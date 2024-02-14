24 Old Magazines That Are Collectors’ Dreams

While keeping hundreds of magazines may seem like hoarding, it can be lucrative. Magazines are a snapshot of a cultural moment, whether it's Taylor Swift as Time's Person of the Year or Princess Diana on the cover of People. Because of their cultural and historical significance, vintage magazines can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on the condition.

Enthusiastic magazine collectors will pay top dollar for antique magazines, especially from discontinued publications. Your old issue of Sports Illustrated might pay for your next vacation!

1. “The Family Circle,” Volume 20, Issue No. 16

This seemingly random issue of The Family Circle is one of the most coveted magazines among collectors. Its value is about $9,500 because it has an iconic Batman and Robin cover. The issue also features a two-page article on the dangers of children reading comics, which is humorous to read now.

2. “The War of the Worlds,” Issue No. nn

This unnumbered, special-release magazine is a famous collector's item because of its incredible, vibrant images. The magazine came out shortly after Orson Welles' famous radio show broadcast in 1938. Along with its pop culture significance, the magazine is valuable because it was printed on weak paper, so copies in good condition are rare. It's worth more than $8,500.

3. “The Family Circle,” Volume 28, Issue No. 17

This issue of The Family Circle is worth more than $6,000 and is highly sought after by magazine collectors. Why? Because it was the first time Norma Jean Baker, a.k.a. the beautiful Marilyn Monroe, graced the cover of a magazine. She's pictured with a little lamb, for a wholesome, pastoral feel.

4. “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” Issue No.1 — U.K. Edition

The very first issue of Famous Monsters of Filmland is worth almost $2,500. The cover shows Marion Moore and Jim Warren in costume, and the interior has stunning art by Bill Elder. This is the first famous monster magazine, so many collectors want it for its historical significance.

5. “Motion Picture Magazine,” Issue No. 54

Motion Picture Magazine was popular in the mid-20th century, since it covered all the recently made movies and offered insight into film-making. This issue features Charlie Chaplin on the cover and writing from several reputable names. It's worth more than $4,700.

6. “Sports Illustrated,” Volume 27, Issue No. 24

This issue of Sports Illustrated is currently the most valuable. It covers one of the wildest seasons in the history of United States hockey, including the unparalleled performance given by Bobby Orr, one of the most famous Bruins players. A copy signed by Orr is worth almost $11,000.

7. “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” Issue No. 4

The fourth issue of Famous Monsters of Filmland came with a ghoul's eye sticker. Copies that have this sticker intact are worth close to $5,000. But even copies without the sticker are prized because this issue was only available in Philadelphia and promoted a new amusement ride in the region.

8. “Odd,” Volume 1, Issue No. 8

With issue eight, Odd magazine began to hit its stride and get attention. Steve and Dave Herring created this edition, adding playful spoofs of Doctor Strange and the Justice League stories. The magazine is worth up to $3,850, but many copies are missing pages and worth less.

9. “Air Wonder Stories,” Volume 1, Issue No. 2

This issue of “Air Wonder Stories” is one of the most valuable comic magazines because of the vivid artwork and captivating stories. Serious collectors will pay up to $3,750 for a mint-condition copy of this issue. Once you see the cover, you'll understand why people want it so much.

10. “Science Wonder Stories,” Volume 1, Issue No. 1

The historic first issue of Science Wonder Stories is a prize in the world of magazine collecting. It features an H.G. Wells story, dazzling artwork, and exciting sci-fi stories. Depending on condition, sellers can make close to $4,000 on this issue.

11. “Air Wonder Stories,” Volume 1, Issue No. 1

The first edition of “Air Wonder Stories” was also a historic magazine, especially among comic book lovers. The issue sells for more than $3,300 in near-perfect condition. However, it's difficult to find a copy in excellent condition. Many copies are extremely worn or missing pages.

12. “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” Issue No. 2 — U.K. Edition

The second issue of Famous Monsters of Filmland is almost as sought after as the first one. This issue features behind-the-scenes looks at how the most famous movie monsters came to be. There are also exclusive pictures of these beloved monsters. The issue is worth more than $3,000.

13. “Sports Illustrated,” Volume 59, Issue No. 23

The 23rd issue of Sports Illustrated's 59th volume features the legendary Michael Jordan. This was the basketball star's first time on a magazine cover, and he was wearing his University of North Carolina uniform. The iconic issue is valued between $1,000 and $3,300.

14. “Super Hero Calendar,” Issue No. nn

This magazine is exactly what it sounds like — a calendar featuring all the best superheroes of the time. While it's not an orthodox magazine, it's still popular among serious collectors. Its estimated value is about $3,300.

15. “Cinema '57,” Issue No. 20C

Cinema '57 was a popular 1950s magazine inspired by a French magazine that covered all the latest in the film industry, especially underground movies. It was adored by cinephiles, and this issue features a deep dive into movies including Freaks and King Kong, among many others.

16. “Beeton's Christmas Annual” (1887)

Beeton's Christmas Annual was a Christmas edition of the regular Beeton's magazine. The 1887 Christmas issue is particularly valuable because it contains the first Sherlock Holmes story ever printed for public consumption. Since it features Arthur Conan Doyle's A Study in Scarlet, a signed copy is worth as much as $150,000.

17. Time Magazine — Nikola Tesla Cover (1931)

The brilliant inventor Nikola Tesla graced the cover of Time in 1931 and gave an exclusive interview. In this interview, he discusses his 75th birthday, his view of science, and other interesting topics. This issue has become rare, with some being displayed in museums, so a decent copy is worth nearly $1,000.

18. “Sports Illustrated,” Volume 1, Issue No. 4

Like many early editions of Sports Illustrated, the fourth issue is valuable if it's in decent condition. This issue is estimated to sell for as much as $13,000 in perfect condition, but many copies are drastically worn and falling apart. It's a valuable issue because of its diverse content and images.

19. “Bacchanal,” Issue No. 1

Bacchanal is a culture and comic magazine that offers readers unique stories and perspectives. Fans of the magazine often want the first issue for their collection, since it features some of the most enthralling images and writing. A copy is worth roughly $2,700.

20. “Image,” Volume 1, Issue No. 1

Image was an interesting magazine covering everything from art and pop culture, to history and beyond. Issues of this delightful, robust magazine are hard to come by, and many collectors want the first issue, which features a Harvey Kurtzman interview, the Complete Arnold Roth Story, and the history behind Trump. It's worth more than $2,500.

21. “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” Volume 1, Issue No. 6

This issue of Famous Monsters of Filmland is an exciting one for collectors. It features an article about King Kong, including unique photographs and drawings. Albert Nuetzell is on the cover, and writing from M.T. Gravis and Forrest J. Ackerman puts the value at about $2,600.

22. “House of Horror,” Volume 1, Issue No. 1

House of Horror was a short-lived but beloved magazine from Warren Publications. This magazine was a limited offering, and only 400 copies of the first issue were printed. As one of the rarest items from Warren Publications, it's valued at $1,800. It includes articles about The Outer Limits, the robots from “Star Wars”, and Douglas Trumbull.

23. “TV Guide,” Volume 1, Issue No. 1

The first issue of TV Guide was a big deal and immediately grabbed people's attention. It features pictures of Lucille Ball's son on the cover and images of Lucy. The edition came out in 1953 and sold for 15 cents, but people will pay over $1,200 for a mint copy of this issue today.

24. “MAD Magazine,” Issue No. 9

Vintage MAD issues can be worth a lot, but issue No. 9 is a precious edition. It features hilarious parodies of famous stories, including The Raven, Little Orphan Annie, High Noon, and more. Collectors will pay close to $1,000 for a pristine copy.