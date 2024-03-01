Old PS1 Games That Have Aged Like Fine Wine

The knee-jerk reaction many have when discussing the original PlayStation remains how “dated” its games look. Granted, those early polygons can leave a lot to the imagination, but that’s not even close to what really matters for classic games.

Solid gameplay, fun level design, and enrapturing stories can still create a timeless experience regardless of the antiquated visuals of some old PS1 games. Some games even go so far as to overcome the PS1’s limitations with stylized graphics that hold up just fine!

1. Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

The “2.5D” gameplay style emerged during the early 32-bit era, as an interesting compromise between the additional depth provided by 3D spaces and the familiar controls of 2D games. This look still exists today, in fact. Modern releases like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown still use it to outstanding effect.

Back in 1997, though, Namco’s Klonoa laid the groundwork for doing it right. Taking the grab-and-throw combat system that gamers may have seen in earlier Bubble Bobble games and combining it with a more modern look, Klonoa: Door to Phantomile still shines brightly today. The colorful levels and light-hearted atmosphere create a unique experience, and using Klonoa’s ability to grab things comes in handy in multiple ways.

2. Metal Gear Solid

There’s not much to say about Metal Gear Solid that gamers do not already know. Still, it bears repeating that this remains one of the finest video games of all time. Despite emerging from one of gaming’s least quality-controlled eras, this one nails every element with precision and cinematic style.

As with most old PS1 games that stand the test of time, Metal Gear Solid innovated its way around the console’s limitations with its item selection menus and simplified stealth that allows players to navigate a wide variety of scenarios with grace despite the limited scope it has to work with. The fact that the story and its characters remain some of gaming’s best achievements doesn’t hurt. Still, the solid gameplay design remains why Metal Gear Solid holds up so well in the eyes of so many.

3. Spyro The Dragon (1-3)

While not the first to the 3D platformer craze of the 90’s, Spyro The Dragon did bring a wonderful and unique flavor to it. Taking the open-ended nature of Nintendo’s Mario 64 and combining it with Crash Bandicoot’s precise platforming, Spyro still feels like the best of the genre.

The format laid out by Insomniac’s first platformer would see consistent expansion and improvement over the ensuing sequels, too. Even the visuals hold up quite well all things considered. The cartoonish look and vibrant colors avoid any hint of looking old or drab. That said, the modern “Reignited” remakes do look better on a technical level. Still, playing the three old PS1 games loses nothing of essential value.

4. Crash Bandicoot (1-3)

Much like the Spyro trilogy, Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot games saw a steady improvement with each entry. First, Crash Bandicoot’s linear levels put challenge and simplicity at the forefront. Then, the sequel built out the characters and world with more voice acting and a larger variety of level types. Then, Crash Bandicoot: Warped brought it all to a head with an outstanding platforming game that had it all.

The timeless design, excellent variety, and top-notch presentation of the whole trilogy work just as well today as they ever have. All three entries stand up to even the harshest modern scrutiny, and often still emerge as gamers’ favorite platformers of all time.

5. Castlevania Symphony of the Night

Castlevania IV and Bloodlines walked so Symphony of the Night could run. While the PlayStation remains known for taking that leap into 3D, it also ran 2D games in spectacular fashion.

Symphony of the Night remains one of the most gorgeous games of all time. With its pseudo open-world design, it plays just as well as any modern game of the same genre today. Alucard’s mission to destroy Dracula once and for all stands tall among even the modern Castlevania adventures for its excellent sense of variety, rocking soundtrack and memorable boss encounters. As far as 2D games go, it does not get much better than this.

6. Gran Turismo 2

Gran Turismo remains one of Sony’s longest-running franchises for a reason. Between the robust car selection and extensive depth afforded to Gran Turismo players, the franchise continues to bear the standard to which all other racers aspire.

Not to throw shade at the original, but Gran Turismo 2 improved so much on these elements that it carved out a class of its own. The impact of Gran Turismo 2’s ideas – namely with customization and challenging simulation – still influence the series and the genre to this day.

7. Wipeout 3

While the original PS1 Wipeout looks and sounds super cool, its gameplay feels a tad on the wonky side today with a somewhat unrefined execution.

Psygnosis took care of that with the sequels, though. The strange cyber-future aesthetic and Euro-techno soundtrack still go together like PB & J, but Wipeout 3 feels like a total overhaul otherwise. More tracks, more hovercrafts, and tightened-up gameplay make the floaty racer a rousing success. Wipeout 3 remains one of the best iterations of the series to this day, and we don't make that statement lightly.

8. Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko

Gex games often fall under the radar during discussions of the greatest early-32-bit platformers. This remains a travesty for all involved. While the original 2D Gex plays well enough, and Gex 2 also has it’s merits for bouncing into the third dimension, Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko would smooth everything over as the ultimate Gex experience.

Diving into different pop culture-themed stages and hearing Gex’s various quips can feel like quite a gush of 90’s nostalgia–so much, in fact, that younger players might feel a bit lost without any real-life context for much of what gets referenced. Still, the collect-a-thon gameplay underpinning the game remains its strongest element. The intense focus on sheer variety keeps levels from getting stale, and the multiple objectives for each stage create replayability on top of the amusing platforming and tail-whipping combat.

9. Croc 2

While the original Croc remains an endearing experience, it doesn’t hold up well. Croc 2, on the other hand, feels great to play by today’s standards. The biggest reason for this: the controls. While Croc: Legend of the Gobbos went with Resident Evil-style tank controls – which do a 3D platformer no favors whatsoever – Croc 2 feels more like playing a Spyro or Crash game. Pushing the analog stick in the direction one wants to go does just that.

On top of that crucial improvement, Croc 2 brings a much more enticing assortment of levels and characters into the mix to make a superior game from stem to stern. While it may not look as flashy or play as well as other top-tier platformers among old PS1 games, it earns its keep in the library as a competent platformer and an ambitious sequel.

10. Bushido Blade

While Tekken and Mortal Kombat games occupied themselves with devising new ways to extend fights, Bushido Blade went in the total opposite direction. Here, gamers can win or lose a match with the slightest error. Battles can (and often will) end with a single hit – much like real life.

Impeccable timing and extreme luck mingle well in this unique fighting game from the PlayStation’s library. Unlike most fighting games, though, Bushido Blade remains unchallenged in its style. Fighting game fans who want a more tactical and cerebral approach to the genre should get what they want in Bushido Blade.

11. Twisted Metal 4

Twisted Metal had the distinct luxury of getting four titles within the PlayStation’s lifespan. Each title took the opportunity to grow and learn from previous entries. While some could argue that Twisted Metal 4 lost a bit of the gritty tone that made the original so cool, this fourth entry still plays much better than its predecessors overall.

With far tighter controls and much better performance, cruising around the dystopian levels of Twisted Metal 4 while wreaking pure havoc has aged quite well. Plus, a large assortment of levels, cheat codes, and a well-implemented multiplayer gives fans plenty of reason to return after completing the main campaign.

12. Final Fantasy IX

While not the most revered Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy IX has arguably aged better than the previous PS1-centric titles in the series. More detailed character models and a well-balanced, approachable combat system make the game easier to get into than VII and VIII. Not to name IX a better game overall than those entries, but it does feel much easier to slip into with modern gaming sensibilities in several key areas.

13. Tekken 3

While the strange moon-jumping and blocky visuals of the first two Tekken games hold them back a bit, Tekken 3 excels as a wonderful fighting game that holds up in spectacular fashion. The movesets and character roster have both been expanded while the performance and graphics somehow improved at the same time.

Tekken 3 truly feels like the peak of retro fighting games with total mastery of the PS1 hardware by Namco. With unlockable characters and the amusing “Tekken Ball” mode thrown in, Tekken 3 checks all the boxes for a fighting game that will remain playable forever.

14. Tomba! (1 and 2)

Similar to Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, The Tomba! games utilize 2.5D gameplay with a clear devotion to pure, light-hearted fun in mind. Tomba!’s levels provide a strange and unique playground to explore and throw enemy pigs around in for hours on end.

While these two games never won any awards, they wisely ignored most of the conventional wisdom of game design in exchange for their own timeless brand of silly fun. The quirky artistic direction, charming humor, and approachable gameplay steer the Tomba! games clear of ever falling victim to obsolescence.