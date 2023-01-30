11 Old Video Games That Still Hold up Years Later

The video games created today tend to be much more technologically advanced than in the past. However, many of those retro games from our childhood are still fun all these years later.

Redditor u/TolisKoutro wondered, “what old video games do still hold up?” in the r/AskReddit subreddit.

Gamers came together to list their nostalgic go-to's in the thread.

1: Rollercoaster Tycoon

u/Grouchy-Change-1219 responded, “Rollercoaster Tycoon.”

“In case you didn't know,” replied u/theciderowlinn, “they ported Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic to mobile and it's actually a pretty decent port.”

2: Age of Empires 2

u/monseigneur shared, “Age of empires 2.”

u/Andrace_ agreed: “The Age community is still alive & thriving. No other games like these ❤️”

3: Tetris

“Tetris,” suggested u/JoelCStanley.

“I think Tetris is immortal,” replied u/swheels125.

“It gets remade for every platform and is beloved by multiple generations. It doesn’t matter how slick or how simple the blocks are visually as long as the controls work properly.”

4: Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

u/TonyGoooch69 answered, “Castlevania Symphony Of The Night.”

“I just played this for the first time at the start of the new year,” u/EnnuiDeBlase said. “absolute banger start to finish.”

5: Yoshi's Island

u/ManiacalTeddy shared, “Yoshi's Island.”

“I'm convinced it's timeless,” added u/Unrigg3D.

“I'm currently replaying it,” replied u/KalterBlut.

“It's such an amazing game that looks so f***ing incredible. It's probably the best-looking 2D game, it has so much charm, the music fits perfectly and some interesting secrets! (like that boss you can beat before it's a boss! OH MY).”

6: Burnout 3: Takedown

u/PuzzleheadedMail1944 responded, “Burnout 3 without question.”

“My orthodontist had the demo in his office and it is the only reason I fell in love with having my braces,” said u/yookiecookie.

“Would sit there and replay that game over and over, now that’s how you know that game holds up!”

7: Super Mario 3

u/NetworkSea4865 shared, “Super Mario 3.”

“Honestly I think most Mario games hold up really well,” added u/RWFT. “I think that truest speaks to how great of a series it is.”

8: Wii Sports

u/that_one_guy37559 answered, “Wii bowling.”

“Yes absolutely. The whole Wii sports is fun,” said u/itsFRAAAAAAAAANK.

9: Fallout: New Vegas

“Currently playing Fallout: New Vegas for the first time since I was a kid,” said u/zjl707. “So that gets my vote, what an amazing game.”

“I'm in my 40s and only just played it for my first time about 6 months ago,” added u/dui01. “Bought it cheap based on all of the rave reviews on posts like this.”

“It amazes me how solid and varied everything can be, and for coming out over a decade ago it has so much depth and replayability. I don't recall ever being so wowed by a game.”

10: NBA Jam

u/garysgotaboner82 suggested, “NBA Jam. Boomshakalaka!”

11: Sim City 2000

u/Nervous_Nerd14597 shared, “Original Sim City 2000, where you can alter the terrain and sh**.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.