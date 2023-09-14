14 Once Popular Movies Most People Have Forgotten About

Some movies lend themselves to repeat viewings over the years. Others, however, are forgotten about after one viewing, even if they were popular when they were first released. Someone on a popular online forum wondered about “movies that were big when they premiered but have been ‘forgotten' by most people.” Here are the top 14 responses.

1. Revolutionary Road (2008)

People said they were excited to see Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio team up again for the first time since Titanic. Winslet was nominated for her roles in Revolutionary Road and The Reader, winning an Oscar for her performance in The Reader. One movie fan pointed out how people ended up forgetting that Revolutionary Road ever existed.

2. Look Who's Talking (1989)

One movie lover pointed out how some wildly popular movies of the past have faded from memory, including Look Who's Talking. The 1989 movie even spawned two sequels. Though some people may have fond memories of these silly movies, the films have been forgotten by most.

3. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Danny Boyle directed this film and won an Academy Award for best director. Slumdog Millionaire won eight Academy Awards, several BAFTA awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

It is a loose adaptation of the novel Q & A by Indian author Vikas Swarup. It follows the story of an 18-year-old Indian teen who becomes a contestant on a show that changes his life. Despite all the awards and the critical acclaim, hardly anyone talks about it anymore.

4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a crime drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh. Although the town is fictional, the director says true events inspired the movie, and the inspiration for the movie came almost two decades ago. A film critic said it is “not for the faint of heart” and is one of the greatest movies from that year. Sadly, it was only famous that year.

5. The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water is a romantic fantasy film directed by Guillermo del Toro, known for his fantasy genre work.

The movie is an “otherworldly fairy tale” about a lonely woman who discovers a strange ambitious creature and forms an unusual friendship with it. The film is highly appealing and captivating, but sadly, not everyone remembers it.

6. Ghost (1990)

Ghost is a romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg. The movie is about people in love and one young man who is murdered. Although he's dead, his spirit stays behind to warn his lover of any doom.

The film broke the movie world on its release. Now, it's hardly talked about. Luckily, Channing Tatum is allegedly planning a remake of the movie.

7. Little Children (2006)

Little Children is a 2006 American romantic psychological drama film directed by Todd Field, based on the 2004 novel by Tom Perrotta. One movie fan called it a “masterpiece that perfectly highlights the internal conflict that plagues many middle-class American marriages.”

Sounds like a movie that would leave an indelible mark on its viewers.

8. Crash (2004)

Paul Haggis shows off his superb skills in this movie. He produced, directed, and co-wrote the film, which is considered a “passion piece” for Haggis. The movie won three Oscars and was all the rage in its release year. Now, fans aren't so fascinated with it.

9. Avatar (2009)

James Cameron stunned the movie world with his 2009 epic science fiction film starring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. It broke records and remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Avatar was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three.

Now Avatar movie lovers are only thinking about Avatar: The Way of Water.

10. Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dances with Wolves is an American epic western film starring, directed, and produced by Kevin Costner in his feature directorial debut. The film chronicles the exploits of Lieutenant John Dunbar (Kevin Costner) during the Civil War after encountering and eventually being accepted by a Native American tribe.

It gained wide critical acclaim but fans think it is grossly underrated.

11. The English Patient (1996)

The English Patient is a 1996 epic romantic war drama film directed by Anthony Minghella based on the 1992 novel by Michael Ondaatje. Though it won nine Oscars and lots of other awards, no one seems to remember it.

12. Indecent Proposal (1993)

Indecent Proposal is an American drama film directed by Adrian Lyne based on a novel. The film centers on a couple facing a moral dilemma when a millionaire proposes an insane offer that could change their lives but destroy their marriage.

Indecent Proposal was like the ultimate water-cooler movie when it came out, and it seems to have pretty much faded from the cultural memory.

13. Basic Instinct (1992)

The neo-noir thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone was the talk of the town in the early 90s. Despite still holding up well decades later, Basic Instinct seems to be all but forgotten in the minds of recent moviegoers.

14. Quiz Show (1994)

The Robert Redford-directed film looks at the infamous Twenty-One quiz show scandals of the 1950s. It features a well-rounded cast that includes John Turturro, Ralph Fiennes, and Rob Morrow.

It feels like Quiz Show was released in the wrong period. One of the newest movie trends is the biographical drama genre. For example, Air and Blackberry were released to critical acclaim.

