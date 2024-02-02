24 Old Vinyl Records That Are Surprisingly Valuable Today

Since the creation of the vinyl record, collectors have been trying to get their hands on any rare printed albums. Some of these records are valuable for their rarity or the fact that the artists have signed them. Some stories of their rarity have added to the allure of why these records are so expensive and sought after by collectors. Either way, some of the most valuable records are being found and flipped for high prices.

1. Miles Davis, Kind of Blue (1959)

All of your Jazz Heads out there know the importance Miles Davis had on music during the 50s and 60s. The man and his trumpet changed jazz and ushered in a new era of rhythms and styles. This first-pressed edition of Kind of Blue will come with a price tag of $1,000.

2. Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin (1969)

This hard-rocking band for the United Kingdom has been influencing rock and roll acts for nearly fifty years. Having sold over 200 million albums, how cool would it be to own an original debut vinyl? The first pressed edition has been sold for $1,000. Just make sure the lettering is in turquoise and not orange to ensure you have an original.

3. The Who, The Who Sells Out (1967)

Rock fans remember the iconic cover art of this band's release. The lead singer, Roger Daltrey, is bathing in a bath of Heinz Baked Beans. The real treasure is the poster that came with the first thousand releases of the album. If that poster wasn't ruined in your teenage bedroom, that and the album could be sold for over $1,000.

4. Nirvana, Bleach (1989)

Not many bands changed music in a short window as much as Nirvana did. Bringing grunge music from the Pacific Northwest to the mainstream brought in a new array of bands to take over the 90s. Nirvana's first album was limited to under 1,000 pressings, making it highly sought after with a price of almost $2,500.

5. Madonna, Erotica (1992)

Apparently, in the United Kingdom, a Royal member got caught up in a scandal invading feet. Naturally, Madonna, known to push the limits of decency, released a limited U.K. single with the cover art mimicking the scandal. The record was pulled, and only 100 copies hit the market. As you can imagine, they fetch a pretty penny at around $3,500.

6. Elvis Presley, Thats Alright (1954)

Music historians debate whether or not this album was the first rock and roll album. Whether it is or isn't, Elvis would go on to be one of the biggest stars of all time. This original Sun Records copy has been sold in okay condition for $1,000, but mint condition copies jump up to $4,000.

7. Depeche Mode, Music for the Masses (1987)

Depeche Mode offered a new sound that the 80s was lacking. Electronic music. They have influenced many bands today, like the Artic Monkeys, The Killers, and Muse. The album was set to be released with an orange and white cover, but plans changed at the last minute. Still, some of these albums hit the shelves. If you own the orange cover, it could get you $4,000 at auction.

8. Misfits, Legacy of Brutality (1986)

Only 16 copies of this horror-goth-punk rock band album were made, making it one of the rarest albums on the market. Odds are they were smashed during an after-party or sold for beer money 30 years ago, but if you find one in a garage someday, know that it can be worth up to $5,000.

9. David Bowie and Dana Gillespie, BowPromo (1971)

A star in the 70s, David Bowie recorded this record with friend Dana as a favor to get a new deal signed by RCA Records. The album was produced only for record executives and came in a completely blank casing. The serial code Bowpromo… is how it got its name. These blank promo records can be found online for as much as $6,000.

10. Max Steiner, The Caine Mutiny (1954)

One of the biggest motion picture hits of the 1950s was The Caine Mutiny, starring Humprey Bogart. The soundtrack was pressed on vinyl, but it is one of the rarest soundtracks ever recorded. On the flip side is dialogue from one of the most notable scenes of the film. Arguments over copyright infringement meant only a handful of albums were pressed, leaving one worth $6,700 these days.

11. Bob Dylan, Blood on the Tracks (1975)

A voice of a generation, Bob Dylan, has written or performed memorable songs for almost 60 years. One of the most personal albums of his career was once listed in the top twenty albums of all time. Mint copies of Blood on the Tracks have been seen to reach $9,000 at auction.

12. Olivia Newton-John and Electronic Light Orchestra, Xanadu (1980)

After the colossal blockbuster Grease, Olivia Newton-John became a full-fledged star. She had Hollywood executives chomping at the bit to get her into another movie. Unfortunately, Xanadu was a flop. The album was pulled from distribution because Olivia didn't like her picture on the cover. Due to Olivia's vanity, the few that made it to the shelves are now worth over $9,000.

13. Queen, Hot Space (1982)

Queen was transitioning their sound to more popular disco, funk, and dance music as they released their 10th studio album. Collaborating with a fellow superstar called “Under Pressure” became one of the band's biggest hits. The album is rare, but a signed copy with Bowie and the band recently sold for $10,000.

14. Van Halen, Van Halen (1978)

Eddie Van Halen could shred on the guitar better than anyone else in rock and roll history. Their sound was so different from other rock acts at the time, and their style still lives on. A signed copy of their debut album was recently sold for almost $10,000.

15. The White Stripes, Lafeyette Blues/Sugar Never Tasted So Good (1998)

In 1998, Jack and Meg White were nowhere near as successful as they soon were to be. They had 15 special edition records made for a special gig in Detroit. The catch was hand-painted by Italy Records founder Dave Buick, who has a following of his own. All 15 copies have been re-sold, some for up to $12,700.

16. Michael Jackson Thriller (1982)

Of course, the King of Pop would have an all-time most expensive album. Michael has had many hits, but Thriller put him in a new stratosphere. One of the most successful records of all time, a decent condition album will sell for $500, but a mint condition, signed album was bought for $13,000.

17. Pink Floyd, The Wall (1979)

A record so ground-breaking that it came out with a full motion picture was something the rock world had never experienced before. Pink Floyd was blowing people's minds and challenging the way music could be performed. The Wall will get you a couple hundred dollars on the market, but a signed copy will be worth around $15,000.

18. The Rolling Stones, Street Fighting Man/No Expectations (1968)

The Rolling Stones were trying to make a social stand with the cover of their 1968 single. The photo depicts an act of police brutality that eventually got the record execs thinking twice before releasing it. Still, an estimated 18 copies were made, and some have made their way to auction. In 2011, one was purchased for $17,000.

19. Elvis Presley My Happiness/That's When Your Heartache Begins (1953)

An 18-year-old Elvis Presley recorded these two songs in 1953 for a total of $4. Years later, Jack White of The White Stripes bought that recording and reproduced it to the excitement of Elvis fans everywhere. Hearing a rough and raw Elvis at the age of 18 quickly made the national headlines. Jack bought that copy for $300,000 and, in turn, made music history. Talk about taking a step back in time.

20. The Velvet Underground, The Velvet Underground and Nico (1967)

The artwork of Andy Warhol on the cover of this album is not what made a copy of this album sell for so much. A record was found at a flea market that had handwritten notes in the record sleeves. The record was one of two ever made with test recordings of the band. Can you imagine buying a cheap flea market record and selling it for $25,000?

21. Bob Dylan, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (1963)

Bob Dylan was getting his feet underneath him when he released this album in 1963. An error from the record label released copies with four songs that were not intended to be released. The record was recalled, but some of those albums are in circulation. If you are lucky to have one of these recalled records, you could sit on a goldmine worth $30,000.

22. Tommy Johnson, Alcohol and Jake Blues (1930)

Tommy Johnson was a local mystery. He and Robert Johnson had supposedly sold their soul to the devil for their musical prowess. In 2013, it was the highest record sold on eBay at $37,100. The record was horrible, but that's the price for music history.

23. The Beatles, Yesterday and Today (1966)

The Beatles started getting a little controversial when they released their 9th album. Paul McCartney tried to comment on the Vietnam War by having the band pose in white smocks with a pile of baby doll heads and raw meats in the background. Record stores passed for fear of low sales, and only a few are in the public. Depending on the condition, these covers have been sold from $12,000 to up to $120,000.

24. The Beatles, The Beatles aka The White Album (1968)

In 2015, Ringo Starr sold some of his memorabilia to help John Lennon's son Julien's charity. One of the items was the number one pressed record of The White album. Beatles fans flipped their lid trying to get a hold of this rarity. At the end of the day, the cost for this record was up to $790,000.