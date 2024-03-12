On-Screen Couples That Led To Real-Life Romance

The electric chemistry that sizzles between two actors on screen can do more than enthrall an audience. It can ignite off-screen romances in real life.

Cozying up on set, mastering lines together, and feigning love for the camera forges bonds in Hollywood that entangle their personal lives. Time to spotlight some of Tinsel Town's famed on-screen couples that blazed into real-life love stories.

Tom Holland and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Marvel enthusiasts reveled as Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ spun a real-life romance from their on-screen sparks. Despite efforts to cloak their love, People magazine unveiled their strong bond in July 2017, right around the time of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The duo, long suspected due to their social media flirtations, confirmed their relationship status on Instagram in 2021. Now, they thrive as one of Hollywood's most adored duos, mirroring a cinematic love affair.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Mr. And Mrs. Smith)

The iconic pairing of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, crowned “Brangelina,” sparked during 2003's shooting of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. This ignited hot on the heels of Jolie's divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and amidst Pitt's crumbling marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

Brangelina soared as a paragon of Hollywood romance. Officially wed in 2014, the duo parented six children – three biological, including twins, and three adopted. However, even the brightest flames can burn out. In 2016, Jolie sought a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and vied for sole guardianship of their children. That year, Pitt faced and overcame a federal investigation into child abuse allegations. A tumultuous custody battle ensued, punctuated by brief reconciliations and renewed strife.

In 2021, Jolie alleged Pitt's domestic abuse, unveiling purported evidence. Pitt temporarily won joint custody, only for Jolie to regain full custody later, with Pitt granted limited time with the younger children. Their once enchanting tale spiraled into a protracted, venomous tug-of-war – a quintessential Hollywood saga that devolved from fairy tale to courtroom battlefield.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams (The Notebook)

Under the radar for some, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' passionate connection transcended the screen after portraying Nicholas Sparks' ultimate romance in 2004's The Notebook. They coupled from 2005 to 2007, overcoming initial on-set animosity that bordered on loathing.

Their eventual harmony culminated in an iconic MTV Movie Awards kiss, celebrating their award-winning rain-soaked embrace from the film. Though brief, their romance was a rollercoaster of trials, triumphs, and classic love story elements.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Green Lantern)

From one of the worst comic book superhero flicks emerged one of Hollywood's most enchanting on-screen couples turned true romances. Leading man Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively crossed paths on the set of Green Lantern, though entangled with others at the time.

In 2011, their romance ignited, culminating in a clandestine 2012 wedding. Today, the quintessential Hollywood power couple shares three children, embodying a quintessential Hollywood romance revered by all.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Gigli)

One of the most notorious on-screen couples turned real romantics, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love tale ignited on the set of Gigli in 2002 and spans two decades. The couple, dubbed “Bennifer,” faced the fury of paparazzi after going public post-Lopez's divorce from Chris Judd. Their 2003 wedding was postponed days before due to the crushing media glare, contributing to their 2004 split.

Fast forward to 2021, the flame rekindles, leading to nuptials in the summer of 2022. This Hollywood romance, against all odds, savors a second act, with fans worldwide celebrating Bennifer's reunion.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, known for their star-crossed romance as Jon Snow and Ygritte in Game of Thrones, ignited hearts off-screen as well. Spellbound by their on-screen passion, fans cheered as the actors confirmed their real-life love affair in 2016, four years after their fateful meeting beyond the wall in Westeros' intrigue.

In 2023, the couple announced an upcoming addition to their family, proving that despite inevitable marital challenges, they stand as a testament to love's enduring flame.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (Twilight)

Shared trauma forges formidable bonds, as evidenced by Twilight co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s courtship, which began during the filming of Twilight. The much-maligned Twilight Saga chronicles the love saga of brooding vampire Edward Cullen and shy Bella Swan.

While both actors aimed to keep their on-screen romance low-key, their real-life connection blossomed in 2009. Initially inseparable, their relationship hit turbulence when Stewart was caught kissing Snow White and The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Despite attempts to reignite their flame, the duo parted ways in 2013.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder (Edward Scissorhands)

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder's tale weaves love at first sight with poignant separation. Depp, captivated by Ryder at the Great B-lls of Fire! premiere in 1989, found his destiny entwined with hers on the set of the beloved cult classic Edward Scissorhands. Ryder, initially taken aback by Depp's introversion, soon found harmony with him.

Depp's “Winona Forever” tattoo epitomized their devotion during their engagement. Yet, the couple parted in 1993, their romance unable to withstand the pressures of an eight-year age gap and the relentless glare of the Hollywood spotlight.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (That 70's Show)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ignite the screen with their will-they-won't-they tension on That 70’s Show before crafting a real-life romance resilient enough to echo through Hollywood's annals. In 2012, the duo kicks off a casual romance—Kunis coins it “hooking up”—but soon, they shack up, and their love story accelerates from zero to serious. Engagement rings herald their commitment in February 2014, and by June 2015, vows seal their partnership.

Kunis and Kutcher champion each other's ventures with unwavering support. Still smitten and parenting two kids, they reunite onscreen for a Cheetos Super Bowl ad in 2021, and join forces once more in That 90’s Show (That 70's Show spinoff/sequel series) in 2022.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (The Place Beyond the Pines)

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes craft a narrative that sidesteps Hollywood's typical tabloid controversy. Post-The Place Beyond the Pines, the pair forged a bond, embracing marriage and welcoming two daughters, all while zealously guarding their privacy. In 2022, Mendes coyly unveiled their marital status, and Gosling affectionately called her his wife days later.

By May 2023, Gosling confessed the film planted seeds for their family dream—a testament to life imitating art. Observers might say their saga ranks among Tinseltown's finest romances.

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class)

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult's tale begins amidst the filming of X-Men: First Class’s mutant escapades — a film set that sparked two of the off-screen romances on this list. They embarked on a romance in 2010, hit pause in 2013, but reignited the flame during X-Men: Days of Future Past. They split in August 2014 ends a chapter filled with Cheeto binges, watching volleyball, and pranks that would make the Simpsons blush.

Lawrence, notorious for hijacking Hoult's phone for a cheeky text to the X-Men cast about lactation, later mused about her identity post-Hunger Games and Hoult, claiming she spent essentially all of her focus on The Hunger Games and Hoult, that she needed to spend some time figuring out who she was. Despite the subsequent lukewarm X-Men sequels, the pair maintains a cordial friendship and working relationship.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)

Two-thirds of the Stranger Things love triangle, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, initially concealed their budding romance from the public eye, but rumors started to circulate as the pair exchanged playful posts on Instagram in late 2016 and appeared side by side at LAX post-Golden Globes in 2017.

One of the masterminds behind Stranger Things divulged to GQ that Heaton and Dyer had electric chemistry during their screen test. Come August 2022, whispers of their breakup surfaced but quickly fizzled out. Presently, the duo basks in their love, much to the delight of fans on tenterhooks for the final season's revelations.

Will Dyer's character choose Steve Harrington, or will life imitate art with her paramour Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers?

Michael Fassbender and Zoe Kravitz (X-Men: First Class)

During the filming of X-Men: First Class, cupid's arrow struck again, igniting the second romance on set. Despite attempts to shield their love from the limelight, Fassbender and Kravitz found themselves in the headlines.

Not long after Kravitz's romance with Chris Pine concluded, she and Fassbender connected, undeterred by their 12-year age gap as a source close to the couple confirmed that age wasn't a factor when their paths diverged, bringing a swift end to their brief mutant love saga.

Machine Gun Kelly (Mgk) and Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

MGK and Megan Fox collided on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, a film so dreadful that they both refused to promote the film. While filming in Puerto Rico, they bonded until COVID-19 slammed the brakes on the production.

By May 2020, E! News buzzed with rumors of their affair amidst Fox's unraveling marriage to Brian Austin Green. That same month, Fox sizzled in Kelly's “Bl–dy Valentine” music video. A month on, Kelly broadcasted their romance. Their declaration? A snapshot of twinned manicures…because nothing screams commitment like coordinated nails.

Their love story spiraled into a whirlwind of music festivals, Fox gracing Kelly's stage, and other exploits, branding them an offbeat Hollywood power couple. Fast forward to January 2011, Kelly bent the knee, and Fox said “yes.” They celebrated their engagement with a macabre twist, sipping each other's blood, a “ritual” they occasionally indulge in.

Quirky? Absolutely. As of this writing, the duo is still betrothed, though wedding bells remain silent.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bon Thornton (Pushing Tin)

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton sparked on the Pushing Tin set in 1999, sprinting to the altar by 2000 and parting ways in 2003. Their romance wasn't a run-of-the-mill Hollywood love story.

For one, Thornton was on his fifth marital rodeo. But even that pales next to their blood vial necklaces—a token of their bond for those long stretches apart. Thornton has since downplayed the bloodletting, shrugging off the media frenzy as overblown. Post-divorce, Jolie famously fell for Brad Pitt on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith set. As for Jolie and Thornton now, they share a respectful nod to their shared past and individual abilities as performers, the embers of their fiery romance long since cooled.