the mechanic.

22. Alabama (Four Months)

Sweet Home Alabama, where the skies are so blue, hopes to have a resurgent 2024. The local paper of record lists several problems that are resolution-worthy, including addiction and lagging education. Hopefully, Alabamans will stay true to their resolution (both at the personal and leadership levels) beyond four months.

23. Oklahoma (Four Months)

Okies rank near the middle of the pack when it comes to self-expectation. Four months is a long time to stick with any goal. It's inspiring to see that the resilient spirit Oklahomans revealed during the Dust Bowl is still alive today.

24. Texas (Four Months)

Texans are notoriously fearless, as the Texas Rangers were the first to pose a worthy fight to the fierce Comanche Warriors who once ruled the Great Plains. That said, we expect the average Texan to adhere to their resolutions well beyond the four-month mark. So, what gives? Are all the Californians moving to Austin making Texas soft? We're just asking.

25. Illinois (Four Months)

Illinois is struggling with population loss, a trend dating back over a decade. Perhaps leaders in Illinois will use this new year as an opportunity to determine why so many are leaving (high taxes, Chicago's increasing danger, institutional corruption) and what they can do to keep more Illinoisans in Illinois.

26. Missouri (Four Months)

Respondents from Missouri view resolutions as a chore tantamount to misery. They don't plan on sticking with their new-year ambitions longer than four months, which isn't even a whole season of Chiefs football. Let's embrace more of Patrick Mahomes' work ethic this year and make it five months.

27. The States Where New Year's Resolve Is Highest

The states with the most confident respondents included Washington (12 months), New Hampshire (six months), and a handful of states whose respondents plan to keep their resolution for five months. So long as you're making more progress this year than the last, you're moving in the right direction.