Recognize Fewer Celebrities These Days? You’re Not Alone

Celebrity culture is going strong — or is it? I grew up in the '80s and '90s when we had fewer famous people. It was much harder to become a household name, pre-Internet.

Subsequently, celebrities came with well-honed talents that helped them stand out. Actors were full of charisma; writers were mysterious hermits; TV presenters were hardened entertainers who forged a career out of nothing.

Today, if you put the 50 most famous stars in front of me, I would fail to recognize half of them — that is conservative.

People are airing their views in an online debate posted recently. Here are the best insights I found.

Yeah, But Who Cares?

Our first thread member feels that those born after 1990 have some poor-quality stars to follow. “Definitely,” they concede with candor, “but it's from lack of interest rather than lack of exposure.” This person is all of us (who were born before 1990).

Not This Person

The next commenter feels the same, stating, “I don't watch TV, rarely listen to modern music, and, unless it's a meme, I probably haven't heard of most celebrities under the age of 30.” This person thinks like me.

Then Again…

“Most of the Kardashians are in their 40s or close to it,” intercedes the following contributor. The original poster responds with a burn. “I wasn't talking about IQs,” they retort. I beg to differ: the billionaire Kardashians are anything but dumb!

Too Many Tiktoks

“The celebrities for the generation after mine are mostly on Tiktok,” adds another member. “which I don't use at all.” I am with you on this one, fellow Tiktok resister. I am not sure shaking one's rear or force-feeding oneself for clicks counts as a celebrity anyhow.

Apex Influencer vs Alpha Celebrity

Kim Kardashian is the mitochondrial Eve to all influencers that followed. “Being a celebrity is basically being famous for ‘being',” explains a kindred soul. Kim and Kylie are from different eras; one is a celebrity just by existing, and the other is an apex influencer. Either way, I am still not sure what their importance is.

Oversaturated Music Choices

“I don't have a clue where to find current music,” complains a Gen-Xer. “I probably could find something on Spotify, but who knows (or cares, I guess) where to look.” Defeatism like this isn't nice, but when you grew up in the '80s and '90s, it is almost necessary.

Radio Paradise

Someone mentions a cool little online radio station, Paradise Radio. I am listening right now and can attest to its quality. A kindred music lover waxes lyrical, professing their disdain for today's celebs. “The current group of celebrities is boring and not that talented,” they add.

What Happened to Famous People?

Our next critique of modern celebrity culture is speaking for 90% of Gen-Xers. A one-time record store clerk, she confesses not knowing who most artists are anymore — especially in the award ceremonies. “I always end up saying, yeah, I don't recognize a single name.” Welcome to my world, my friend.

Watercooler Obscurities

The old water cooler chats on a Monday used to be a magical moment for those leaving a great weekend behind them. Now, unless you speak to someone of a similar age, a common understanding of most celebrities is not easy. However, one keyboard philosopher surprises even me. “Never heard of Tiger King, thank you.” Clearly, your pandemic was better than mine!

Shooting Stars

In terms of the cosmos, our final entry uses a great analogy for how we can describe celebrities in the '20s. “There are no more superstars,” laments someone, “just smaller, shooting stars.” This is true, though there are a few supernovas — Rihanna and Elon Musk, for example.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.