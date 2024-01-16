Older Americans Say They’re Trapped in Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare Advantage, also known as “Medicare Part C,” lets recipients get their Medicare benefits from private insurance providers instead of the government. Many seniors don’t know how to weigh the pros and cons of their options. As a result, some find themselves “trapped” in healthcare plans that don’t work for them, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) report published on NPR.

During open enrollment (Oct. 1 to Dec. 7), seniors are bombarded by Medicare Advantage ads and unsolicited telephone marketing. A 2023 survey by healthcare nonprofit The Commonwealth Fund notes that about one in three seniors received seven or more phone calls every week. During 2022 open enrollment, an average of 9,500 Medicare Advantage ads ran per day nationwide, according to KFF.

These ads emphasize perks, such as dental/vision benefits (which Original Medicare doesn’t provide) and free gym memberships. Medicare Advantage plans often have an annual out-of-pocket limit. In contrast, Original Medicare expects you to pay 20% of the cost of non-hospital appointments and services.

Yet Medicare Advantage coverage has restrictions that can keep seniors from getting care promptly or care from the providers they want to use. Switching back to Original Medicare is possible, but doing so costs far more than some can afford.

Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medigap: What's the difference?

Original Medicare has two parts: Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance, which isn’t free). You can also buy a prescription drug plan called Part D. By contrast, Medicare Advantage bundles its services: Parts A and B, and usually (but not always) Part D.

Some Original Medicare recipients also buy supplemental Medicare insurance, commonly known as Medigap. These plans cover deductibles, coinsurance, and other items not covered by Medicare. If you buy Medigap within six months of qualifying for Medicare, insurers aren’t allowed to ask any questions about your health.

However, Medigap can’t be used with Medicare Advantage. Seniors who decide to switch back to Original Medicare plus supplemental insurance within 12 months might be able to get the same policy back. After that time frame, Medigap providers can base premiums on your current health status; in 46 states, they can even deny you coverage due to some pre-existing conditions.

The result: Some people who don’t like the restrictions of Medicare Advantage either can’t get Medigap or can’t afford the premiums. They can’t afford Original Medicare without this supplemental coverage because of those 20% co-pays.

Medicare Advantage coverage restrictions

With Medicare Advantage, you’re generally required to use in-network practitioners. In contrast, virtually all U.S. doctors and hospitals accept Original Medicare. Some Medicare Advantage plans will let you keep your current non-network provider if the doctor agrees to treat you under this insurance plan.

However, you’ll likely be on the hook for higher copayments if your doctor doesn’t accept the Medicare Advantage reimbursement rate. By comparison, doctors who take Original Medicare must agree to accept the government reimbursement payment in full.

Some insurance salespeople have told seniors their doctors were in-network when they weren’t, according to a November 2022 report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. A recent federal review of Medicare Advantage online plan directories showed that nearly half (48.74%) posted incorrect information about available healthcare providers.

And even if your current doctor is in-network, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay there for the rest of your life. If they stop accepting Medicare Advantage, you’ll have to choose a new primary care physician. With Original Medicare, you don’t have to select and stick with the same PCP.

Pre-authorization is usually required

The typical Medicare Advantage plan requires pre-authorization for certain medical services or supplies (including prescription drugs). In most cases, Original Medicare doesn’t require approval for services or supplies.

Why not just change plans?

Generally speaking, once you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, you’re stuck until the next open enrollment period. (Some exceptions exist, such as being affected by a natural disaster.) In the meantime, you must abide by rules, like getting pre-authorized for some care or medications and not using out-of-network doctors.

While it’s possible to change plans later or switch back to Original Medicare, the process can be daunting — especially for people whose health is already fragile. As noted earlier, the fear of not getting (or being able to afford) supplemental coverage keeps some seniors from making changes. Old age generally means increased health issues, and paying 20% of those costs out of pocket isn’t always possible.

How to avoid feeling trapped

The Senate Committee report noted that “deceptive and predatory marketing practices” target the vulnerable Medicare population, especially “individuals with cognitive impairments.” It calls for a multi-faceted solution, including:

Tightening Medicare Advantage plan requirements that were relaxed between 2016 and 2020

More stringent rules about marketing

Closing the loophole that permits insurance company robocalling

Increased support for “unbiased sources of information” to help seniors make the best choices for their healthcare needs

Health insurance is complicated. Older Americans must consider all aspects rather than basing their decisions on a TV commercial or robocall. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program offers free counseling to help seniors navigate the complexities of choosing the right coverage for their needs. It’s available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.