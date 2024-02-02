Incredible Ohio Caverns Worth Exploring, According to Our Travel Expert

The state of Ohio's catchphrase is “The Heart of it All,” and that phrase is completely accurate. Filled with varied topography, the views are even more spectacular once you get underground, especially in Ohio caverns. From top to bottom, here are the best places to visit for caverns in Ohio.

Incredible Ohio Caverns: Ash Cave, Hocking Hills

Undoubtedly the most impressive cave in Ohio, Ash Cave is beautiful no matter what time of the day you visit, although sunrise is your best bet to avoid crowds. With its horseshoe-shaped recess, it was named for the gigantic piles of ashes left by early settlers. While it's unknown exactly who left the ashes there, it's been proposed that Native Americans used the cave for shelter and moved on. During times of rain, the 100-foot-long trickle of water from above turns into a gorgeous waterfall that visitors and their dogs love to run through and play in.

Old Man's Cave, Hocking Hills

Named for hermit Richard Rowe, who lived the rest of his life in the cave's recess when he moved into the Hocking Hills area in 1795, it's one of the most popular in the area. If you want to explore the cave and surrounding Upper and Lower Falls, the 1+ mile trail loop takes about an hour to complete but is well worth the effort. There's plenty of complimentary parking for Old Man's Cave at Hocking Hills State Park, but it's worth visiting at the park's opening for thinner crowds and moderate temperatures, especially in summer.

Ohio Caverns, West Liberty

Dubbed “America's Most Colorful Caverns,” thanks to its brightly-pained rocks, the constant temperature of 54 degrees Fahrenheit makes for an ideal visit no matter what time of the year. Each hour-long tour of Ohio‘s largest underground cavern showcases cave stalactites and stalagmites or provides cavern history, depending on your chosen tour. Over two miles of surveyed passageways have been explored in the state's largest caverns.

Perry's Cave, Put-in-Bay

You'll have to traverse some steep steps to get 52 feet below the surface for a 20-minute tour, but it's a sight to behold once you do. Perry's cave is listed as a Natural Landmark for good reason: home to an underground freshwater lake that rises and falls similar to Lake Erie, it's named for Commodore Oliver Perry, a hero in the War of 1812 and the Battle of Lake Erie. Perry found the cave and used it to treat and refresh his ill soldiers, thanks to its constant 50-degree temperature.

Seneca Caverns, Bellevue

One of Ohio's largest underground caverns, Seneca Caverns, offers one-hour tours in its 54-degree climate. The tour traverses through “The Earth Crack” with natural stone-paved walkways and steps and showcases the pristinely crystal clear” Ole Mis'try River.” Remember that this cavern is not equipped for wheelchairs or strollers, and because of the rougher terrain, carrying children isn't a great idea, either.

Olentangy Indian Caverns, Delaware

Created by the force of an underground river, Olentangy Caverns offers a view of where the Native American Wyandot tribe lived. Used for ceremonies and creating tools and weapons, the impressive Council Chamber room even has a Council Table. In addition to the massive room, a 55-foot descent into the cavern via concrete steps showcases Battleship Rock, the Bell Tower room, and the Crystal room in three separate levels.

Crystal Cave, Put-in-Bay

Officially called the world's largest geode, Crystal Cave was found by a fluke discovery when drilling for a well at Heineman's Winery. Covered in celestite crystals, aka strontium sulfate, the multifaceted stones give off a bluish hue when light touches them. Thanks to many of the crystals being sold off to make fireworks, there's room for several people at a time for each tour.

Rock House Cavern, Logan

Unique in the fact that Rock House Cavern has seven window-shaped holes in between giant stone pillars, several groups of people have used the beautiful space for both shelter and necessity. Hominy Holes, or small rock recesses, were discovered by settlers to have been baking ovens for Native Americans. Happily, you don't have to be a rock climber to see its beauty: carved stone steps lead into and out of the cavern for easy access.

Deer Lick Cave, Brecksville

While technically not a cave, this one gets its name from deers licking the salt off the sandstone it's made from, thanks to an ocean that once covered all of Ohio millions of years ago. Its overhang is a lovely respite from seasonal temperature swings the state is well known for, and in spring and summer, flowers and foliage only add to its beauty. Accessible via the four-mile-long Deer Lick Cave loop or the Valley Expressway, while it's one of the smaller caves on this list, it's still worth a visit.

Zane Shawnee Caverns, Bellefontaine

Zane Caverns were discovered by luck in 1892 when John Dunlap assisted a young boy in saving his dog that fell into a sinkhole. The cavern tour is a small one, but it's the impressive Woodland Indian Museum and Pioneer Village that will give you your money's worth, as the land was once used as a major trail for the Shawnee people. Fun, rare formations called cave pearls are a definite highlight of the visit.