Top 25 Older Games That Should Be Played Again

So many games come out yearly that it can take work to keep track of them all. With all of these new games arriving, it becomes increasingly important to remember some of the older games that got us to this point. Before the end of this year, go back and play one of these games. It'll give you an appreciation of where we have been and where we might be heading next with upcoming games in 2024 and beyond.

1. Fallout: New Vegas

In a post-apocalyptic open-world environment, Fallout: New Vegas occurs in parts of California, Arizona, and Nevada. The story for Fallout: New Vegas takes place in an alternate timeline, which led to a nuclear apocalypse in 2077. Gameplay can be in first or third person, with the role-playing mechanics allowing players to customize their experience.

2. Shenmue

Set in 1980s Japan, Ryo Hazuki seeks revenge for a crime committed against his family. Shenmue features an open world where Ryo fights opponents with hand-to-hand combat. The player also comes across numerous quick-time events to advance the action.

Upon its release in 1999, Shenmue became the most expensive game ever developed, between $47-70 million, depending on who you ask. This figure pales in comparison to today's budgets, though, with the budget for Grand Theft Auto VI allegedly landing between one and two billion dollars.

3. Final Fantasy VII

The second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will arrive in February 2024. That means now would be the perfect time to go through the original game that started it all. Final Fantasy VII features Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, and more as their quest to save the planet from the Shinra Corporation gets them caught up in a much more devious and personal plot.

Final Fantasy VII was released on the original PlayStation and quickly became one of the most iconic games ever released. Its turn-based gameplay and Materia system helped propel Final Fantasy VII to the top of the list in a franchise with many memorable titles.

4. Half-Life

Even though Valve will likely never give fans closure with Half-Life 3, everyone should experience the original Half-Life. Before popular franchises such as Halo and Call of Duty, Half-Life helped lead the charge for the first-person shooter genre. The game takes place at Black Mesa Research Facility following a catastrophic event. This event rips open a portal to another world, allowing aliens to invade our world.

5. Metroid Prime

A drastic departure from the classic Metroid formula, Metroid Prime introduced first-person gameplay to the franchise. The story of Metroid Prime takes place between the events of Metroid and Metroid II: Return of Samus. The gameplay revolves around exploration, solving puzzles, platform jumping, and finding secrets. Once Samus locates a specific item or weapon, it might open up an otherwise inaccessible area. For this reason, Samus needs to backtrack quite a bit to progress in the game.

6. Max Payne

Remedy currently sits at the top of gamers' minds thanks to the recently released excellent Alan Wake 2. However, Max Payne really put them on the map many years ago. Max Payne features third-person shooter gameplay set in a neo-noir environment. Max Payne was the first game to implement a true bullet time effect, which has since grown in popularity and is used in many other games.

The story in the game advances by listening to Max's internal monologue as he unravels the growing villainy around him. Remedy has announced plans to remake Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2. Still, in the meantime, players should revisit the game that started it all.

7. Skies of Arcadia

A role-playing game initially released on the Sega Dreamcast, Skies of Arcadia features a turn-based battle system. While Skies of Arcadia resembles Japanese role-playing games similar to Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, it puts more emphasis on world exploration than those two titles.

The world map in the game starts blank, and it becomes up to the player to fill it in by exploring all of the areas. Players can visit cities to buy equipment to strengthen their character or interact with other characters. Dungeons turn into giant mazes that feature random battles and treasures to find.

8. The Secret of Monkey Island

The Secret of Monkey Island features point-and-click action from a third-person perspective. The player controls Guybrush Threepwood through the world and has him interact with the environment. This game relies heavily on puzzle-solving and figuring out the correct sequence of events. The player must also communicate with other characters to help progress the story.

9. Secret of Mana

The game that started the Mana series, Secret of Mana takes place in a high fantasy universe. The game follows three heroes trying to save the world from falling into evil hands. Secret of Mana features a top-down perspective. The player can control any of the three characters at any time.

Each character has pros and cons and can gain a level once the required experience points are earned in battle. Secret of Mana has some remasters available for more modern hardware. Still, beating the original version released on the Super Nintendo in the early 90s can be challenging.

10. Pokémon Colosseum

A role-playing game set in the Pokémon universe, Pokémon Colosseum introduces the concept of being able to steal the Pokémon of other trainers. Pokémon Colosseum takes place in the desert region of Orre, and players control Wes, a former member of Team Snagem. Pokémon Colosseum has players going from town to town (as well as other locations), completing quests and battling different trainers.

11. Super Mario Bros. 3

One of the greatest games of all time, Super Mario Bros. 3's influence on the industry remains undisputed. Featuring two-dimensional, side-scrolling gameplay, Super Mario Bros. 3 introduced the concept of a world map to the franchise. This opened up possibilities for the player, who could have the occasional choice in which order to play the levels.

12. The Legend of Zelda

The game that kicked off this iconic franchise, The Legend of Zelda dropped Link in the middle of the world, forcing players to figure out the next course of action. The Legend of Zelda combines role-playing, action, and adventure elements. Link must traverse a giant overworld with various environments and go into dungeons. While solving puzzles and going through dungeons, Link must locate items to help him along his quest to restore the Triforce and rescue the princess.

13. Grand Theft Auto III

One of the most iconic and influential games of all time, Grand Theft Auto III arrived in 2001 from Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto III features gameplay from a third-person perspective. Players can explore the open world of Liberty City, completing main story objectives or optional content. Players play the role of a voiceless small-time criminal who gets caught up in something much bigger than him. Play out the story or wreak havoc, just be mindful of Liberty City's brutal law enforcement.

14. System Shock

System Shock takes place aboard a space station. The player must try to prevent an evil artificial intelligence named SHODAN from taking over. The game's story moves along as players acquire discs and e-mails. System Shock features no other characters on the space station to interact with, so finding those discs and e-mails becomes crucial.

To survive the mechanical threat, players find dermal patches and first aid kits along the journey. These patches help with beneficial effects such as increased melee power or regeneration. Players must also be careful because not all enemies will be vulnerable to the same weapon, so some strategy must take place in more challenging battles.

15. Fable

One of Microsoft's biggest franchises for the original Xbox console, Fable brought a much-needed role-playing game to the ecosystem. Fable introduced some exciting concepts, though not everything that was promised was delivered. Some quests allow a player to bet on them once the quest gets accepted to earn more significant rewards. Fable also features a morality system, where players are imbued with skills based on whether they perform good acts or terrible misdeeds.

16. Illusion of Gaia

Illusion of Gaia, a highly underrated game, arrived on the Super Nintendo in North America in 1994. The story takes place in a reimagining of Earth, with a boy named Will responsible for saving the world from impending doom. In combat, the characters share the same health and defense scores but have different strength levels. We need a remaster to bring Illusion of Gaia to the modern consoles. Still, until that happens, everyone should check out the Super Nintendo version.

17. Halo: Combat Evolved

The biggest game ever released on the original Xbox, Halo: Combat Evolved proved that first-person shooters can work on consoles. Halo: Combat Evolved features Master Chief, a space marine battling the alien Covenant. Master Chief's standard arsenal includes an energy shield that nullifies damage from weapons, along with an assault rifle. In addition to the semi-open-world nature of the campaign, Halo: Combat Evolved also introduced multiplayer to the Xbox ecosystem.

18. Simpsons: Hit and Run

A bit of a Grand Theft Auto clone, Simpsons: Hit and Run follows the Simpsons family around Springfield. Strange events seem to be happening all over Springfield, and the Simpsons decide to take matters into their own hands. The player gets to play each family member at least once (except Maggie), Homer and Bart being available to play twice. The game features seven different levels with various missions in each.

19. Metal Gear Solid

Another iconic game from the original PlayStation, Metal Gear Solid helped popularize the adventures of Solid Snake. While not the first game in the Metal Gear series, Metal Gear Solid made the most significant impact on the franchise and the genre. Players must navigate Solid Snake through a nuclear weapons facility as he tries to stop a terrorist organization from launching nuclear missiles. While the game focuses on tactical stealth, players can run ‘n gun their way to the thrilling and satisfying conclusion.

20. Black and White

In this popular “god video game,” the player rules over several islands, utilizing an avatar creature to carry out commands. These commands include tapping houses to wake the inhabitants, casting miracles, throwing objects, and more.

Whatever the player chooses to do reflects how the followers will react. If the player decides to be a benevolent god, everything will reflect that; if the player chooses to be an evil god, the game will also reflect that.

21. Torchlight II

Torchlight II occurs in a fantasy world where the player can be one of four classes. The story begins with the destruction of the town of Torchlight. The character must then search for a cure for an illness that resulted from that traumatic incident. Torchlight II features randomly generated dungeons and brings new ideas to the franchise. These include weather effects, a redesigned user interface, time-of-day cycles, and more.

22. Shadow Hearts

Shadow Hearts features turn-based combat similar to many other Japanese role-playing games. An exciting twist occurs, though, with the inclusion of sanity points. Once a character runs out of sanity points, the character goes insane and can no longer be helpful to the player. Shadow Hearts also features a unique Fusion skill for its main protagonist, Yuri.

23. SSX Tricky

A popular snowboarding game from Electronic Arts, SSX Tricky has twelve characters. A new feature in this SSX game showcases Uber Tricks, unrealistic and exaggerated tricks often involving using the snowboard in strange ways. SSX Tricky features four different modes: “Freeride,” “Practice,” “World Circuit,” and “Single Event.” Fans have been requesting a remake for modern hardware for years. The producer has expressed interest in making a remake for SSX Tricky. Still, ultimately, the decision remains with Electronic Arts, who owns the franchise.

24. Final Fantasy Tactics

Players who enjoy tactics games have more than likely played Final Fantasy Tactics at one time or another. Final Fantasy Tactics follows the story of Ramza Beoulve. During battle, characters move on a battlefield consisting of square tiles, with your actions dependent on your character's statistics and job class. Actions can include physical attacks, magic attacks, or using an item. Due to the strategic nature of battles, players must think carefully and plan to succeed.

25. Shadow of the Colossus

A rather unique game by Japan Studio and Team Ico, Shadow of the Colossus takes place in a fantasy setting. It features Wander, a young man seeking the power to revive a girl named Mono. The player must locate and destroy the Colossi. Unfortunately for Wander, the Colossi happen to be sixteen giant creatures spread across the world, and taking them down will take an incredible effort.