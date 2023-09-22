Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back

Recently, a local news broadcast from 1988 about the grand opening of an Olive Garden in Minnesota went viral, with the anchors marveling that you can get “breadsticks and a salad complimentary with an entree, all you can eat, which is really nice.”

The two broadcasters, in the video liked more than 120,000 times on Instagram, did their best to sell the ‘authentic' Italian food found at Olive Garden, raving: “You can get more and more and more.”

Some 30 years later, Olive Garden can still recreate that baffling kind of excitement with their annual Never Ending Pasta Bowl offer.

Never-Ending Pasta Bowl: What, When, and How Much?

This year, diners can load up on bowls brimming with angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, or spaghetti, topped with either Alfredo, Creamy Mushroom, Five Cheese Marinara or Traditional Marinara, or a Traditional Meat sauce.

The promotion returns from Monday, September 25, until Sunday, November 19. The biggest change for this year's promotion is that members of Olive Garden's eClub (who signed up before September 16) can start eating all the carbs they want right now!

Jaime Bunker, the restaurant's senior vice president of marketing, said: “At a time when guests are getting less from other casual dining concepts, Olive Garden is proud to give them more of the abundant, craveable Italian food they love with our fan-favorite Never-Ending Pasta Bowl offer.”

“With 80 different possible combinations of sauces, toppings, and pasta to choose from – plus the unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks we offer with every entrée – we're committed to making sure every guest leaves full and satisfied and, possibly, with a new favorite pasta combination.”

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl starts at $13.99, the same price as last year, giving you all the pasta and sauce you can eat, along with soup or salad and breadsticks. For an extra $4.99, diners can add all the meatballs, Italian sausage, or a crispy chicken frittata they can feasibly consume. And why wouldn't you? What kind of psychopath eats spaghetti without meatballs?

Olive Garden first started the annual promo in 1995 when each never-ending pasta bowl set you back $6.95; accounting for inflation, that bottomless bowl is the same price now, some 28 years later. Now that's a good deal.