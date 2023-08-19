24 Underrated One-Hit Wonders That Actually Have a Lot of Great Music

Here, we're walking the streets of underrated one-hit wonders with many other great music, as inspired by fans in an online community. Although these artists may have debuted or hit the limelight with just one chart-topping hit, their discographies are filled with undiscovered gems that deserve to be fully appreciated.

1- Living Colour

The opening thrill of “Cult of Personality” gets everyone on their feet, even to this day, and it went on to win a Grammy Award in 1990 for Best Hard Rock Performance. Since then, the band has consistently released other great songs and albums, including “Collideøscope,” “Hard Times,” and “Preachin' Blues.”

2- Carly Rae Jepsen

It seems we all forgot about Carly Rae Jepsen after “Call Me Maybe” took over the music space in 2012. With over 18 million copies of “Call Me Maybe” sold that year, the song became the year's best-selling single. Jepsen hasn't kept quiet since “Call Me Maybe,” nor has she reduced the quality of her work. Her other great songs include “Run Away With Me” and “Western Wind.”

3- Blind Melon

The American rock band based in the City of Angels, Blind Melon, was best known for their 1992 hit “No Rain.” With “No Rain” came both commercial and critical success, and fans couldn't wait for their next release. But perhaps the drought came afterward. Their other outstanding discography includes the album For My Friend, which contains 13 amazing songs.

4- Afroman

“Because I Got High” made us laugh our eyeballs out when it was the trend. Aside from songs with weed-themed humor, Afroman had something more to show us, but we guess most were already so carried away by the euphoria of the first that they disregarded his other discography, which includes songs like “The Good Times” and “Happy to Be Alive.”

5- Marcy Playground

In 1997, Marcy Playground, an American-based alternative rock band, released their self-titled debut album, and the data they amassed in a flicker was very bewildering. Crazy that we thought everyone would keep listening after that; however, those who listened discovered other gems.

6- New Radicals

New Radicals are famous for their single “You Get What You Give.” Beyond their anthem of hope and rebellion, New Radicals' album is a masterclass in alternative rock brilliance, and only a few people see this. Some other singles by the band within this category include “Someday We'll Know” and the lyrics video “Lost Stars.”

7- Electric Six

Die-hard fans of “Fire” still have it on replay on their playlist today. Since becoming an established band, Electric Six has released only fourteen studio albums, two rarities albums, one live album, and one live DVD. So why don't these other projects get the love they belong to? Here are our recommendations, Absolute Pleasure and Bride of the Devil.

8- Fountains of Wayne

Go beyond the charms of “Stacy's Mom,” and you'll find that Fountains of Wayne is truly a band filled with infectious melodies and electrifying grace. Their other albums, including Utopia Parkway, Welcome Interstate Managers, Traffic and Weather, and Sky Full of Holes, are as infectious if we let them enter our souls.

9- Del Amitri

The band Del Amitri blew our minds with the wonder of their single “Nothing Ever Happens.” The band has done several songs together and continues to do so, with songs like “Gone In A Second,” and It's Feelings” coming recently. However, those numerous songs on the line have yet to gain the popularity that they deserve.

10- Semisonic

Allow yourself to feel strangely fine with the “Feeling Strangely Fine” album. We want that for you, too. But you can also let yourself feel strangely fine with the other albums from the brand. Who says other songs from Semisonic don't have the same potential to make you feel the same?

11- The Verve Pipe

Even in the album that contained the then-trending song, other songs are much better than the hit “The Freshmen.” “Yes, as I recall, a few songs were even better than ‘The Freshman' on their album. Like ‘Ominous Man'—thanks,” says a contributor. They're not wrong; we know, we listened.

12- Gotye

What if you were told that Gotye's most famous single, “Somebody That I Used to Know,” is the weakest of all his songs on the album? True, “Somebody That I Used to Know” is a really beautiful song, but before it and even after it, Gotye had released other amazing songs, some of which include “Hearts a Mess” and “Giving Me a Chance.”

13- Crash Test Dummies

Crash Test Dummies, a Canadian rock band, is primarily popular for their single, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” which was released in 1993. While it seems that apart from their mouthful of a title and “Superman's Song,” the band doesn't have any other noteworthy songs, I'd disagree. “The Psychic” and “God Shuffled His Feet” are also beautiful songs from the band.

14- Chumbawamba

Chumbawamba's electrifying anthem, “Tubthumping,” took the world by storm, but there's more to this English rock band than merely getting knocked down and standing back up. Give a listen to these other singles by the band: “Amnesia,” “Enough Is Enough,” “Timebomb,” “Top of the World (Olé, Olé, Olé),” and “Add Me.”

15- Nada Surf

Perhaps when Nada Surf began production for “Popular,” they foresaw that this single would go popular and not precisely them. While “Popular” remains amongst us today, we seem not to care that other songs by the band need swooning popularity, especially for being such great music! An example is The Weight Is A Gift, which fans describe as “one of the best albums of the past 30 years.”

16- The Proclaimers

An applause for the “I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)” twins. The Proclaimers include two brothers who launched their music careers in 1983. While “I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) became the song for which they were widely known, the duo has to their credit a list of other interesting songs, including “Letter from America” and “Dentures Out.”

17- Foster The People

Foster, The People, have many great albums to their credit, but sadly, many people only know them for “Pumped Up Kicks.” The singles “Helena Beat” and “Don't Stop (Colour on the Walls)” are equally impressive songs by the band. It might be time we started adopting.

18- Alien Ant Farm

It's okay to say that Alien Ant Farm's “Smooth Criminal” was an absolutely incredible rendition of Michael Jackson's song, even better than the original. No wonder it spread like a whirlwind in no time. While this cover catapulted them into success, this American rock band has other incredible originals to their credit. “‘Movies', ‘Courage', ‘Wish', ‘Attitude', and ‘Calico' were my favorites from the anthology,” says a contributor.

19- Tripping Daisy

Most famous for “I Got a Girl,” which took over the streets in the 90s, the neo-psychedelic pop-rock band owns other equally excellent albums capable of achieving what “I Got a Girl” earned or even more. Take “Motivation” and “Trip Along,” for example, capturing the same essence which made us love Tripping Daisy in the first place.

20- Chuck Mangione

You probably don't know that dear Chuck Mangione, apart from his 1977 jazz-pop hit single “Feels So Good,” has other mesmerizing songs that are capable of making you feel even better. It's your lucky day. Enjoy the unique feeling that “Land of Make-Believe” and “Chase the Clouds Away” bring.

21- Monster Magnet

The American rock band Monster Magnet was polarizing with its powerful rock jams. It is surprising that aside from their 1990s hits “Negasonic Teenage Warhead” and “Space Lord,” quite a lot of people are not aware of their other magnetic anthems like “God Says No.”

22- The Rasmus

Many remember this Finnish rock band for their musical anthem, “In the Shadows,” which was a hit song in 2003. But what about the others? According to a fan, all the songs released by the band in the early 2000s are amazing (especially on the Dead Letters, Hide From the Sun, and Black Roses albums).”

23- The Knack

“It wasn't just ‘My Sharona,'” says someone. “Every track on that album was great!” “My Sharona” is truly a lovely song. Still, if you explore The Knack's other songs after your fill of Sharona, you'll discover that they're more than just catchy riffs. Some of their other catchy tunes include “Good Girls Don't” and “How Can Love Hurt So Much.”

24- Rick Astley

Can we give a standing ovation to Rick Astley for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever,” and “Whenever You Need Somebody”? Yes, but Astley's discography includes other amazing songs different from the three popular ones listed here. Bless your ears with “Cry for Help” and “Light Out.”

