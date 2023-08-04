15 Films That Prove Good Storytelling Transcends Generations

Let's face it; newer films just aren't hitting like they used to. Whether it's because the incentive to make everything into a sequel or a remake has disincentivized original storytelling, I'm not sure, but there's been a steady downward trend in overall film quality. These 15 movies are at least 20 years old and are still fan favorites today.

1 – 12 Angry Men (1957)

This classic courtroom drama follows a jury of 12 men as they deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder. As they debate the evidence, tensions rise, and personal biases are exposed, making for a gripping and intense story of justice and morality.

2 – Galaxy Quest (1999)

In this hilarious sci-fi comedy, a group of actors who once starred in a hit TV show about a spaceship crew are mistaken for real-life heroes by an alien race. Forced to embark on a real-life mission to save the aliens from an evil enemy, the actors must use their wits and fake skills to pull off the ultimate sci-fi adventure.

3 – The Truman Show (1998)

This mind-bending drama stars Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, a man who discovers that his entire life has been a scripted reality TV show. As he tries to break free from the artificial world he's been living in, he must confront the true nature of his existence and the people controlling it.

4 – Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future is a beloved time-travel comedy follows teenager, Marty McFly, as he is accidentally sent back to 1955 in the time machine created by his eccentric inventor friend Doc Brown. With the help of his younger parents, Marty must find a way to get back to the future and prevent his own existence from being erased.

5 – Alien (1979)

This sci-fi horror masterpiece follows a crew of astronauts as they investigate a distress signal from a distant planet, only to discover a deadly alien creature that begins to pick them off one by one. With incredible suspense, stunning visuals, and a breakout performance by Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, Alien remains a genre-defining classic.

6 – The Godfather (1972)

Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, The Godfather tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful mafia clan in New York City. As patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) tries to pass on his empire to his son Michael (Al Pacino), the family becomes embroiled in a brutal turf war that threatens to tear them apart.

7 – Jurassic Park (1993)

This groundbreaking sci-fi adventure follows a group of scientists and investors who visit a theme park filled with cloned dinosaurs. But when the park's security systems fail, the dinosaurs break free and start hunting the humans. Jurassic Park remains a thrilling ride with cutting-edge visual effects and thrilling action.

8 – Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Based on the memoir by Susanna Kaysen, this drama stars Winona Ryder as a young woman who is institutionalized after a suicide attempt. In the mental hospital, she meets a colorful cast of characters and develops a close bond with Lisa (Angelina Jolie), a charismatic but troubled patient. Girl, Interrupted can be considered a more modern update on One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest with an all-female cast.

9 – Shrek (2001)

This animated comedy follows the titular ogre (voiced by Mike Myers) as he embarks on a quest to rescue a princess (Cameron Diaz) from a dragon, aided by his talkative donkey sidekick (Eddie Murphy). With clever humor, memorable characters, and a heartwarming message about inner beauty, Shrek became an instant classic.

10 – Gattaca (1997)

This dystopian sci-fi drama takes place in a future where genetic engineering has created a society where people are divided into genetically superior “valids” and inferior “in-valids.” When a genetically inferior man (Ethan Hawke) assumes the identity of a genetically superior man to achieve his dream of going into space, he must navigate a web of lies and deceit to keep his secret safe.

11 – Top Gun (1986)

This classic action film stars Tom Cruise as Maverick, a hotshot fighter pilot who is sent to the elite Top Gun Naval Flying School to hone his skills. As he competes with other top pilots and falls for his instructor (Kelly McGillis), Maverick must confront his fears and insecurities to become the best.

12 – Rosemary's Baby (1968)

This horror classic stars Mia Farrow as Rosemary, a pregnant woman who begins to suspect that her husband (John Cassavetes) and their neighbors are part of a satanic cult with sinister plans for her unborn child. With a chilling atmosphere and strong performances, Rosemary's Baby remains a haunting and unforgettable film.

13 – Shrek (2001)

Somebody once told me that Shrek was over 20 years old, and it was pretty shocking. This movie is for sure a cult classic, with people quoting the animated movie constantly, and even groups creating “Shrek Raves” where people come to party, dressed as their favorite characters from the 2001 movie.

14 – Schindler's List (1993)

Schindler's List is a movie masterpiece that will always be listed as one of the best movies ever created. During World War II, a business owner becomes worried about his Jewish employees as the Germans start taking over Poland more and more. Instead of turning his employees in, he finds a way to save their lives.

15 – Holes (2003)

This film, which somehow is already 20 years old, is a family favorite for so many. When a teenage boy (Shia LaBeouf) is wrongfully convicted of a crime he didn't commit, he's sent to a labor camp in the desert to dig holes. While he shouldn't be there, he learns a lot about himself and the land he's working on.

Source: Reddit.