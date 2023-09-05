8 Authentic Oktoberfest Events in The US To See This Year

Iconic beer halls, pretzels bigger than your head, and plenty of music – there's always a reason to celebrate Oktoberfest! Outside of Germany, the USA is home to some of the most popular Oktoberfest celebrations. These top nine Oktoberfest events in the US will have you dancing the polka because they're worth traveling for.

Tips for Traveling to Oktoberfest Events in The US

Oktoberfest history dates back to the 1800s and started in Munich, Germany. By the 20th century, Oktoberfest came to be what we love today! People love Oktoberfest for traditional German food, beer, entertainment, and games. You don't need to be German to celebrate!

Keep in mind that Oktoberfest celebrations may start in September. Many of these celebrations are in quaint towns that come to life for Oktoberfest but aren't used to hosting many tourists. we recommend booking your hotel by late spring if you want to stay several nights.

8 Best Must-Visit US Oktoberfest Celebrations

If you want to celebrate with style, don some traditional German garb. Traditional dress includes lederhosen for men and a dirndl for women. Whether you ordered a hand-crafted outfit from Germany or purchased it on Amazon, you'll fit right in!

1. Helen, Georgia

The North Georgia mountains show off their autumn brilliance as the Bavarian city of Helen, Georgia, celebrates Octoberfest. Cobblestone pathways and gingerbread-laced buildings adorn the streets of Helen as guests flock to the town for dancing, entertainment, food, and, of course, beer.

The iconic Helen Oktoberfest Parade is family-friendly and showcases a colorful swirl of costumed marchers and bands pumping out traditional music on bass drums, Alphorns, cowbells, accordions, and more.

If you want to shop, check out Helen's German specialty stores. They're famous for their candy shop (with fudge), a wooden toy store for kids, and the Christmas shop, which is open all year round.

2. Frankenmuth, Michigan

Dubbed “Michigan's Little Bavaria,” the city of Frankenmuth shines with German heritage. A quaint main street comes to life in mid-September for Octoberfest. Frankenmuth prides itself on being the first Oktoberfest to import beer directly from Germany.

Since Frankenmuth is a smaller Michigan town, rooms are booked quickly for Oktoberfest. Book your hotel in mid-summer if you plan to spend more than a day in Frankenmuth.

3. La Crosse, Wisconsin

Sometimes, Oktoberfest celebrations begin because the city needs to draw tourists. When the town of La Crosse took advice from a local brewer to start an Oktoberfest celebration, the festivities took off! Since its inception, the La Crosse Oktoberfest has grown to “Oktoberfest USA” because it's become the largest celebration in the country.

The La Crosse Oktoberfest happens yearly over three days, and it's packed with traditional German food and entertainment.

4. Trapp Family Lodge in Vermont

Vermont is the perfect Oktoberfest location if you're a fan of The Sound of Music movie. The film is based on the life of the real Von Trapp family. Tourists visit their family home in North Vermont, and one of the best times to go is for Oktoberfest.

While the Trapp Family Lodge Oktoberfest celebration looks more low-key than others, that's one of the reasons guests love it. Enjoy beautiful mountain views, hiking, and their brewery and restaurant. If you want a bit of excitement, sign up to participate in the Trapp Family Lodge Stein holding competition that occurs every Oktoberfest.

5. Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth is another Bavarian-inspired locale that attracts tourists year-round. Visit Bier Gardens, eat German food, and participate in German games. The best part of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest is how long it lasts! Enjoy three weekends of German fun beginning the last weekend in September.

Guests are encouraged to bring their kids to the festivities, too. Kids under 12 are free to attend. Take advantage of the opening ceremony, where the Muenchner Kindl leads a Bavarian procession followed by villagers carrying German and American flags.

6. Denver, Colorado

Did you know that Denver has over 150 breweries? With such a high concentration of breweries in the area, it's only natural to host a yearly Oktoberfest. The Denver Oktoberfest pulls out all the stops, including keg bowling, wiener dog races, beer halls, and live entertainment. The celebration occurs two weekends in September, and the city fills with tourists only visiting for the infamous Oktoberfest.

7. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati brags that they are “America's largest Oktoberfest,” and we can't argue. Every year, almost 100,000 people come to this Midwest Oktoberfest to indulge in German-style music, food, beer, and frivolity. Go for the festival fun and leave it smelling like sauerkraut!

The most amusing part of “Oktoberfest Zinzinnati” is the Running of the Wieners! Even your furry friends can celebrate. Outfitted in their provided hot dog bun costumes, dogs will run in heats of ten, approximately 75 feet to their owners waiting at the finish line. It's sure to be fun!

8. Lake Worth, Florida

You'll never guess that the Sunshine State has a big Oktoberfest yearly! Lake Worth, Florida, near Palm Beach, is home to the state's largest Oktoberfest celebration, which begins in September. Hosted by the American German Club, this celebration even includes a carnival for kids – with rides.

Wash down homemade Schnitzel, Goulash, and German sausages with beer on tap! The best part? You won't be cold if you celebrate Oktoberfest in Florida.