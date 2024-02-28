Older Adults Best Life Advice for the Younger Generation

Life is a whirlwind of change, and sometimes it feels like that breakup or failing test is the end of the world. Fortunately, the older generation has battled life's troubles way before you even knew they existed, and now they've got a treasure trove of wisdom to spill. These seasoned pros have gained a wider perspective after facing challenges and witnessing trends come and go. People over 40 shared their valuable life advice to the younger generation in a popular Reddit thread, and we're going over the top gems.

Your Life Is Not a Grand Narrative With a Predetermined Plot

The older generation figured this out the hard way. You'll be miserable if you keep comparing yourself to every movie you watch because you can't force every aspect of your life to be epic, romantic, and intense. Life in your 20s is more like a string of countless small moments—laughter with friends, peaceful moments with nature, personal achievements, and acts of kindness. Free yourself from the pressure to find success and happiness in a specific way.

You've Got Time

The younger crowd has probably heard this a ton, but it's worth a gentle nudge: focus on the journey, not just the destination. There's often this pressure on young folks to have everything sorted by their early twenties—career, home, family, and whatnot. Those in their 40s suggest that the younger generation take a breather and trust that things will fall into place naturally. You're already busy accumulating skills and experiences that will mold your future, even if it's not apparent just yet.

You Can Start Again

It's never too late to hit the reset button and reshape your life. Taking on something new might feel a bit intimidating, but trust the older adults, it's worth it. People in their 40s are still making positive changes—switching careers and ditching toxic relationships. Forget that “made my choices, gotta stick with it” nonsense. You always have time to pursue whatever you dream of, so be glad you're still in the game!

Don't Let Your Friends Fade

Friends get to know you at different stages, creating a cherished history and shared memories. When life throws curveballs like marriages, children, illnesses, and ups and downs, genuine friends stand by you, providing invaluable support and understanding. Twenty years from now, looking back at these reliable allies will make you incredibly grateful.

Go See Other Parts of the World

It's tempting to push things off into the future in your youth. However, individuals in their 40s often reflect on moments when they passed up the chance to explore and embrace the vast world. Their advice is that nothing beats going to a foreign country and immersing yourself in a completely different culture, from its food and architecture to its language and customs. You realize there isn't just one “right” way to live, which can be liberating and enriching.

Money Is Important, but It's Not Everything

Adults have generally experienced more in life, including both financial triumphs and struggles. Take their word for it when they emphasize that money isn't a cure-all; it can't secure good health, meaningful relationships, or genuine happiness. Although money offers some options, it falls short of absolute control over life.

Pay Attention to Your Diet and Health

Certain older adults regret neglecting their health in their younger years, resulting in current health challenges. Their advice? Establish a consistent exercise routine and adhere to it as if your quality of life hinges on it—because it truly does. For those in their 20s, listen: eat well, keep an eye on your blood pressure, and avoid smoking. Your future self will thank you for it!

Comparison Makes Your Miserable

With age comes perspective. Older adults learned the hard way that while achieving things early might seem important, true happiness stems from personal fulfillment and satisfaction with your own journey. People in their 20s should learn, as early as now, that comparison can make you feel not good enough, jealous, and unhappy with your own life. Thinking you're falling behind or not measuring up can really bring down your happiness and motivation.

Don't Waste Your Life on Toxic People

Here's a lesson from those in their 40s who've seen the downsides of unhealthy relationships: dealing with toxic people is draining and can chip away at your happiness. As young as you are, recognize that you cannot change someone's core personality or deeply ingrained patterns. Channel your energy towards those who appreciate your support and are open to personal growth.

Life Is Not Perfect

As we get older, we understand the fleeting nature of life and the importance of appreciating what truly matters. Relationships hit bumps, cars break down, and there's always someone with “more.” Older adults vouch for the idea that instead of chasing an impossible ideal, life improves when we start having gratitude for where we are now. Appreciate the journey, find joy in the present, and build resilience to navigate life's ups and downs.

Don't Stop Doing the Things You Love

The older generation has witnessed what works and what doesn't, and they unanimously stress the importance of making time for things that bring you joy. Sure, adulting gets trickier with jobs, families, and bills, but hey, that doesn't mean giving up on what you love. It just means we need to be a little more creative about how we fit them into our lives.

Zero Debt Is an Amazing Feeling

Friends buried in debt, struggling to keep afloat while the bank siphons off their hard-earned cash—it's a trap. You spend your youth chasing that next big purchase, only to realize you've been running in circles. Listen to the wise older folks—they'll tell you real freedom isn't in a fancy garage. It's in the peace of mind from knowing you built it all, step by step. Save those bucks, watch 'em grow, and buy what you want, nice and slow.

It's Okay To Fall Out of Love

In your 20s, love might feel like a rollercoaster, but listen up—those older folks will spill the beans that love isn't always a smooth ride. They've seen passionate relationships that just couldn't last and understand that sometimes falling out of love is a step toward personal growth and finding more meaningful connections. So, if it's not working, free yourself from a relationship that's holding you back.

Use Your Vacation/Sick Time at Work

It took a while for many adults to figure this out. Some believed that never taking time off made them stellar employees, but it turns out that taking breaks for themselves actually made them better employees. Early careers can be intense, and regular breaks are crucial to avoid burnout and maintain mental and physical health. Set a healthy example for yourself and challenge the pervasive “hustle culture” that glorifies overwork.

Start Saving for Your Retirement

Grown-ups would give a disapproving nod to someone, saying, “Eh, I'm young; it can wait,” especially when it comes to things like retirement—compound interest is a game-changer. The sooner you begin saving for retirement, the more time your money has to snowball, thanks to reinvesting returns. Even if you can't put in a lot now, start with what you can and slowly ramp it up.

Humility Serves You Better Than Pride

Listening to older adults is valuable because they've likely experienced the consequences of arrogance firsthand. They've seen how arrogance can alienate, limit opportunities, and lead to downfall. Being humble allows you to be vulnerable, connect with others on a deeper level, and build solid and lasting relationships. When you face failure, approaching it with humility turns it into a learning opportunity instead of a source of shame.

Don't Take Advice as a Personal Attack

People with more life experience advise not to take advice or criticism personally for a reason. Not all advice is an attack on your character; sometimes, it comes from a place of care and a desire to see you succeed. If you see yourself as static and perfect, you miss out on opportunities for learning and self-improvement. Stay open to feedback—it often comes from a place of goodwill.

Enjoy Your Youth Without Going Overboard

Having a good time is great, but it might be time to tone it down if you constantly wake up unsure about the previous night, can't recall your expenses, or deal with frequent hangovers. This isn't about proving anything to the older generation, who might appreciate responsible choices; it's about taking control of your own journey and ensuring it's filled with unforgettable moments, not regrettable hangovers.

