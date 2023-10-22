On the Trail: 24 Missing Persons Movies That’ll Keep You Guessing

Murder mysteries are chilling, but missing person cases are a whole other level of intensity and intrigue. You hold onto hope that the missing persons will miraculously appear and be reunited with loved ones, but you also fear that it’ll be revealed that they’ve been brutally murdered. And the most painful ones never solve the mystery and leave you wondering what happened. Watch these 24 missing persons movies for enthralling and troubling stories.

1. Get Out (2017)

People often forget that Jordan Peele’s amazing film Get Out starts with a young man getting kidnapped. LaKeith Stanfield’s character is pulled into a car in the very first scene of the movie, and we don’t see him again for a while. When we do see him, he’s almost unrecognizable, and you’re kept on the edge of your seat until they reveal what’s going on.

2. Searching (2018)

This gripping film is about a man whose teenage daughter goes missing. He’s dissatisfied with the police investigation and decides to take things into his own hands. He starts searching for her by looking through her laptop and finds some wild clues that help him start looking for her.

3. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman in this story about a little girl who mysteriously goes missing. This anxiety-inducing movie follows the young girl’s father and a detective trying to solve her disappearance and bring her back home again, but the odds are not in their favor.

4. The Vanishing (2018)

Gerard Butler is fantastic in this haunting movie about the disappearance of three lighthouse keepers. The film follows the three missing lighthouse keepers as they’re stranded on an island and are forced to face their demons. It’s a harrowing and dark tale that keeps you guessing.

5. Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Gone Baby Gone is a phenomenal film that follows two ambitious and determined detectives as they look for a missing girl. This film has plenty of intense twists and turns that keep you wondering what’s going to happen. This film is easily one of the best missing persons movies ever made.

6. Room (2015)

Room is another movie told from the perspective of the missing person. Brie Larson is kidnapped and kept in a small room for years. She is assaulted and abused in unspeakable ways and births a son while in captivity. This unforgettable movie will scar you, but it’s an incredible story.

7. Changeling (2008)

Changeling is a woefully underrated movie starring Angelina Jolie as a woman whose son is nowhere to be found when she returns home one day. The film, set in the ’20s, takes a dark turn when her son miraculously returns, but she doesn’t believe that he is actually her son.

8. Mystic River (2003)

This crime drama is impossible to look away from. The movie stars Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon, whose characters find themselves in the middle of a horrifying mystery. A girl is murdered, and a man goes missing in this wild tale that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

9. The Lovely Bones (2009)

While the viewer of The Lovely Bones knows what has happened to the lead character, the other characters in the film are still trying to find her. The way her father fights to find her and how her sister tries to solve her disappearance is inspiring and captivating. You’ll be on the edge of your seat until this guy is caught.

10. The Girl on the Train (2016)

Emily Blunt stars in this movie as a woman who takes the train every day and watches a couple in their yard. However, one day, she sees something awful happen between them, and then the woman goes missing. She tries to inform the authorities, but she’s dismissed and decides to investigate herself.

11. Us (2019)

Us is another incredible horror movie from Jordan Peele. This missing-person movie flips the genre on its head, as you don’t even realize who has been missing until the end of the film. I don’t want to spoil it in case you haven’t seen it yet, but it’s a must-watch.

12. Wind River (2017)

Wind River is another riveting tale of someone trying to solve the case of a missing woman. Sadly, this young woman is found dead, and a wildlife officer, played by Jeremy Renner, works tirelessly to figure out who she is and what happened to her.

13. Gone in the Night (2022)

This recent film follows a couple who go to a cabin for a peaceful getaway, but they’re surprised and confused to find another couple already staying there. While they all plan to share the space and enjoy their time anyway, one of the men goes missing, raising some dark questions and igniting an intense search.

14. Missing (1982)

This ’80s movie is a must-watch for anyone who wants a captivating missing persons tale. The film follows a businessman who travels to Chile in search of his missing son. Together, he and his son’s mother do everything they can to find their son despite being denied help by the authorities.

15. Missing (2023)

You’re not having deja vu; this movie has the same name as the previous film. The 2023 Missing movie is an exhilarating and mysterious movie that takes a different route. In this one, the child is looking for their parents, not the other way around. A young girl’s mother goes missing on vacation. The daughter tries to solve her mother’s disappearance from thousands of miles away.

16. Get a Clue (2002)

A lot of the movies on this list can be stressful to watch, so this one can be a bit of a relief if you’re doing a missing person marathon. Get a Clue is a cute Disney movie starring Lindsay Lohan as a rich kid who investigates a missing teacher for her gossip column. It’s fun but also interesting!

17. Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a compelling mystery movie about a 40-year-old disappearance. A man is hired to investigate the disappearance of a rich businessman’s grandniece, who went missing when she was only 16. The film has a fascinating plot and unique characters that grab hold of you and don’t let go.

18. Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)

Picnic at Hanging Rock is a classic mystery movie. This ’70s film tells the story of several young girls and a teacher who go missing after a picnic outing with their school. The whole school goes on a lovely trip to Hanging Rock, but not everyone returns to the school at the end of the day.

19. Who Took Johnny? (2014)

Most of the movies on this list are fiction. Tragically, missing persons are a painful reality. This documentary examines the disappearance of Johnny Goscho, a young boy who went missing while doing his newspaper delivery route. This unsolved cold case from over 30 years ago is perplexing and troublesome.

20. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a highly recommended movie for many reasons, but the missing-person element makes it perfect for this list. The first half of the movie has you wondering what could’ve happened to Amy, but the second act reveals a lot of new information that flips the story upside down.

21. Along Came A Spider (2001)

Morgan Freeman stars as a dedicated detective and psychologist in this movie based on James Patterson’s novel. This mind-bending movie follows him as he tries to solve the kidnapping perpetrated by known criminal Gary Soneji. It’s an exciting game of cat and mouse.

22. A Simple Favor (2018)

This strange film stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as two contrasting friends with very different lives. When the more daring and outgoing one of them goes missing, the quieter friend finds the courage to search for her missing friend. She ends up uncovering a web of secrets.

23. Megan Is Missing (2011)

This modern horror film feels all too real. It’s about a young girl who begins chatting with a stranger on the internet, forming some sort of twisted bond. The found footage film follows the young girl and her friend after they’re kidnapped, showing brutal torture and abuse.

24. The Last Unicorn (1982)

Again, this list is intense, so here’s something a little lighter. The Last Unicorn is about an evil king who wants to destroy all unicorns, but one of them wants to fight back. The last unicorn, voiced by Mia Farrow, embarks on a musical adventure to find the other unicorns and save them all.

Source: Reddit.