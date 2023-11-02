Temperatures are Cooling, But Off-Season Travel Heats Up in The U.S. And Italy

Off-season travel is experiencing a tourism boom as vacationers capitalize on fewer crowds and a more authentic experience.

Virtuoso Travel reports a surge in interest in destinations like the United States, Italy, France, the U.K., and Mexico this fall. Though domestic travel remains popular among Americans, a shift towards international travel is being observed across global markets, including Australia, Canada, and the U.S.

The allure of the world's most vibrant cities has travelers opening their wallets wider than ever. Hotel rates in Paris have risen by 11% compared to 2022, while London and New York rates have surged by 16%. Rome's rates are up by 19%, and Florence leads the pack with a whopping 37% increase.

But travelers need not despair. There are plenty of exquisite destinations that offer the same level of excitement and culture without the crowds and high prices.

The Beauty of Shoulder Season

Shoulder season, the sweet spot between peak seasons, allows cultural hubs to shine and gives visitors the freedom to explore without the usual hustle and bustle of tourists.

This month, often overlooked by many travelers, presents a distinct charm with its cool temperatures, striking fall colors, and tranquility after the summer tourist rush.

In European destinations like Italy, November brings a serene atmosphere with fewer crowds, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the local culture and lifestyle.

In the United States, the weeks in November leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday provide a unique opportunity for travelers to experience America in its finest fall colors and traditions.

With fewer tourists around, locals are more likely to engage with visitors, providing an opportunity for deeper connections and unique insights into a destination's culture and way of life.

Light-Based Art and Perfect Weather

Truth be told, visiting Scottsdale anytime throughout the year is a win. Cities in the U.S. are the most popular destinations for global travel this fall and Scottsdale is a hot spot for luxury getaways. During the month of November, the city comes alive with outdoor light-based art installations that are nothing short of breathtaking.

Scottsdale's Canal Convergence, a 10-night showcase of temporary, interactive light-based artworks, is held in early November. With lower hotel rates and ideal weather, it's an event that appeals to serious art lovers and those seeking something unique. This year's theme, “The Power of Play,” will be reflected in the featured artworks, live music, and dance performances.

“We hold Canal Convergence in early November because it's a beautiful time to visit Scottsdale with ideal weather and hotel rates that are typically lower than the peak season. It's an event with something for everyone, from serious art lovers to those who are just looking for something unique to Scottsdale.

“We showcase artists from around the world, but we also highlight Arizona-based artists, bringing a Southwest flavor to the world of light-based artwork,” shares Jennifer Gill, deputy director of Canal Convergence.

This year's event focuses on the theme of ‘The Power of Play,' which is reflected in the ten featured artworks. There are more than 100 smaller events across the ten nights, including live music from a diverse variety of local musicians and four different dance performances where they interact with the art.

And while you're there, be sure to take advantage of Scottsdale's perfect weather for activities like hiking in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve or strolling through Old Town. Take a tour of Hotel Valley Ho's mid-century modern architecture with the fabulous Ace Bailey, or take in the festive displays at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

For a truly relaxing stay, the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale is a getaway of its own, tucked away north of the city amongst stunning views of the surrounding desert landscape.

A Wine Lover's Paradise

Food and wine take top priority, particularly for baby boomers and Gen X-ers. According to Virtuoso advisors, 70 percent have witnessed a rise in culinary travel, with 20 percent of their clients specifically seeking trips centered around food and wine.

These travelers don't hesitate to splurge on their experiences. An astonishing 47 percent are willing to spend between $10,000 and $25,000 per trip, while an additional 15 percent are willing to spend $25,000 to $50,000 per trip.

From November to April, Napa Valley celebrates Cabernet Season, widely regarded as the ideal time to visit. After the busy late-summer harvest, the region becomes less crowded, the pace slows down, and the highly acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignons are unveiled.

During this period, visitors have a better chance of securing reservations at renowned restaurants like French Laundry and The Restaurant at Meadowood. More opportunities exist to explore wineries, meet winemakers, and participate in exclusive wine-tasting experiences.

With the colorful fall foliage as a backdrop, Napa Valley becomes an even more picturesque destination for travelers seeking a wine lover's paradise.

#2 Most Sought After Country for Off-Season Travel

Italy is always a good idea, especially during the off-season. Virtuoso Travel reports Italy is the second most sought-after country for off-season travel, following the United States in first for global travel.

According to data from InsureMyTrip.com, travelers can save an impressive $3,790 by choosing to vacation in Italy during the off-season.

Cities like Venice, Italy, are extraordinary during the off-season. Venice's most iconic stay, Hotel Cipriani, a Belmond Hotel, gives travelers keys to the floating city without the crowds.

Offering before- and after-hours access to top sights like St. Mark's Square and private excursions to under-the-radar towns, guests can sail the Venetian lagoon aboard Edipo Re.

The 52-foot motorized sailing yacht explores the lagoon's lesser-known corners, such as Pellestrina, a narrow sliver of a fishing village; or Torcello, known for its seventh-century cathedral and Byzantine mosaics.

Another iconic destination in Italy is Umbria, which heads into party mode in the fall, with celebrations around the wine and olive oil harvest.

Italians have been cultivating wine for the last three millennia, culminating in the vendemmia – grape harvest – where entire villages come together in the sticky business of harvesting the grapes by hand.

At Tenuta di Murlo in Umbria, a medieval estate that dates to the 11th century and encompasses 18,000 acres of Umbrian countryside owned by the Carabba Tettamanti family for generations, guests can join the family in picking the grapes.

At the end of the day, a long table overlooking the vineyard is set with a family-style picnic dinner where everyone can eat together and celebrate the harvest as Italians have done for many centuries.

Tenuta di Murlo is a perfect base for all of the fall adventures, where on-property excursions range from truffle hunting and horseback riding to swims in the Tiber River tributary — plus cooking classes and tours of the on-site vineyard, olive grove, apiary, and gardens.

Chase Travel Welcomes Four Seasons Hotels

Chase Sapphire Reserve Cardmembers now have an extraordinary new travel benefit just in time for off-season travel. Chase Travel officially welcomed Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a leading luxury hospitality company, into The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will represent the largest brand in the program, with 118 properties around the world set to join – providing Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers with more global access to a trusted list of vetted properties with special benefits throughout their travels.

For off-season travelers, there is no better time to book the spectacular Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in the heart of French Polynesia. It promises a once-in-a-lifetime escape for discerning travelers seeking the pinnacle of luxury. As you step onto this idyllic sanctuary, you'll be greeted by lush vegetation, crystalline lagoons, Four Seasons signature service, and a sense of serenity that's nothing short of celestial.

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers who book participating properties like the Four Seasons Bora Bora through The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection can enjoy an array of elevated, complimentary on-property benefits, including:

$100 property credit (which can be used toward dining, spa, or hotel activities)

daily breakfast for two, a room upgrade (if available)

early check-in and late check-out (if available)

complimentary Wi-Fi

South Atlantic Seaboard at Its Best

Are you ready to pedal through history and bask in the natural grandeur of Florida's historic coast? A guided bike tour by VBT Bicycling Vacations is not your average cycling tour.

It offers a rich blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, taking you through the vibrant historical district of St. Augustine and the pristine Jekyll Island.

With bayfront accommodations serving as your vantage point, you'll cycle along sun-drenched coastal byways, explore biodiverse saltmarshes, and even embark on a sunset cruise aboard a 19th-century schooner replica.

Now is the perfect time to avoid the typical hot and humid weather of the summer months. The off-season brings cooler temperatures for a more enjoyable experience overall.

Plus, with VBT's commitment to sustainability and supporting local communities, you can feel good about your vacation choice while experiencing the best of the South Atlantic Seaboard.

Off-Season Travel Is Worth Considering

Off-season travel not only offers financial benefits but also unique experiences and opportunities that may not be available during peak season. Next time you're planning a trip, consider traveling during the off-season and see a destination in a whole new light.

Escape the crowds, save some money, and discover hidden gems – all while experiencing the same beauty and culture that make these destinations so popular.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.