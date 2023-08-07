Discover The Best Theme Parks in Oklahoma for Family-Fun and Adventures

OOOOk-lahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain… A state known for its cowboy culture, Native American heritage, and unique rock formations in Black Mesa State Park, also provides plenty of family-friendly opportunities with a variety of water and theme parks. Oklahoma theme parks truly cater to every taste and thrill level with an abundance of high-speed roller coasters, charming kiddie rides, adrenaline-fueled climbing parks, and refreshing water parks.

With nearly 57% of Americans expressing a love for amusement parks in a 2022 Statista survey, it's clear that thrill-seeking is a national pastime. Further proving the popularity, the US water park sector ballooned to a whopping $2.33 billion in 2021.

For those seeking a splash of excitement, Oklahoma doesn't disappoint. Here's our pick of the best theme parks the Sooner State has to offer.

1. Frontier City in Oklahoma City

True to its heritage and a favorite Oklahoma City destination for over 50 years, Frontier City is Oklahoma's only Western-themed amusement park. It is owned by Six Flags.

If you are seeking a bit of nostalgia, try the Wildcat wooden roller coaster with a 60-foot drop and a top speed of 46 mph. If you want to spin around on a tilt, try Gunslinger, a quick back-and-forth roller coaster in Diamond Back, or the “star” of Frontier City, Silver Bullet.

Take a five-story plunge at Wild West Water Works, where water gushes and fun flows. With a 1,000-gallon bucket ready to tip at any moment and eight thrilling slides, you can't help but make a splash!

But there's more to this theme park oasis than white-knuckle rides. Those craving a bit of yesteryear can enjoy foot-tapping concerts and live performances that transport you straight to the heart of the Wild West.

And don't worry about leaving the little ones out of the fun. In Timber Town, pint-sized play comes alive with kid-friendly roller coasters, miniature trains, and even a Ferris wheel for a spin above the fun. Topped off with classic carnival eats and plenty of picnic spots, there's a taste of excitement for every member of the family.

2. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City

In a state full of water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is Oklahoma's largest. It has over 25 acres with 14 exciting water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, wave pools, and splash parks with three pools.

Dive into Monsoon Bay's colossal wave pool, with its seamless walk-in access — a thoughtful touch for little ones and guests with disabilities. For a more laid-back adventure, hop onto an intertube and let Keelhaul Falls' tranquil, waterfall-dotted course carry you away. Or, immerse yourself in the lazy currents of Castaway Creek as it winds a leisurely path through the theme park.

Kids Kove lets you splash around with the little ones, where larger-than-life sea creatures and slides keep them busy and happy for hours. Then there's Barefootin' Bay, a pint-sized aquatic playground complete with spurting fountains, a friendly octopus, a playful submarine, and a handful of gentle slides.

If heart-racing thrills are more your speed, brace yourself for a series of adrenaline-fueled water slides. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor offers a spectrum of slide experiences from mild to wild. At White Water Bay, you'll encounter the Acapulco Cliff Dive, a high-speed free-fall slide, and the Mega-Wedgie (who wouldn’t want to ride that?), a 277-foot-long behemoth with a heart-stopping 64-foot drop. Both promise a memorable rush.

You won’t go hungry here, thanks to fully stocked concession stands and restaurants. Operating from spring through fall, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor extends a warm welcome to pass holders from other parks in the franchise.

3. Water-Zoo Indoor Water Park in Clinton

Water-Zoo Indoor Water Park in Clinton is open year-round and provides a fun water park experience. With the temperature set at a comfortable 83 degrees every day of the year, it's never too snowy or cold to hit this Oklahoma water park. The retractable roof opens to let in the sun's warm summer rays.

Take a ride down one of the park's twisting and turning water slides, like the Tornado Bowl, where you'll go down an enclosed tube slide into a bowl, then spin around until you shoot out into a landing pool. Also, keep your eyes peeled for the multi-level playground’s colossal 600-gallon bucket that drenches unsuspecting passers-by. The youngsters are sure to be entertained between water cannons, slides, and fountains.

If you want to sit back and relax, enjoy the Lazy & Crazy River as you meander around the park. Many reviewers have praised the laid-back river experience and recommend the “stay-and-play” options at the adjacent Hampton Inn or Holiday Inn. There is also a nearby campsite option.

Even the smallest children will have a blast at the Water-Zoo Indoor Water Park. The Cub's Cove is the perfect place for them to play, offering a small tiger slide and gentle water fountains where they can splash around to their heart’s content.

Concessions are on hand when your energy levels need a boost to satisfy your hunger. And if you find yourself falling in love with the park, consider investing in an annual pass, offering unlimited visits for a year-round splash of fun.

4. Kiddie Park in Bartlesville

Perfectly designed for the pint-sized crowd, Kiddie Park has been a hub of wholesome entertainment for toddlers, preschoolers, and grade schoolers since 1947. With affordability as its key highlight, it offers a budget-friendly amusement option for young families seeking fun.

At Kiddie Park, parents and children will delight in the array of 15 brightly colored rides designed to provide enjoyment without going too fast, far, or high. You can explore the park aboard a train, take a spin on the Ferris wheel, carousel, or airplanes, or try out the bumper cars.

The public-funded park makes fun truly affordable, with tickets priced at just 75 cents; each joyride costs a single ticket. On-site concessions offering chili pie, nachos, and a “walking taco” option. The park welcomes visitors seasonally, from the first weekend in May through Labor Day in September.

5. Paradise Beach (Formerly Safari Joe’s H2O) In Tulsa

Safari Joe's H2O Water & Adventure Park is under new ownership and has been renamed Paradise Beach Water Park. Located in Tulsa, this water park is a family-oriented outdoor entertainment adventure park.

All the reptiles and animals from Safari Joe's Reptile World are gone, but many water park rides remain and are being renamed. Refurbishing will continue for two years to make it shiny and bright again. There is a shallow pool area, Tiny Turtle Lagoon, playground, and other fun activities for younger children. Season passes are available, and summer fun runs from May to September.

6. River Country Family Park in Muskogee

Head out to the River Country Family Water Park in Muskogee for a full day of fun in the sun. Kids and adults will find plenty of activities to keep busy, and there's water as far as the eye can see to keep everyone refreshed.

Take the smaller kids to Crawdad Corner, where they can splash around in an interactive playground structure with slides, a tunnel, and water that sprays in every direction. Tugboat Beach is also ideal for small children; this oversized sandbox features a tugboat where kids can explore and let their imaginations run wild.

Spend some time lounging in Frog Pond, a pool with a zero-depth entry that holds over 100,000 gallons of water. Afterward, climb to the top of Whoop'n Holler Hollow, where you can zoom down two super fun slides into a pool. Test your balance skills on the lily pads in the Gator Walk, then grab a tube for a serene float down Willow Creek.

In addition to all the fun activities, River Country Family Water Park offers concessions so you can enjoy your fun at the park even longer.

7. Riversport Adventure Park at The Boathouse District

The Riversport Adventure Park at Boathouse District is like no other amusement park you've ever seen. Get ready for heart-pumping excitement and endless thrills.

The park has many thrilling attractions. Scale the 80-foot SandRidge Sky Trail, the world's tallest adventure course, or brave the Riversport Rapids Whitewater Rafting & Kayaking Center. Soar through the air on the Air Express Zip, Rumble Drop, and the 700-foot Sky Zip!

The adventure doesn't stop there, either. The park also offers a nine-hole mini-golf course, and younger visitors will have a blast at the Sky Tykes mini sky trail, Cloud Bounce, and Kids Zip.

Riversport Adventure Park provides rowing and kayaking lessons for all ages if you want to learn something new. Start with an introductory class or join a group paddling excursion. Kayak and paddle boat rentals are available daily on the Oklahoma River and Lake Overholser.

Riversport offers over 13 miles of scenic trails around the Oklahoma River for cycling enthusiasts. You can explore world-class mountain bike and BMX pump tracks or take the beautiful routes at Route 66 Boathouse on Lake Overholser. Bring your own bike or rent one from Riversport.

With its wide range of activities and amenities, Riversport Adventure Park is the ultimate Oklahoma destination for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.

8. Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure offers a world of excitement and endless fun! There are four locations in Oklahoma — one in Tulsa and three in and around Oklahoma City. There's so much to do here, from trampoline arenas and dodgeball courts to a mini golf course.

Bounce to your heart's content on trampolines, swing on a trapeze, or challenge your driving skills on bumper cars and go-karts. Test your physical abilities on high ropes courses or enjoy the thrill of black-light mini golf. And don't miss the ProZone performance area, where you can try out amazing tricks on wall-mounted trampolines. Plus, it's a safe place for kids to bounce off the walls!

At Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure, the possibilities are endless. Get ready for an adventure-packed experience that will keep you entertained and leave you with incredible memories!