Oldest Disneyland Rides from 1955 to Today

Disneyland draws more than 15 million visitors to its gates every year, as families from across the globe come to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth. To imagine and engineer the magical kingdom, Disney has employed some of the most creative minds in the world (dubbed Imagineers) to work together to design world-class attractions that are both awe-inspiring and entertaining.

When Walt Disney opened the gates for the first time on July 17, 1955, the park consisted of 33 different attractions. Today, 13 of these opening day experiences still exist to delight visitors with timeless thrills and memories, while the entire Disneyland park has expanded to over 50 unique attractions.

Stacker compiled a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure, located just across the promenade. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions. It stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Randomgbear // Wikimedia Commons

July 17, 1955: Autopia

Autopia is the only Tomorrowland ride that remains from opening day. When the park opened, this attraction represented the future of auto travel, as interstate highway legislation had yet to be signed. Guests hop aboard mini cars and totter around a designed track. This attraction is entertaining for kids, who can help drive the vehicle at speeds of up to 6.5 miles per hour. The ride underwent a 5-month refurbishment in 2016, where the cars were all repainted, re-tired, and given lower-emission engines.

Loren Javier // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Disneyland Band

The Disneyland band helped herald a new era in amusement parks. In 2015, 14 of the 16-member ensemble were reassigned to other musical groups around the park, and new blood was brought aboard to bring new energy for the 60th anniversary. The band performs four times per day, including the flag retreat ceremony at the end of the day.

Tom Arthur // Wikimedia Commons

July 17, 1955: Disneyland Railroad

When the first train departed from the Disneyland Main Street Station, it only had one other stop, New Orleans Square, and just two trains. Today, there are four stops—Main Street, New Orleans, Tomorrowland, and Toontown—and five trains. The 18-minute tour is unique to Disneyland, as it features a few dioramas in addition to the park scenery.

Ken L. // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Jungle Cruise

The Jungle Cruise is the third ride to inspire a film. The theme of the ride is a journey through a tropical jungle. While onboard, guests will see exotic animals in The Mekong River, African Congo, Nile River, and Amazon. In addition to narrowly escaping an angry hippo, guests also endure some seriously punny humor from the cast members. Disney briefly considered using real animals in the trek but changed his mind after consulting animal care specialists.

Anthony Giorgio // Wikimedia Commons

July 17, 1955: King Arthur Carrousel

King Arthur Carousel still operates after more than 60 years. This particular carousel (and many of the horses) first appeared in Sunnyside Beach Park in 1922. Walt bought the carousel and replaced other animals (there were giraffes and deer and horses) with additional antique horses. The attraction features 68 wood-carved horses and more than 3,300 lights, while the vignette scenery inside the carousel is all hand-painted.

Derek Key // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Mad Tea Party

This classic fair ride gets guests dizzy as they spin and twirl in giant teacups. The ride consists of 18 cups sitting on three separate turntables and spinning on an even larger turntable. The cups all twirl slightly, but passengers can spin the center wheel faster for a more intense ride. Check the weather if you’re eager to go on this ride, as it's one of the few attractions that don't run in the rain.

Loren Javier // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Main Street Cinema

This attraction has six separate movie screens in one room. The screens show a set of classic Disney cartoons like “Steamboat Willie” and “The Dognapper.” Disney built the attraction as an homage to early filmmaking.

Wikimedia Commons

July 17, 1955: Mark Twain Riverboat

Walt Disney named The Mark Twain Riverboat after his favorite author. The 28-foot tall boat is 105 feet long and has four decks, including the Pilot House, Promenade Deck, Sun Deck, and Main Deck. The ride is 14 minutes long and includes narration. The captain of this ship doesn't control the boat at all, instead of communicating with an operator on the boiler deck who controls the speed and direction of the vessel along a guide rail.

HarshLight // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Mr. Toad's Wild Ride

Passengers climb aboard a car for a beautiful drive through the country with Mr. Toad, but the trip takes several zany turns as the cart races past boxes, books, and barrels. The ride was refurbished in 1983 to give it a more updated exterior and add more detail and special effects. Original ideas for this ride included a rollercoaster version, but Imagineers ditched the idea in favor of a more family-friendly option. This attraction is unique to Disneyland Park. Despite massive protests, Walt Disney World's version of the ride was closed in 1998, leaving Anaheim the sole home of Mr. Toad's road trip.

Woolennulum // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Peter Pan's Flight

As one of the oldest rides in Disneyland, it's also one of the most popular, with lines regularly settling in at an hour or more, even on less crowded days. Passengers board individual flying ships and lift into the air to view different scenes from London and Neverland as the vessel hangs from a track above and navigates gentle dips and turns.

Loren Javier // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

This attraction tells the tale of Walt Disney's first full-length animated film. The two-minute journey sends visitors through the cottage, the mine, the haunted forest, and the Queen's chamber. The ride is relatively tame but consistently ranks as a ride that little ones find terrifying. The original ride did not show the actual Snow White character, as the Imagineers wanted guests to feel like they were playing the role of Snow White. When Imagineers updated Fantasyland in 1983, they opted to include Snow White in the attraction.

Jeff Christiansen // Flickr

July 17, 1955: Storybook Land Canal Boats

The Storybook Land Canal sends guests through Monstro's giant mouth into a land filled with miniature versions of Disney homes, including Agrabah, Prince Eric's Palace, Pinocchio's village, and the English village from Alice in Wonderland. The tiny houses are created on a one-inch to one-foot scale and are extremely detailed, including doors that open. The original version of the ride (dubbed The Canal Boats) was intended to be a trip past miniature versions of world landmarks. It closed after two months and reopened in 1956 with a new theme and a name that carries over to today.

Steven Miller // Flickr

July 31, 1955: Casey Jr. Circus Train

This circus-themed train travels around the park and gives guests a view of some unique miniatures (some of the same ones guests can view on Storybook Canal). Riders can hop aboard an animal cage or a sleigh car for a quick trip past the homes of several Disney characters. Casey Jr.'s Circus Train operated on opening day, but it was shut down for safety testing the next day and didn't come back online for good until July 31.

Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 16, 1955: Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Perhaps one of Disney's most iconic rides, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, didn't take flight until a month after the park was open to the public. Riders climb inside Dumbo carts and ride in circles as a lever inside the vehicle lets passengers travel up and down to the beat of circus music. The ride was slated to open the same day as the park, but issues with the elephants' weight and the ride's mechanics caused a delay. One of the elephants now resides in the Smithsonian Museum.

Wikimedia Commons

June 16, 1956: Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Hop aboard a floating raft and ditch the amusement park for a quiet island escape. Inspired by Mark Twain's stories, would-be explorers can run around the island and explore the many nooks, crannies, and caves. After an expansion in 2007, the island is now home to sites like Dead Man's Grotto, Tom and Huck's Tree House Hideout, Smuggler's Cove, and Castle Rock. This is the only attraction at Disneyland that Walt Disney designed himself. Walt was fond of Mark Twain's story and was dissatisfied with the original plans for the island. A few days before construction started in the area, he took the plans home and redesigned them.

Wikimedia Commons

July 4, 1956: Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Opened just a year after the park, Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes is one of the oldest attractions at Disneyland. Visitors grab a paddle and help propel the vessel through the water. This new perspective on the park takes passengers past five waterfalls, a rustic cabin, and a Native American Village. This attraction was shut down for a year while Rivers of America was undergoing renovation in preparation for the new park expansion.

J Etzel // Flickr

July 12, 1957: Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

This Old West gallery features 97 interactive targets for visitors to aim at. After operating for decades with air rifles firing lead pellets, this entertaining gallery transitioned to infrared beams in 1985 to cut down on maintenance costs and the occasional ricochet.

Loren Javier // Flickr

June 14, 1958: Alice in Wonderland

If you want to take a trip down the rabbit hole, you'll have to head to Anaheim, as this ride isn't in any other Disney parks. The theme of the ride is an Unbirthday party. Characters from the film, including The Mad Hatter, The Cheshire Cat, A Talking Doorknob, and The Queen of Hearts, make an appearance. Disney originally planned a walk-through attraction for Alice in Wonderland. But, the project was scrapped due to budgetary concerns. The original plot slotted for Alice in Wonderland was used for a theater instead. Pinocchio's Daring Adventure later replaced it.

Wikimedia Commons

June 14, 1958: Sailing Ship Columbia

Most people never get the chance to ride vessels like this on the open water. This attraction is a full-scale replica of the first American ship that sailed worldwide (Columbia Rediviva). The massive boat includes an 84-foot mainmast, ten cannons, and two swivel guns. Before its current incarnation, the vessel served as Captain Hook's home, The Jolly Roger, for more than 20 years.

Loren Javier // Flickr

Jan. 1, 1959: Dapper Dans

These crooners have been belting out a variety of tunes, tap dancing, and chiming their way into the hearts of Disney guests for more than 60 years. Becoming a member of this four-member group is no easy task: Applicants must pass multiple auditions and learn to play the Deagan Organ Chimes. You'll catch the group performing on Main Street U.S.A, where they sing favorite Disney tunes and Americana songs.

Wikimedia Commons

June 14, 1959: Disneyland Monorail

Walt Disney got the idea for this transportation system while visiting Germany. The Monorail built inside Disneyland was the first of its kind in the United States. The updated transportation system takes guests on a trip from the Monorail Station in Downtown Disney to the Tomorrowland station at a comfortable 30 mph. The energy-efficient ride uses a battery power source and takes about 13 minutes. When it first opened, the Monorail took guests around the inside of the park so they could view the park from a different perspective.

Wikimedia Commons

June 14, 1959: Matterhorn Bobsleds

This recently updated ride sends guests up the mountain and then speeds back down in twists and turns. Deep inside the mountain, guests will speed past a mountain Yeti, and the final drop splashes down into a small bit of water. The Matterhorn has two tracks to accommodate more riders (and the side closest to Fantasyland is a little longer with sharper turns).

Ken L. // Flickr

July 23, 1963: Enchanted Tiki Room

The Enchanted Tiki Room is a Polynesian-inspired musical show featuring a bevy of animatronic birds. Seating surrounds a center fountain, where a few macaws take center stage to entertain guests with a set of quirky songs and colorful displays. A cast of 225 choreographed animatronic birds, flowers, and masks provides an excellent place to relax from the California sun. Bonus: The famous Dole Whip can be purchased and eaten at the attraction.

Jeff Christiansen // Flickr

July 18, 1965: The Disneyland Story Presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

The attraction, now located in the Main Street Opera House, first debuted at New York's World Fair in 1964. The popular attraction was added as a permanent attraction at Disneyland. This was the first attraction to use animatronic technology on a human—the Enchanted Tiki Room introduced the technology just one year prior. The show honors President Abraham Lincoln with models, artwork, and artifacts, followed by a striking figure of Lincoln delivering pieces of some of his most famous speeches. Fun fact: Disney Imagineers used the actual life mask of Abraham Lincoln to create a super-realistic mold for his face.

Wikimedia Commons

May 28, 1966: It's A Small World

Love it or hate it, this ride is pure Disney. The 15-minute experience includes a boat ride through rooms decked out to represent different countries. Three hundred animatronic children and characters dressed in traditional garb from their country of origin showcase different lifestyles worldwide. The tune “It's a Small World,” sung in various languages, accompanies guests throughout the ride. In 2009, Disney updated the attraction to include Disney/Pixar characters and the other children.

Goldie // Flickr

March 18, 1967: Pirates of the Caribbean

You could technically thank Walt Disney for Johnny Depp's portrayal of Jack Sparrow. This was the last ride Walt worked on, passing away three months before it opened. The wild 15-minute ride was updated to include new scenes from its inspired movies. Guests board boats and ride past various scenes featuring misbehaving pirates. Cannon fire, dips, and flames combined with a few catchy tunes create one of the longest dark-ride experiences in any park.

Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 9, 1969: Haunted Mansion

On the Haunted Mansion, guests approach the haunted house, where they gather in a peculiar room. The “stretching room” is the first stop on tour, from which guests dramatically descend into the depths of the ride. Guests then wander down a dimly lit hall before climbing aboard buggies for a ride through the rest of the house. From Halloween through Christmas, the ride—which inspired a film—is overlaid with “A Nightmare Before Christmas” theme featuring Jack Skellington. Thanks to intelligent design and technology, visitors will see singing busts, watch ghosts float and dance, and even get a special guest in their cart.

Wikimedia Commons

May 27, 1977: Space Mountain

This popular attraction launches riders into outer space via rocket-esque cars. The roller coaster takes place in the dark and uses trick lighting to create a feeling of flying through space. Around Halloween, the ride gets the “Ghost Galaxy” overlay, sending riders through haunted outer space. An actual astronaut (Gordon Cooper) was on the design team for the attraction to ensure it felt realistic.

Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 15, 1979: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad isn't your typical train ride. Passengers board a mine train and careen through an abandoned mine shaft. The ride features sharp turns and some dips and drops as the car hurl under a waterfall and barely escapes exploding dynamite. The attraction's legend is that the mountain is haunted: occasionally, the trains will take off without a driver. As the story goes, the miners and their families abandoned the town to disrepair until a new mining company decided to continue where work left off.

HarshLight // Flickr

May 25, 1983: Pinocchio's Daring Journey

This attraction pays homage to the classic Disney film. Guests board carts and follow Pinocchio's story as he earns his “real-boy” status. The ride features 32 animated characters, special effects, and a few props. This ride is unique because the backgrounds are drawn in blacklight paint. The colors show up under ultraviolet light. Guests with a keen eye will catch a glimpse of the Blue Fairy appearing and disappearing near the end of the ride.

Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 9, 1987: Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

Long before Disney bought Lucasfilm, they embraced the cult following of the Star Wars films with an attraction that was ahead of its time. Guests don 3D glasses and strap into chairs that lean, shake, and move with the scenes on screen. R2D2 and C3PO lead the adventure after accidentally taking off on a ship and hitting a warp speed zone that sends the passengers careening across the galaxy. Each trip is a little different, as the scenes and characters in each ride rotate.

Wikimedia Commons

July 17, 1989: Splash Mountain

The attraction starts pleasant enough, with the log canoes following the tale of Br'er Rabbit. Guests see plenty of pretty landscaping and drift past animatronic scenes featuring various Song of the South characters. Following a shocking plunge in the dark, the ride gets darker until the thrilling finale of a 5-story drop, which usually leaves riders soaking wet. The end of the ride features a rousing rendition of Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah as guests head back to the dock.

Fortherock // Flickr

May 13, 1992: Fantasmic!

This night-time attraction draws large crowds. Featuring Mickey Mouse, a host of villains (including a fire-breathing dragon), video projected onto a screen of water, and lasers, it never fails to draw big crowds. The show reopened in April 2017 after a year-long hiatus. The closure was part of a refurbishment to the Rivers of America section of the park, adjusted to accommodate a new Star Wars Land.

Loren Javier // Flickr

Jan. 23, 1993: Chip ‘n Dale Treehouse

Located in Toontown, the home of Disney's sneakiest chipmunks looks like a carved tree. Guests can walk up a windy staircase to get a better view of Toon Town. Unlike some of the other homes in this land, Chip and Dale do not make appearances here (though they are likely to be spotted wandering nearby).

Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 23, 1993: Donald's Boat

Donald's Boat is (unsurprisingly) shaped like a cartoonish boat. The top-level is a landing area that consists of a bell, triggers for waterspouts, and a ship wheel. The deck of Donald's ship offers sweeping views of the rest of Toontown. The bottom floor includes his room and some of his favorite collectibles.

Ken L. // Flickr

Jan. 23, 1993: Mickey's House and Meet Mickey

The curvy home is a walk-through attraction that lets guests explore where the famous mouse lives. After guests walk through each room, they'll wait in a theater area that plays old Disney cartoons before a cast member escorts them for a meet-and-greet and photo with Mickey. There are a few fun things to look out for, including a desk with a phone that receives messages, the broomstick from Fantasia, and Pluto's doghouse.

Michael Gray // Flickr

Jan. 23, 1993: Minnie's House

Minnie’s abode includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and garden in the back. Like Mickey's place, this attraction serves as an exciting entrance to Minnie's meet and greet. Guests can check out the cheese in the fridge, help bake a cake, and read Minnie's email.

Ken L. // Flickr

Jan. 24, 1993: Gadget's Go Coaster

This tot-friendly attraction only lasts about 44 seconds from start to finish. It's short but an excellent way to gauge how a little one might handle some of the bigger thrill rides as they zoom down a hill and around some corners in an acorn train. Based on the hit cartoon “Chip n' Dale Rescue Rangers,” this is the only ride in the park based on a Disney television series.

Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 26, 1994: Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin

This quirky ride shuttles guests through a wild spin in a taxi based on the film “Roger Rabbit.’ Riders can twist and turn their carts with 360 degrees of rotation along the exciting route featuring 17 Audio-Animatronics, 20 special effects, and 59 animated props. The line for this ride is deceptively long, but the indoor queue provides shade and plenty of gimmicks to enjoy.

Loren Javier // Flickr

March 3, 1995: Indiana Jones Adventure

Easily one of the more popular attractions in the park, Indiana Jones Adventure packs park guests into specially-designed jeeps and sends them careening over rickety bridges, through poison-dart-filled tunnels, and past blazing fire.

It's an intense ride, and the line is almost always long, but the heavy themes throughout the queue make the wait an exciting buildup. The transport truck outside the attraction is the actual truck from the film. The ride occupies what used to be the Eeyore section of the Disneyland Parking lot, and the attraction’s film room includes an Eeyore sign behind the projector as a reminder of the old occupant.

Wikimedia Commons

May 24, 1998: Astro Orbiter

Three guests at a time can climb into spaceship-shaped carts for a flight high above the ground in Tomorrowland. The carts rise and fall via a rider-controlled lever inside the vehicle. The attraction has undergone several incarnations. Initially dubbed the Astro Jets, it was re-themed in 1964 as the Tomorrowland Jets. In 1967 it was moved and renamed (Rocket Jets). In 1998 the ride appeared in its current location with the moniker Astro Orbiter.

Wikimedia Commons

June 23, 1999: Tarzan's Treehouse

Tarzan's Treehouse is the current version of what used to be The Swiss Family (Robinson) Treehouse. The walk-through attraction features a 70-foot-tall tree that guests can climb up into and explore. The attraction includes a rope bridge, hands-on activities, and a tranquil waterfall tucked away. While exploring the area, listen to the vintage gramophone to hear “Swissapolka,” an homage to the old attraction.

Wikimedia Commons

April 11, 2003: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh celebrates his birthday with his friends in this dark ride. Guests ride in bouncy honeypots through different rooms highlighting the original “Winnie the Pooh” film. A fun technology trick makes it look as if Winnie the Pooh is floating through the air in one scene. The ride replaced an old attraction (Country Bear Jamboree). However, Imagineers left three talking trophy heads from the former ride inside The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh to homage to the local favorite. Look behind you and above the door as you head into the Birthday Bash room for a peek at these hidden guests.

Wikimedia Commons

May 4, 2005: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

This interactive attraction sends guests on a quest to stop Emperor Zurg, trying to steal batteries from toys to power a new weapon. With each car holding two people and their laser guns, riders are challenged to fire at various light-up targets and compete for a score that will place them in the ranks of top space rangers. Insider tip: Aim for triangle-shaped targets to maximize your score (worth 10,000 points!) and have little ones keep shooting even if they can't hit a target. Rumor has it that the game awards 100 points after five shoot-and-misses.

Tyle // Flickr

May 4, 2005: Remember…Dreams Come True Fireworks Spectacular

Imagineers designed the Remember Dreams Come True fireworks show in honor of Disneyland's 50th anniversary. Tinker Bell took her first flight over the crowds during this show's run. The original version of the show featured segments celebrating each section of the park. In 2009, the Frontierland segment disappeared, and reports suggest the portion vanished for budgetary reasons and the show was on a brief hiatus from 2014 until January 2017.

Loren Javier // Flickr

March 6, 2006: Goofy's Playhouse

Located in Toon Town, this zany house is a fun place for younger Disney guests to explore. Kids could jump around in the original Bounce House, bouncing off of furniture, floors, and walls. The updated version targets tots with a playground area and small rooms. A few years after the area opened, the house joined the Toon Town scene.

Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 1, 2006: Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple

Kids can participate in this stage show-esque attraction as Jedi-in-training participants learning how to use their lightsabers to battle against Kylo Ren or Darth Vader. Participants don colored robes before training on stage for an immersive experience. Sorry adult Star Wars junkies: participants must be between the ages of 4 and 12 (and be sure to register the kids early in the day before slots fill up).

Wikimedia Commons

June 11, 2007: Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage was technically a refresh of an original attraction (Submarine Voyage), which closed in 1998. The ride takes guests on an underwater trip featuring a few friends from the animated film “Finding Nemo.” The ride uses audio and visual tricks to make it feel like the boat is going underwater, but it never actually submerges. Before the update, the original ride featured women dressed up as mermaids swimming in the lagoon.

Loren Javier // Flickr

Oct. 25, 2008: Pixie Hollow

Tucked in next between the Matterhorn Bobsleds and the Central Hub, guests can explore Pixie Hollow from a fairy's perspective. Tinker Bell and one or two other pixie friends pose for photos and sign autographs here. While waiting in the queue, look around for tiny little fairy huts and statues nestled in the landscaping. Oversized everything makes even adults feel small.

Ken L. // Flickr

Nov. 26, 2008: Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

While there's no room to sleep in this castle (unlike the Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World, which does have a suite), you can still walk through the castle's interior. The attraction features 3-D artwork in a narrow passageway, telling the story of Sleeping Beauty in pictures. The original version of this attraction opened in 1957 but was closed in the early 2000s and reimagined before opening back up in 2008. The attraction does have stairs, but if you cannot climb them, there's a small alcove outside the castle that features all of the same artwork and music.

AngryJulieMonday // Flickr

Sept. 25, 2009: Halloween Screams

Disney doesn't skimp on fireworks any time of year, and their Halloween show is no exception. This seasonal show is only available at the ticketed Halloween parties in September and October, like the Halloween parade. In addition to a flood of impressive pyrotechnics, guests can watch projections displayed on the castle, a flying ghost dog, and an impressive Jack-Skellington who introduces you to the show.

Loren Javier // Flickr

June 3, 2011: Mickey's Soundsational Parade

This attraction is a daytime parade featuring plenty of music and characters, including larger-than-life floats with The Princess and the Frog, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, and Mickey Mouse sitting atop a giant drum. The parade runs through Fantasyland and down Main Street and lasts about 50 minutes from start to finish. Tip: it usually takes around 20 minutes for the whole parade to pass any given sitting area along the route.

Loren Javier // Flickr

March 12, 2013: The Royal Hall

Guests can meet three different princesses at this indoor attraction which typically features Ariel, Aurora, Cinderella, and a few surprise drop-ins. While this meet-and-greet is generally popular, the line moves faster than it looks because there are additional meeting areas hidden behind wooden panels.

Harshlight // Flickr

March 12, 2013: Storytelling at Royal Theatre

Classic Disney stories get a Renaissance-style reenactment treatment. The theater is currently alternating between ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Tangled.’ Guests can view the shows in an open-aired theater, and most of the minor character roles are interpreted by Mr. Smythe and Mr. Jones, a comedic pair who are always willing to lend their thespian skills to the show. Kids can sit on the floor close to the stage for a better view.

Harshlight // Flickr

May 25, 2013: Mickey and the Magical Map

The 22-minute play features the Big Cheese Mickey Mouse himself as an apprentice who accidentally uses Sorcerer Yen Sid's dream-controlling map on an adventure that spans the globe. Mickey meets friends along the way, including Mulan, Sebastian, Stitch, and Rapunzel. Live-action and video effects meld together to create a unique musical stage-play.

Loren Javier // Flickr

June 15, 2013: The Royal Swing Big Band Ball

This big-band-era dance takes place at the Fantasy Faire theater on Saturday nights. Disneyland has long played host to these dances at the Carnation Plaza Gardens (which were eliminated to create space for the Fantasy Faire Stage in 2012). Many guests go all out, even donning themed outfits to embrace the Swing period experience.

Jeremy Thompson // Flickr

April 17, 2015: Star Wars: Path of the Jedi

This movie attraction melds Luke Skywalker's story into a 10-minute compilation featuring Luke, Leia, and Han Solo. The experience is heightened with some in-theater wind and moving seats. People unfamiliar with the Star Wars storyline may find the plot confusing, so it’s recommended to take in the films before visiting.

SolarSurfer // Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 6, 2015: Silver Dollar Six

The Silver Dollar Six is a little harder to spot than some of the other bands at Disneyland. You'll catch this brass band performing once or twice a day in Frontierland near The Golden Horseshoe Saloon, where guests can enjoy a selection of jazzy tunes.

Star Wars Launch Bay // Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 16, 2015: Star Wars Launch Bay

Fans of the intergalactic space adventure can visit their favorite Star Wars characters and explore actual props from the films in this interactive experience. The attraction also features a documentary, video games, and life-sized settings from the movies.

HarshLight // Flickr

Sept. 23, 2016: Frightfully Fun Parade

This seasonal parade features various Disney villains decked out in their Halloween glory. Favorites like Jack Skellington and Dr. Facilier appear, as do troupes of grinning ghosts. You may even catch the Headless Horseman's ride down Main Street USA if you're lucky enough to snag an early seat. This attraction only appears at the ticketed Halloween parties in September and October.

Inside the Magic // Flickr

Jan. 18, 2019: Mickey's Mix Magic

Mickey’s Mix Magic is a “high energy projection show” featuring and celebrating Mickey Mouse himself, a replacement for Disneyland's nightly fireworks. The vibrant show is accompanied by energetic music and, occasionally, a few of those classic fireworks we all know and love. Images are displayed at various locations around the park, including on the buildings on Main Street, on It’s a Small World, and on mist screens on The Rivers of America.

geoff dude // Flickr

May 31, 2019: Droid Depot

Located in Star Wars Galaxy Edge, Droid Depot is an interactive experience where visitors can build their own R-series or BB-series droids. For $100, you can select the various robot parts you want to use off of a moving conveyor belt, then carry them to a station where you assemble your new friend yourself (although cast members are on hand to help as needed).

elisfkc // Wikimedia Commons

May 31, 2019: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The first attraction to open up in Star Wars Galaxy Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, is a motion simulator attraction that allows guests to fly in Hans Solo’s Millennium Falcon. Six visitors can enjoy the ride’s cinema-quality images– which react in real-time to decisions riders make– at a time. The detail put into every aspect of this ride, from the queue area to the cockpits themselves, makes this one of the most popular in the park.

Jason O'Donnell // Flickr

May 31, 2019: Savi's Workshop

For $200, visitors to Savi's Workshop can design and assemble their lightsabers. Reservations are recommended for this interactive experience, although there will occasionally be same-day availability, so plan if you want to pop in during your next trip.

elisfkc // Flickr

Jan. 17, 2020: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance joins trackless vehicles, a motion-simulator, walk-through environments, and an elevator drop to create an epic, dark ride. Set in a Resistance military outpost laser-carved from ancient stone, the ride is among the most popular attractions in the park.

looseey // Flickr

Feb. 28, 2020: Magic Happens Parade

The Magic Happens Parade contains updated floats from properties like “Sleeping Beauty,” “CoCo,” “Moana” and more. There’s also a song produced in partnership with Todrick Hall that livens up the musical score.

jpellgen // Flickr

2023: Micky & Minnie's Runaway Railway

– Attraction age: future installation

A family-friendly ride experience scheduled to open in 2022, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will allow visitors to ride through new Mickey Mouse shorts aboard Goofy’s train. Housed in the original building designed for The Great Movie Ride, the attraction will pay tribute to Disney history and introduce riders to a new character, Chubby, and the song, “Nothing Can Stop Us Now.” With no height requirements or health & safety warnings, the ride will also feature no sharp turns or drops, making it perfect for viewers of all ages and thrill levels.