Redefining Retirement: Why Older Americans Are Choosing Work Over Relaxation

Nineteen percent — or 11 million Americans — age 65 or more are still hard at work. According to Pew Research, that’s nearly double the number of potential retirees in the mid-80s who still clocked in for their jobs.

But the real story isn't just about the sheer numbers; it's about a seismic shift in the choices made by older generations. Workers age 75 and older are the fastest-growing age group in the workforce, more than quadrupling in size since 1964, while employment among men ages 25 to 54 continues to sink.

As the world of work undergoes a dramatic transformation, it's clear that older Americans are redefining the meaning of retirement.

The Quadrupling of the Older Workforce

One of the most striking revelations from the Pew Research study is the sharp rise in the percentage of older adults actively participating in the job market. In 1987, a mere 11% of those aged 65 and above held jobs, whereas today, an impressive 19% are contributing their skills and experience to the workforce. This surge mirrors employment patterns not seen since the early 1960s.

The study also underscores a significant divergence between the employment trajectories of older and younger workers. Older adults are choosing to remain employed. However, job holding among those aged 25 to 64 reached its zenith at 77% in 2000. Afterwards, it experienced fluctuations, particularly during the Great Recession.

Older Americans lead the way in a transformative shift in the labor market.

Motivations and Choices

For many older adults, the decision to continue working goes beyond just earning and saving money. A desire for personal fulfillment, engagement, and a sense of purpose plays a pivotal role. They find satisfaction in contributing their wisdom and skills to the workforce, embracing the opportunity to remain active and make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields.

Iva, from Woman Blazing Trails, says, “As a 62-year-old woman, retirement has never crossed my mind. I changed careers at age 52 from hairstylist to blogger — I blog for women over 50 — and I couldn't imagine my life without blogging at this stage of the game.

“I've made incredible connections, impacted many lives, and helped so many women reinvent their lives, not to mention that I've also built a very lucrative business that I just don't see myself ending any time soon.

“Many women over 60 who have retired are always looking for side hustles, not only to keep them busy but to make extra cash to travel with, or simply just to have. I'm afraid that if I ever stop, I'll die of boredom!”

Financial Stability and Retirement Support

Another compelling driver? Financial security in retirement. With evolving retirement plans and the shifting landscape of pensions, many older adults see continued employment as a means to bolster their nest eggs. The prospect of a more comfortable retirement and the ability to support themselves and their families is a motivating factor that can't be overlooked.

Challenges and Pressures

While some older adults are choosing to work, others may feel compelled by various challenges and pressures. Economic realities, such as rising healthcare costs and living expenses, can necessitate ongoing employment.

Additionally, shifts in retirement policy, such as changes to the Social Security system, may discourage early retirement. That’s led some older individuals to extend their working lives.

Drivers of Change

Compared to previous generations, today's elders have increasingly sought higher levels of education. Advanced degrees and greater skill development equip these older adults for a diverse range of employment opportunities. That makes continued work an attractive choice, and not just at the local Walmart.

Improved Health and Decreased Disability Rates

The positive trend of improved health and reduced disability rates among older adults plays a pivotal role in their ability to extend their working lives. Longevity often comes with good health, enabling older individuals to remain active in the workforce well beyond what was once considered the traditional retirement age.

Shifts in Retirement Plans and Policy Changes

The landscape of retirement plans has evolved significantly over the years. Employers transitioned from traditional defined benefit plans, which often encouraged early retirement, to investment-based contribution plans like 401(k)s.

These shifts, combined with policy changes such as raising the age for receiving full Social Security benefits, altered the financial incentives surrounding retirement. Many older adults choose to delay retiring and continue working.

The Prevalence of “Bridge Jobs” for Retirees

The concept of “bridge jobs” is gaining traction. Older adults transition into new, often part-time or simply less demanding roles after retiring from their long-term careers. These bridge jobs allow individuals to maintain a connection to the workforce while enjoying a more relaxed pace and flexible schedule, providing both financial and personal fulfillment.

Future Employment Projections

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics foresees the role of older workers expanding further over the next decade. Adults aged 65 and older are projected to constitute 8.6% of the labor force by 2032, up from 6.6% in 2022, according to the same study. Additionally, older adults are expected to contribute to 57% of labor force growth during this period.

Older Americans and the Future of Work

The workforce of tomorrow will continue to be shaped by older Americans.

The enduring value of experience and the untapped potential of older workers make them valuable assets to employers, who recognize the wealth of knowledge they bring.

The future of work for older Americans is one of possibility and potential. It's a landscape where age is redefined as an asset rather than a limitation, where personal choice coexists with financial security, and where the workforce becomes richer, more diverse, and, ultimately, more inclusive.

