The Ten Oldest U.S. Presidents To Hold Office

Concerns about the mental capacity of the current President, thanks to his age, have raised questions about whether or not there should be an age limit on presidential candidates. However, Biden isn't the only president who took office at an older age.

1. Joe Biden

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. He took office in January 2021 at age 78. As of yesterday, he is the oldest sitting President at 80 years old.

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

2. Ronald Reagan

Reagan was born on February 6, 1911. He took office at age 69 and was 77 when he retired after his second term. He lived to be 93 years old.

Related: Joe Biden Hits Record High Approval Rating Thanks to This Surprising Demographic

3. Donald Trump

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He was 74 when he took office and will be 78 when he runs for re-election in 2024 and would be 82 by the end of his second term.

4. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Eisenhower was born on October 14, 1890. He was 62 when he took office and was 70 when he retired.

5. Andrew Jackson

Jackson was born on March 15, 1767. Jackson was 61 when he took office and was 69 by the end of his term.

6. William Henry Harrison

Harrison was born on February 9, 1773. He was 68 years old when he took office as the ninth president. He also held the office for the shortest time in history, dying just 31 days into his term.

7. James Buchanan

Buchanan was born on April 23, 1791. Buchanan was 65 years old when he took office. He was succeeded by President Lincoln in 1860.

8. George H. W. Bush

Bush was born on June 12, 1924. He was 64 years old when he took office after serving two terms under Reagan as his vice president.

9. Zachary Taylor

Zachary Taylor was born on November 24, 1784. He was 64 years old when he took office. He died a year later from a bacterial infection in his small intestine.

10. John Adams

John Adams was born on October 30, 1735. He was 61 years old when he took office and was 69 at the end of his second term.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.