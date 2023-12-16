Over 40 Times Classic Old Jeeps Stole the Show Throughout Cinema History

It's hard to resist the magnetic appeal of old Jeeps. Their rugged charm has made them a fan favorite in the entertainment industry. From epic war movies to modern-day blockbusters, these classic cars have provided reliable transportation and become characters in their own right. And let's face it, who doesn't love a good Jeep chase scene?

Take a ride through over 40 unforgettable moments in film and TV history where old Jeeps have left their tire tracks on the screen.

1. Back to the Future (1985 Jeep CJ-7)

Everyone knows the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future, but did you know that the 1985 Jeep CJ-7 also played an important role in setting the scene? Keep your eyes peeled during the opening scenes as Marty makes his way through town on his skateboard, and you might just catch a glimpse of the trusty old Jeep.

2. M*A*S*H* (1942 Willys Military Jeep M38A1)

In M*A*S*H*, the 1942 Willys Military Jeep M38A1 was like the ultimate sidekick of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. It was a real all-rounder, from transporting injured soldiers to doing menial tasks around the camp. And let's not forget how it added that authentic military touch to the show, fitting in seamlessly with the Korean War era.

3. Jurassic Park (1993 Jeep Wrangler Sahara YJ)

In the epic adventure Jurassic Park, the 1993 Jeep Wrangler Sahara YJ stole the show as a thrill ride on wheels. With its signature Jurassic Park colors and lightning-fast speed, it zipped through the heart of dino territory, taking viewers on a heart-pumping ride. This classic car has become a legend among movie buffs and car enthusiasts alike.

4. Dukes of Hazzard (1979 Jeep CJ-7 “Golden Eagle” model)

If you were a fan of The Dukes of Hazzard, you know that Daisy Duke's 1979 Jeep CJ-7 “Golden Eagle” was more than just a car – it was a showstopper! With its iconic eagle design on the hood, this Jeep was an essential part of the show's wild chases and stunts.

5. Cars (1940s-era World War II Willys Army Jeep)

Did you know that even the animated world recognizes the awesomeness of Jeeps? In the Pixar movie Cars, Sarge, a character modeled after the tough World War II Willys Army Jeep, adds a touch of historical coolness to Radiator Springs.

6. Gumby (1965 Lakeside toys Gumby jeep)

We can't talk about old jeeps without mentioning the iconic Gumby Jeep. In the clay universe of Gumby, the iconic green character zips around in a custom Jeep, adding a fun twist to the classic Jeep image.

7. Saving Private Ryan (1944 Willys MB Jeep)

In the gritty world of Saving Private Ryan, the 1944 Willys Jeep stands out as a rugged symbol of World War II's harsh realities. It looks great in the movie but also sheds some light on how vital these old jeeps were during the war.

8. Band of Brothers (1944 Willys MB Jeep)

Band of Brothers brings yet another 1944 Willys MB Jeep to life, a real workhorse of World War II. Zooming across battlefields and carrying soldiers, this Jeep isn't just a car; it's part of the action, tough and ready for anything.

9. Four Jills in a Jeep (1942 Willys MB Jeep)

Four Jills in a Jeep would be a little awkward without a Jeep. The 1942 Willys MB Jeep that comes to life in this show isn't just a car; it's a wartime hero and central to the show’s narrative.

10. Clueless (1994 Jeep Wrangler)

In the world of Clueless, Cher Horowitz's 1994 Jeep Wrangler is more than just a car — it's a teen dream on wheels. Cher famously flunks her driving test in this chic white jeep.

11. Twister (1982 Jeep J-10)

What better vehicle to chase crazy tornadoes than an old Jeep? In Twister, the 1982 Jeep J-10 stands out as a tough, storm-chasing hero. This beast of a vehicle is ready to take on anything Mother Nature throws its way.

12. Navy Seals (Jeep CJ-7)

In the adrenaline-fueled film Navy Seals, the Jeep CJ-7 brings an edge to the action. This rugged Jeep steals the show in a heart-pounding chase sequence, tearing up the terrain with the agility and toughness required for a top-secret Navy SEAL mission.

13. Wild Things (1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ)

In the movie Wild Things, the 1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ perfectly matches the steamy Florida vibe. Sadly, the car is driven by the sleazy character Sam Lombardo. Nevertheless, it gives him the cool and edgy look he was aiming for.`

14. Roy Rogers TV Show (1946 Willys CJ-2A “Nellybelle”)

The Roy Rogers Show wouldn't be complete without Nellybelle. This 1946 Willys Jeep was driven by Pat Brady, Roy's trusty sidekick, and had a knack for causing a bit of trouble. It was notorious for refusing to start and randomly zipping off on its own.

15. Jonny Quest (CJ-3B)

The Jeep makes its appearance many times throughout the show. One of its best debuts is in episode 25, as Jonny has to drive the Jeep CJ-3B along a suspension bridge that's being pelted by firebombs.

16. Billy Jack (1949 Willys Jeep CJ-3A)

In Billy Jack, the 1949 Willys Jeep CJ-3A was an emblem of the title character's rugged individualism and unwavering resolve. Its tough, bare-bones design perfectly matched Billy Jack's gritty, no-frills approach to fighting injustice and defending the underdog.

17. The Renegade Terminator (1983 Jeep CJ-7)

One of The Terminator's most intense chase scenes features a 1983 Jeep CJ-7, which makes a dramatic entrance. As Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese try to escape from the relentless Terminator, this tough Jeep proves to be more than just a vehicle for getting away. It becomes a symbol of their fight for survival.

18. Hatari! (CJ-6)

In Hatari!, you can spot the Jeep CJ-6 roaring into action, tackling the wild African terrain with unstoppable energy in some pretty intense animal chase scenes.

19. MacGyver (1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ)

Fans of the classic TV series MacGyver know that no adventure is complete without the iconic 1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ. With its rugged exterior and signature square headlights, this old Jeep made several appearances throughout the show, always ready to help MacGyver in his escapades and rescues.

20. The Rat Patrol (Willys MB)

In The Rat Patrol, these tough-as-nails armored Willys MB Jeeps rule the desert battlefield. Decked out with machine guns, they tear through action-packed scenes, racing across the North African sands and blasting it out with the Germans.

21. This is Us (1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer)

With its iconic wood paneling, the 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer in This Is Us is like another member of the Pearson family, loaded with as many memories as it is with miles. Driven by Jack Pearson, it's their go-to for road trips and heart-to-hearts.

22. Charlie’s Angels (Jeep CJ-5)

In the original Charlie's Angels series, the Jeep CJ-5 was the ultimate ride for the Angels. The iconic vehicle was regularly featured in the show, often driven by Sabrina, Jill, and Kelly as they set out on their missions. If you're a fan of the show, you'll no doubt recognize this cool old Jeep.

23. St. Elmo’s Fire (1982 Jeep CJ-7)

Look for the 1982 Jeep CJ-7 in St. Elmo's Fire. It's driven by Emilio Estevez's character, Kirby Keager, and you'll see it in several scenes throughout the movie.

24. Breaking Bad (1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SJ)

Walter White's ride of choice in Breaking Bad is a 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SJ. You'll spot this classic Jeep in several scenes throughout the series. However, it becomes a real icon when Walter starts making some serious cash in the drug trade.

25. Beavis and Butthead (Red Jeep Cherokee [XJ])

Though it only made a brief appearance, you can spot Beavis and Butthead's neighbor, Tom Anderson, driving a Red Jeep Cherokee XJ in Beavis and Butthead Do America.

26. The Walking Dead (1979 Jeep Cherokee SJ)

What better vehicle to drive during a zombie apocalypse than a 1979 Jeep Cherokee SJ? In The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon's Jeep symbolizes survival and resilience. It's a cool old car you'll see in scenes throughout the series.

27. The Evil Dead (1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ)

A 1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ can be spotted in The Evil Dead. Driven by the film's hero, Ash Williams, this beast plays a key role in Ash's showdown against supernatural forces.

28. The Goonies (1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ)

Keep an eye out for the 1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ that Brand Walsh drives in The Goonies. It plays a crucial part in the kids' mission to find treasure to save their homes from foreclosure. This old Jeep's boxy design and off-road capabilities made it a popular vehicle during that era and fit well with the film's vibe.

29. Donovan's Reef (Jeep CJ-5 and Willys MB)

In Donovan's Reef, viewers are treated to not just one but two iconic Jeep models: the Willys MB and the Jeep CJ-5.

30. Land of the Lost (1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ)

The Marshall family's trusty 1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ takes center stage in Land of the Lost. It's the trusty vehicle the Marshall family uses as they explore a prehistoric world filled with dinosaurs and other bizarre creatures.

31. Gilmore Girls (2000 Wrangler)

If you're a Gilmore Girls fan like me, you already know Lorelei drives the sweetest 2000 Jeep Wrangler. It's rugged and iconic- the perfect match for Lorelei.

32. Coal Miner’s Daughter (1949 Willys CJ-3A)

Loretta Lynn drives a classic 1949 Willys CJ-3A in Coal Miner's Daughter. You can glimpse this civilian Jeep during the scenes that show Loretta's early life in rural Kentucky.

33. A Walk to Remember (1981 Jeep Wagoneer SJ)

Watch out for the 1981 Jeep Wagoneer SJ driven by Shane West's character, Landon Carter, in A Walk to Remember. Fun fact: it looks almost exactly like the old Jeep that stars in This Is Us.

34. Matchstick Men (1974 Jeep Cherokee)

A 1974 Jeep Cherokee plays a small but significant role in the movie Matchstick Men. It is driven by Nicolas Cage's character, Roy Waller, and can be seen in various scenes as it becomes a part of Roy's daily life.

35. The Amityville Horror (1979 Jeep Cherokee)

The 1979 Jeep Cherokee in The Amityville Horror is owned by the Lutz family, who have moved into the infamous Amityville house. While the Jeep doesn't play a central role in the film's plot, it's a part of the Lutz's everyday life before they realize they moved into a house straight from hell.

36. 12 Monkeys (1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited [ZJ])

In 12 Monkeys, Brad Pitt's character, Jeffrey Goines, drives around in a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited ZJ while making a pretty intense escape from the mental institution.

37. Castaway (1997 Jeep Cherokee 4.0 Limited [XJ])

Before Chuck Noland's life is upturned and winds up on a deserted island, you can see him driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee 4.0 Limited XJ.

38. Friday the 13th (1966 Jeep CJ-5)

In the movie Friday the 13th, Steve Christie is seen driving a blue 1966 Jeep CJ-5. Some people even thought he might be the infamous killer due to his association with the Jeep. Although the jeep is not a crucial part of the film's storyline, its presence adds to the creepy atmosphere of Camp Crystal Lake.

39. The Guardian (1987 Jeep Wrangler [YJ])

The Guardian features the 1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ as the primary vehicle Coast Guard rescue swimmers use during their sea missions. You'll spot this old jeep in scenes showing their training and actual rescue operations.

40. Black Hawk Down (Jeep CJ-7)

If you're a fan of action-packed movies, you won't want to miss Black Hawk Down. If you're a Jeep lover, you'll be happy to know that the Jeep CJ-7 makes an appearance! The U.S. Army Rangers rely on this trusty vehicle during their mission in Somalia, and you can see it used throughout the movie.

41. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1993 Jeep Cherokee [XJ])

The trusty 1993 Jeep Cherokee played a starring role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with Buffy herself behind the wheel. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll spot this beauty cruising through many scenes in the show.

42. Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. (1959 Willys Jeep DJ-3A)

In the classic TV series Gomer Pyle, USMC, the 1959 Willys Jeep DJ-3A is a regular feature and is often seen being driven by Gomer Pyle. This old Jeep serves as Gomer's trusty companion and mode of transport during his time as a Marine in the United States Marine Corps.