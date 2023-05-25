The 12 Oldest U.S. Presidents To Hold Office

Concerns about the mental capacity of the current President, thanks to his age, have raised questions about whether or not there should be an age limit on presidential candidates. However, Biden isn't the only president who took office at an older age.

1. Joe Biden

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. He took office in January 2021 at age 78. As of November, he is the oldest sitting President at 80 years old.

2. Donald Trump

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He was 70 when he took office and was 74 at the end of his first term.

3. Ronald Reagan

Reagan was born on February 6, 1911. He took office at age 69 and was 77 when he retired after his second term. He lived to be 93 years old.

4. William Henry Harrison

Harrison was born on February 9, 1773. He was 68 years old when he took office as the ninth president. He also held the office for the shortest time in history, dying just 31 days into his term.

5. James Buchanan

Buchanan was born on April 23, 1791. Buchanan was 65 years old when he took office. He was succeeded by President Lincoln in 1860.

6. George H. W. Bush

Bush was born on June 12, 1924. He was 64 years old when he took office after serving two terms under Reagan as his vice president.

7. Zachary Taylor

Zachary Taylor was born on November 24, 1784. He was 64 years old when he took office. He died a year later from a bacterial infection in his small intestine.

8. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Eisenhower was born on October 14, 1890. He was 62 when he took office and was 70 when he retired.

9. Andrew Jackson

Jackson was born on March 15, 1767. Jackson was 61 when he took office and was 69 by the end of his term.

10. John Adams

John Adams was born on October 30, 1735. He was 61 years old when he took office and was 69 at the end of his second term.

11. Gerald Ford

Gerald Ford was born on July 15th, 1913. He took office on August 9th, 1974 following Richard Nixon's resignation at the age of 61. He only served half a term and was 63 when he left office.

12. Harry Truman

Harry Truman was born May 8th, 1884. He took office at the age of 60 and was 68 at the end of his second term.

13. James Monroe

James Monroe was born April 28th, 1758. He was 58 years old when he took office and 66 by the time he left office.

14. James Madison

James Madison was born March 16th, 1751. He was nearly 58 years old (57 years and 353 days) when taking office. At the end of his second term, he left office at the age of 65.

15. Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson was born April 13th, 1743. Our third president took office at 57 years old and left office at 65 years old.

