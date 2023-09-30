Hidden Treasures Unveiled: 15 One-Hit Wonders with Incredible Catalogs to Discover

When you think of one-hit wonders, you don't think of the artist's entire discography. However, many artists with one big hit have a lot of fantastic music worth listening to. One music lover turned to social media to find out what artists they were missing out on.

1. Warren Zevon

Zevon is known for more than “Werewolves of London.” He has an impressive cover of “Knockin' on Heave's Door” that is particularly haunting. The song is said to have been recorded in Billy Bob Thorton's basement with Zevon's friends singing backup after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

He's also known for “Lawyers, Guns and Money.”

2. Semisonic

While “Closing Time” is the only mainstream hit, Semisonic still recorded three memorable albums beloved by fans. The band took a break after personal reasons, and they're now starting to release new music again.

3. Harvey Danger

All Harvey Danger albums are great in entirely different ways. Each has its own sound, whether it's a grunge influence, psychedelic rock, or Beatlesque pop. Their big hit “Flagpole Sitta” was used in the opening credits for the popular British sitcom Peep Show.

4. Nada Surf

While “Popular” is their mainstream hit, Nada Surf's entire catalog should be listened to. They have a unique sound that has earned them widespread acclaim.

5. Gary Numan

In the United States, it is viewed as a one-hit wonder for “Cars.” Regarding worldwide fame, the artist has enjoyed an incredibly successful career.

6. Carly Rae Jepsen

She asked you to call her, maybe, but Carly Rae Jepsen is not letting herself be defined by that one song. She has over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with “Good Time” and “I Really Like You” just under 500 million listens at the time of this writing.

7. Thomas Dolby

Everyone knows the hit single from The Golden Age of Wireless. The entire album, however, is excellent. Fans argue that there's not a bad song on that album

8. Toadies

“Possum Kingdom” is their biggest hit, but Toadies have enjoyed other singles on the radio. They've also been making excellent albums for decades.

9. DEVO

This is a situation where their massive single is one of their worst. DEVO fans will constantly remind you that the rest of their catalog is far more impressive.

10. Rick Astley

He's best known for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” but fans highly recommend his other works like ” Beautiful Life, ” ” Every One of Us, ” and ” Dance.”

11. Gotye

With well over one billion listens on Spotify, we'd understand if Gotye was content with resting on his laurels from “Somebody That I Used To Know.” However, other songs like “Save Me” and “Eyes Wide Open” are just as enjoyable.

12. Prefab Sprout

Most listeners know the band from “Appetite.” Fans will remind others that all of their albums are fantastic.

13. Motorhead

While Motorhead really isn't a one-hit wonder, it feels like fans only seem to know one of their songs, “Ace of Spades.” The band has had an iconic number of albums throughout the decades.

14. Crash Test Dummies

The fabled Canadian rock band is one of the country's best, even if their only mainstream hit is 1993's “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.” They are best known in their native country for 1991's “Superman's Song.”