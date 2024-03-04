16 Off-Brand Food Products Americans Swear By

Many off-brand foods deliver just as much (if not more) quality than their name-brand counterparts, often at a fraction of the price. The idea that “you get what you pay for” in groceries is not always true. Shoppers recently shared their favorite off-brand food products in an online forum, and the following are the ones at the top of the list. If you're hesitant, don't be afraid to try store-brand products and compare them to your usual name-brand products!

Meijer Chips

Meijer, a superstore chain in the Midwest, has a popular store-brand chip that offers a unique flavor that some love even more than Doritos. With exciting options like Ranch Dips and Nacho Cheese Fiesta, they bring variety to the table. Wallet-friendly and frequently on sale, Meijer's chips are a budget-friendly snack choice. Their slightly thicker, crunchier texture stands up well to dips, making them a sturdy and delicious option.

Trader Joe's Joe-Joe's

With real butter and cocoa, they're a tastier twist on the classic Oreo cookie. Vanilla creme, speckled with real vanilla beans, adds a grown-up touch. At just about $2 per pack, Joe-Joe's are an inexpensive treat. Joe-Joe's even has unique flavor options like peanut butter and mint, or go bold with dark chocolate raspberry and pumpkin spice.

Aldi Fruit Rounds

Unlike Fruit Loops, they have a burst of intense, natural fruit flavor without the artificial taste. Perfect for both kids and adults, Fruit Rounds uses real fruit extracts and multigrain cereal for a healthier and more satisfying option. At around $1.50 per box, they're an affordable choice, saving you from the higher cost of Fruit Loops, which can go over $4 per box.

Signature Select Pizza

Reviews rave about the top-notch ingredients and flavors of Signature Select Pizzas from Vons, Albertson, or Pavillions, often on par with or even better than name brands. The fresh and well-balanced mix of sauce, cheese, and toppings adds to the appeal. Whether you crave classics like pepperoni or fancy gourmet options like spinach & mushroom, Signature Select has it all, catering to different tastes and dietary needs. Plus, you can snag two Signature Select pizzas for the price of one from a big-name brand!

Walmart Great Value Milk

WalMart milk is priced consistently lower than many national brands, often saving you a dollar or more per gallon. Plus, it's also considered good quality by shoppers. Meeting federal standards and often sourced from the same dairies as big-name brands, it's a reliable choice. Some folks even prefer its taste! With Walmart's widespread availability, you don't have to search high and low or go online; it's right there in-store. Great Value milk offers variety, too – from whole to lactose-free and organic, catering to different dietary needs and preferences.

Aldi Choceur Peanut Butter Cups

At around $3.99 for a 12-ounce bag, they're significantly cheaper than the name-brand competition, and they match or even surpass the originals in quality. The chocolate is smooth, and the peanut butter filling is generous and flavorful, creating a delightful balance. Some even find it creamier than Reese's, with a unique touch of vanilla and a hint of salt. While not an exact replica, Choceur cups bring their own special appeal. Available seasonally at Aldi during fall and winter, don't miss out on this tasty and budget-friendly alternative.

Kroger Store Brand Ice Cream

Discover a world of flavor with Kroger's private-label ice cream! From classic vanilla to exciting options like Death by Chocolate and Brookie Brownie, there's something for everyone. Despite the lower price, Kroger's ice cream rivals popular brands in quality, offering creamy textures and satisfying flavors. It's a budget-friendly indulgence without compromising on taste. Don't hesitate to try Kroger's private-label waffle cones and toppings for a complete ice cream experience.

Walmart Sam's Cola

The distinct taste of Sam's Cola is a great choice for those who prefer a subtly less sweet and nuanced cola flavor. It has a smooth, less “syrupy” taste without burning a hole in your pocket. Significantly cheaper than big-name cola brands, Sam's Cola is an affordable alternative, perfect for families and budget-conscious individuals.

Malt-O-Meal Cereal

From classics like Frosted Mini-Spooners to exciting options like Fruity Dyno Bites, they've got something for everyone. Catering to all ages and tastes, Malt-O-Meal makes breakfast exciting. They consistently offer significantly lower prices than most name brands, letting you save big without compromising on taste or quality. But the fun doesn't stop there – explore hidden gems like Raisin Bran with Almonds or Oat Blenders with Honey for healthier or more grown-up options.

Target Black Tea Bags

A box of 100 black tea bags is just $4.59, a fraction of the cost of brands like Twinings or Bigelow. Perfect for tea lovers who want to save money, it offers a classic black tea flavor that suits various tastes and uses. Not too strong or weak, it's great for hot or cold brewing with lemon or milk. While it might lack gourmet nuances, it consistently delivers a satisfying cup. Plus, it's Rainforest Alliance Certified, aligning with ethical and sustainable farming practices – a hit with eco-conscious consumers.

J. Higgs Chips

J. Higgs snacks are significantly cheaper than their name-brand counterparts, like Fritos and Cheetos. You can often find them for half the price or even less. Higgs often punches above its weight in terms of taste and texture. Their corn chips can be just as crunchy and flavorful as Fritos, and their puffcorn holds its own against Cheetos in the airy, cheesy department. J. Higgs snacks are only available at Save-A-Lot, a discount grocery chain known for its focus on affordability and value.

Publix Greenwise Pasta Sauce

Greenwise pasta sauces, crafted from premium organic ingredients without synthetic flavors or preservatives, appeal to health-conscious shoppers. Despite being an off-brand, Greenwise stands out for rich, flavorful profiles, offering unique combinations that rival established brands. While slightly pricier than conventional options, they're a steal compared to other organic brands, attracting savvy shoppers who prioritize both health and budget. Greenwise products are available in over 1,200 Publix stores across the Southeast US.

Safeway Corn Pockets Cereal

The light and crunchy texture is similar to Chex cereal, but the “pocket” design adds a touch of intrigue and a slightly different mouthfeel. The strong and slightly sweet corn flavor hits the spot without overwhelming your taste buds. Whether enjoyed plain, dipped in milk, or added to snack mixes and desserts, Corn Pockets are versatile and satisfying. Bringing back childhood memories of after-school snacks, they're a nostalgic treat. Safeway's budget-friendly reputation holds true with Corn Pockets, providing a cost-effective alternative to Chex cereal while delivering a similar taste and texture.

Winn-Dixie Diet Chek Freshy Soda

Diet Chek Freshy is a citrus soda with a bold and “spicier” kick that's like Sprite with a sharper zing. Its high carbonation brings a satisfying fizz, making it an ideal thirst quencher on hot days. Diet Chek Freshy often comes at a significantly lower price than Fresca, adding value for those who regularly enjoy citrus soda. It's a sugar-free beverage without the caffeine buzz, perfect for anytime enjoyment.

Sour Jacks Candy

Unlike Sour Patch Kids, they offer a distinct sour-to-sweet ratio – some say more intense sourness and chewier sweet centers, creating a unique taste experience. Sour Jacks go beyond with a wider variety of flavors and shapes, from classic watermelon to adventurous strawberry daiquiri and orange creamsicle. Not only do they broaden the taste spectrum, but they're also generally cheaper than Sour Patch Kids.

Walmart Great Value Artisan Crafted Mac and Cheese

Crafted with real cheeses, it rivals pricier brands in flavor and satisfaction. It's a quick and easy meal – just boil, drain, and stir in the rich cheese sauce for a comforting dish in under 15 minutes. Great Value goes beyond with a variety of flavors like Havarti Cheddar, White Cheddar & Black Pepper, Smoked Gouda, Italian Five Cheese, and Garlic & Herb – something for everyone! Plus, it's a budget-friendly choice at around $1.18 for a 12 oz box.