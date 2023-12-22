Could Off-Road Racing Give Hydrogen Vehicles a Boost?

Alejandro Agag, known for bringing the world Formula E and Extreme E racing, is attempting to launch another alternative fuel motorsport series: Extreme H, which will introduce hydrogen-powered vehicles to off-road racing.

Considering the general lack of interest in electric vehicles (EVs), it's not surprising that Formula E has yet to receive the same level of media coverage as Formula 1 or NASCAR in the United States. Extreme E has yet to arrive stateside, though it is set for a debut in Phoenix, Arizona at the end of November. Agag is likely banking on SUV popularity in the U.S. to make Extreme E a success. After all, what could Americans love more than SUVs tearing it up in an off-road race? (Even if they are electric.)

Will Off-Road Racing Give Hydrogen a Second Chance?

It’s debatable how much trends in professional motorsports find their way into production road cars. Still, it’s worth considering that a successful introduction of off-road racing with hydrogen-powered vehicles could positively raise the technology’s visibility.

That a man as ambitious as Agag — Spain’s youngest person to ever win a seat in the European Parliament before leaving politics to become a wildly successful motorsports businessman — is spearheading Extreme H should not be taken lightly. The guy is a winner.

However, hydrogen has had a challenging run in the automotive world.

For example, Toyota recently reconsidered its hydrogen plans after its flagship hydrogen vehicle, the Mirai, experienced disappointing sales numbers. Additionally, California, which had invested $100 million into building the state’s hydrogen fueling network, has to contend that under 20,000 hydrogen cars have been sold. It doesn't help that hydrogen vehicles are expensive — the Mirai costs over $50,000, and there are only 65 fueling stations in the entire state.

What doesn’t help this is that the Shell Corporation backed out of their $40.8 million deal to build up the Golden State’s hydrogen fuel station network.

The problem is how challenging it is to produce hydrogen.

While some companies, such as Porsche, are developing innovative methods to develop sustainable e-fuels, they involve expensive, intensive processes that are not yet ready for the general public. Hydrogen production has similar pitfalls.

Sourcing hydrogen from natural gas production could be more environmentally friendly. At the same time, electrolysis requires overwhelming power, so neither are practical options for fueling society’s vehicles.

However, a report from Motor Trend notes that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly getting involved in the worlds of Formula E and Extreme E, and now reportedly Extreme H, so it’s possible that hydrogen fuel cell technology could see some breakthroughs with their involvement.