‘Old People Smell’ Is Real, Here’s What Causes It and How To Avoid It

Body odor, a natural and evolving aspect of human physiology, changes distinctly across various life stages. This progression is notably evident in the phenomenon called “old people smell.” This scent, often mildly sweet and musty, is a normal part of aging.

Evolving Body Odor Across Different Life Stages

As we age, our body odor undergoes various changes in its chemical makeup. This pattern of change is not unique to humans; it has also been observed in numerous animal species. It is believed that these alterations in scent play a role in enabling the identification of an individual's age solely through their body odors, and research has proven this. The smell of newborn babies is typically fresh and distinct, setting a baseline for how our body odor starts in life. As we move into adolescence, changes in body chemistry result in different, often more pungent odors, exemplified by the distinct aroma of teenage boys.

In older adults, the change in body odor is primarily attributed to the compound 2-nonenal. This compound is a byproduct of the breakdown of specific chemicals in the body, such as omega-7 unsaturated fatty acids, and is more prevalent in individuals over 40 years of age. Its levels increase with age, contributing to the unique, slightly musty odor often associated with older people.

A critical study conducted in 2012 revealed that the perception of this scent is not inherently negative; however, societal perceptions and age discrimination can influence how the smell is received. When individuals know that the scent originates from an older person, they find it more unpleasant, suggesting a bias in how natural scents are perceived across different ages.

Understanding and Addressing Age-Related Body Odor

The understanding of how body odor changes with age is still developing. While 2-nonenal is considered a significant factor, its exact role in body odor is not fully established. Factors such as the interaction between skin gland secretions and the bacteria living on the skin and variations in skin bacteria types and bodily chemical compounds across different life stages may also play a role in these olfactory changes.

This scent is not necessarily a sign of poor hygiene or unclean living conditions. It can be perceived even in the most pristine senior living facilities or nursing homes. Contrary to some beliefs, it is not inherently linked to dirty environments but is a natural part of aging. This odor can permeate clothing and bedding, especially in areas that come into contact with the skin and may require more than a simple wash to remove.

Despite its persistence, there are effective ways to manage and minimize this natural scent.

Regular Laundering

These products may include detergents with odor-eliminating properties or fabric refreshers that target the compounds responsible for the scent. These products may consist of detergents with odor-eliminating properties or fabric refreshers that target the compounds accountable for the smell. Integrating these practices into routine cleaning makes it possible to maintain freshness and reduce the impact of age-related body odors in living environments.

Regular Exercise

Frequent exercise promotes improved circulation, which enhances overall body functions and skin health. This may serve as an indirect means of mitigating body odor, especially nonenal. It also causes sweating, which may help the body eliminate toxins and lessen the accumulation of substances that lead to nonenal. Exercise is proven to minimize the variables contributing to body smells and lower stress levels, influencing the body's chemistry, including skin health.

Clean Eating

Water consumption is crucial in maintaining healthy skin and general well-being. Keeping adequate water will help the body eliminate toxins, which may lessen the effects of nonenal. Eating antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables (including bell peppers, spinach, kale, and berries) may aid the body fight oxidative stress. Antioxidants can improve the condition of your skin and lessen aging symptoms. Foods rich in substances that help maintain healthy cell membranes and reduce inflammation can improve skin health and minimize the smell of aging.

Reduced Stress

Relaxation techniques like yoga, tai chi, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can help lower stress levels. By controlling cortisol levels—a stress hormone—these methods might indirectly impact several bodily functions, such as the generation of odors. A robust social network through relationships with friends, family, and support groups helps lower stress levels by giving people a sense of belonging and emotional support. Painting, gardening, playing an instrument, or any other hobby can all be enjoyable pursuits that serve as a diversion and encourage relaxation, which can help lower stress levels.

Limit Tobacco Intake

Reducing tobacco use can aid in preventing the development of the “old folks smell.” The smell of tobacco smoke can seep into living areas and clothing, giving off an unpleasant, stale odor that is sometimes linked to aging. People can lessen the odor frequently connected with older adults by abstaining from tobacco.

Aerate Living Areas Regularly

Odors are often intensified in warm, stuffy situations. Open the windows to improve airflow and lessen the buildup of stench in the house or care facility where your loved one resides. To further enhance indoor air quality, an additional choice is to use an air purifier equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.

Maintain Good Clothing

Ensure that the clothing your loved one is wearing is composed of cotton or linen. Breathable materials like cotton and linen permit air to flow freely, minimizing the accumulation of sweat and moisture on the skin. Use laundry detergent additives to reduce grease and remove stains from garments.

Clean Beddings

Keeping bedding clean is another sensible way to lessen the “old people smell.” Changing and washing bed sheets regularly helps eliminate bacteria, sweat, and collected scents that can contribute to the distinct smell that comes with aging. This procedure reduces residual or musty odors and fosters a fresher, more pleasant atmosphere.

