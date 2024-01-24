Top 50 Most Popular One Piece Characters

One Piece is a manga and anime series that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew.

The crew is made up of a variety of characters, some more popular than others. This article ranks the top 50 one piece characters based on their popularity. Let us take a look at all of them.

One piece characters list

Find the list of the 50 characters as per their respective rankings. These rankings, however, keep changing rapidly, so at the current moment, this is how they rank.

1. Monkey D. Luffy

Things To Know Details Character Monkey D. Luffy Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday May 5 Age 7 years (debut), 19 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Monkey D. Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the most popular character in One Piece. He is followed by his comrades, who are ranked in order of popularity. Luffy is also the most popular character in the world, according to several prominent pollings held over time.

2. Roronoa Zoro

Things To Know Details Character Roronoa Zoro Eye Color Black Hair Color Cyan Birthday November 11 Age 19 years (Debut), 21 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Roronoa Zoro is one of the most popular and well-known characters in the One Piece manga and anime series.

He has been featured in over 350 episodes of the show and counting, making him one of the most prominent anime characters in the series.

He has also won many awards, including the prestigious Shichinin no Sho award (given to the strongest swordsman in the world) and the World Grand Prix prize (given to the best fighter in the world). Zoro is known for his hard work and determination, both on-screen and off-screen.

3. Sanji

Things To Know Details Character Sanji Eye Color Black Hair Color Blonde Birthday March 2 Age 9 years (debut), 21 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Sanji is a well-loved and well-known character in the anime One Piece. He is a chain-smoking chef who works hard for the Straw Hat Crew.

He is respected by fans and fellow crew members alike for his fighting skills, cooking abilities, and general awesomeness. Sanji is an interesting person with a lot to offer fans of One Piece.

4. Trafalgar Law

Things To Know Details Character Trafalgar Law Eye Color Petrol Hair Color Black Birthday October 6 Age 24 years (debut), 26 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Law manages to become one of the most adored characters in the series despite not being one of the major protagonists.

He is the leader of the Heart Pirates as well as a member of the Eleven Supernovas. This individual's bounty exceeds one hundred million dollars; let that sink in.

Furthermore, he is highly appealing with his grin since it is reported that he smiles practically constantly and seldom interacts with people until compelled to.

In addition, his attitude to combat is reckless, particularly against enemies of a higher degree. All of this causes us to appreciate and appreciate the Law.

5. Nico Robin

Things To Know Details Character Nico Robin Eye Color Petrol Hair Color Black Birthday February 6 Age 28 years (debut), 30 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Nico Robin is the seventh member of the Straw Hat Pirates Crew. She is a high-voltage hottie that had a bounty of 79 million when she was just right years old.

She tried to end her life at one time, but our boy Luffy saved her, and they started being a part of the Straw Hats together.

And it was from that moment on that she got attached to him and started becoming an internal part of the Straw Hats Crew as his loyal comrade.

6. Tony Chopper

Things To Know Details Character Tony Tony Chopper Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Birthday December 24 Age 15 years (debut), 17 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Tony Tony Chopper is the lead character in the show and is a Reindeer. He has been known to be the physician of the Straw Hat Crew, all thanks to his Human fruit that he started to think, move and act like a human.

However, there's no denying that this Adorable creature is just too good for any of us altogether!

He is lovable, adorable, and has a heart of gold. He always puts others first and goes out of his way to help those in need. Plus, who else could make the “I'm not a doctor” joke so many times and get away with it?

7. Nami

Things To Know Details Character Nami Eye Color Brown Hair Color Orange Birthday July 3 Age 18 years (debut), 20 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Another high-energy beauty from the concert. Unquestionably, some serious business. Nami is a popular member of the Straw Hat Pirates Crew, even among individuals who have never seen the anime.

In the anime, it is said that she was the first member of the Straw Hat Pirates; nonetheless, her alliance with the Straw Hats occurred much later. She is said to be one of the greatest navigators and unquestionably one of the best in terms of looks.

Her extraordinary intuition and skills for watching the weather are among the many reasons why she is so essential.

8. Usopp

Things To Know Details Character Usopp Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday April 1 Age 17 years (debut), 19 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Usopp is a character in the manga and anime series, One Piece. He is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates and is known for his lies and pranks. He is also extremely loyal to his friends and has been known to risk his life for them.

While he may not always be the bravest or most helpful member of the crew, he has certainly proved himself to be an essential part of their journey.

His contributions, both good and bad, have helped shape the story and make him a valuable member of the team.

9. Portgas D. Ace

Things To Know Details Character Portgas D. Ace Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday January 1 Age 20 years Blood Type S

Ace is a worthy guy of respect. And by respect, I mean an enormous amount of it.

Because he has accomplished the impossible, and I won't give anything away here. Prepare yourselves if you are presently watching One Piece. This gentleman will quickly win your heart.

Ace navigates the Grand Line with the assistance of his devil fruit. Furthermore, he is reported to be Luffy's brother and to have left his village three years prior to Luffy. He is much more strong and more attractive, which explains why he is so astonishing to everyone who sees the anime.

Overall, if you are a fan of Ace, the novel has some serious stuff for you.

10. Brook

Things To Know Details Character Brook Eye Color – Hair Color Black Birthday April 3 Age 88 years (debut), 90 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Brook is not very attractive in terms of appearance. However, it does not bar him from being a gentleman.

Brook is a member of the Grand Line's pirate population. Even though he is recognized as the Gentlemen Skeleton, he continues to make notable character errors, particularly with his speech.

And it completely diminishes his worth. However, this is irrelevant in the long term since he remains one of the most beloved characters on the program.

In addition, his music is enough to get your admiration for him. Consequently, he occupies the tenth position in our ranking.

11. Charlotte Katakuri

Things To Know Details Character Charlotte Katakuri (Kat) Eye Color Pink Hair Color Purple Birthday November 25 Age 48 years Blood Type XF

Charlotte Katakuri is a member of the Charlotte Family and has a bounty on her head of over 1 billion yen.

She is known for being serious and dedicated to her crew and family, as well as having a strong strategic mind. While she may seem cold on the outside, she also has a caring side that comes out when it matters most.

12. Franky

Things To Know Details Character Franky Eye Color Brown Hair Color Blue Birthday March 9 Age 34 years (debut), 36 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Franky has the zodiac sign of Pisces and is 225 cm tall. He is one of the former Franky Family members and Tom's Worker.

Nonetheless, he is now a member of The Straw Hat Pirates. In addition, his role in the program is Shipwright. According to reports, he is 34 years old and does not seem to have any connection to the Devil's fruit.

His initial appearance was in the Water 7 arc, and he is known by a variety of titles, including “Cutty Flam” and “Bakanky.”

His design is also highly distinctive due to his enormous stance and eccentric grin. Also, he is believed to be quite eager to defend others in the face of danger.

13. Shanks

Things To Know Details Character Shanks Eye Color Black Hair Color Red Birthday March 9 Age 37 years (debut), 39 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Shanks is one of the most renowned and powerful pirates in the world. He was a part of the Red Hair Pirates and Yonko, which explains his respected status.

He is also Luffy's hero since he was part of Gol D Roger's crew. And it was because of that moment that Luffy admires him so much

14. Newgate Edward

Things To Know Details Character Newgate Edward Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Birthday April 6 Age 72 Blood Type F

Newgate Edward is a very popular character in One Piece. He is known for his unique designs and his strong fighting abilities.

Newgate Edward's addiction to Rum makes him weak, but he still manages to fight effectively. Despite being addicted to Rum, Newgate Edward is one of the finest warriors in the series.

15. Donquixote Doflamingo

Things To Know Details Character Donquixote Doflamingo Eye Color – Hair Color Yellow/Blonde Birthday October 23 Age 39 years (debut), 41 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Donquixote Doflamingo is one of the most notable villains in the One Piece series. He was originally the captain of the Donquixote Pirates, which was a crew of its own.

After his defeat by Luffy and Law, he became a member of the Donquixote family. He has a bounty of over 340 million Beli, and his design is also quite impressive, with a boss-like appearance and overall impression.

16. Jinbe

Things To Know Details Character Jinbe Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday April 3 Age 44 years (debut), 46 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Jinbe is one of the most notable and popular characters in the One Piece series. He is a fisherman and was the second captain of the Sunny Pirates.

He also attained the status of Shichibukai, which is an incredible feat. He is said to resemble a shark, and his name even has kanji letters for the whale shark.

17. Boa Hancock

Things To Know Details Character Boa Hancock Eye Color Blue Hair Color Black Birthday September 2 Age 29 years (debut), 31 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Boa Hancock is affiliated with Kuja, Kuja Pirates, and holds Shichibukai rank in the show.

The Mero Mero no Mi is associated with Boa Hancock, and her type is called Paramecia. The bounty on her head amounts to 80 million yen

18. Donquixote Rosinante

Things To Know Details Character Donquixote Roisnante Eye Color Brown Hair Color Yello/Blonde Birthday July 15 Age 26 years Blood Type S

Donquixote Rosinante is a character in the manga and anime series One Piece. He is a member of the Donquixote Pirates and a former World Government agent.

He ate the Nagi-Nagi no Mi, which allows him to generate an invisible aura that nullifies all sounds within a certain radius of himself.

His design is quite interesting, with cigarettes tucked behind his ears and an unusual look on his entire personality. He is ranked by popular characters in [the entire One Piece Straw Hat Crew].

19. Dracule Mihawk

Things To Know Details Character Dracule Mihawk Eye Color Yellow Hair Color Black Birthday March 9 Age 41 years (debut), 43 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Dracule Mihawk is a powerful and well-known pirate. He is one of the Shichibukai and is said to be a monster amongst monsters. He is also the final opponent for Zoro in the anime.

His skills are claimed to be the finest in the show, and many fans believe that he has consumed a Devil Fruit even though there's no mention of it in the entire series. With a colorful attire and starking mustache, he stands with an eye-catching appearance.

20. Sabo

Things To Know Details Character Sabo Eye Color Black Hair Color Blonde Birthday March 20 Age 10 years (debut), 22 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Sabo is a character who has not yet gotten sufficient screen time in the series.

He is one of Ace's longtime buddies and later becomes Luffy's buddy to the point where the three of them are referred to as brothers.

Sabo, like Ace and Luffy, wants to go from the Gray Terminal and become a Pirate. And it is reported that he chose to launch his business at the age of 17.

It is stated that his bond with Luffy and Ace is his strongest tie, and it is what made him stand out in the anime as well. His childhood appearance is identical to that of Luffy, with the exception of a different color scheme and a few minor details.

21. Carrot

Things To Know Details Character Carrot Eye Color Red Hair Color Yellow/Blonde Birthday May 24 Age 15 years Blood Type F

Carrot is one of the show's youthful characters. She is said to be a member of the Inuarashi Musketeer Squad and has no significant ties to any kind of Devil fruit.

Her appearance seems to have been strongly inspired by that of a Rabbit. And this would account for her incredible speed and strength.

Carrot is also said to be a bunny mink inside the Warrior Beast Tribe. In addition, she is considered to be an exceptionally gregarious person who enjoys carrots much.

Regarding her appearance, she has yellow hair, a white complexion, and ears like those of a rabbit. A highly influential character from the television program. And this cannot be denied.

22. Bentham

Things To Know Details Character Bentham Eye Color – Hair Color – Birthday August 15 Age 30 years (debut), 32 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

He is identified as Mr. 2. In the show, Bon Clay is called an Okama.

Okama translates to a transsexual in Japanese. In the series, he has an arresting demeanor and appearance, which explains his colorful and extroverted personality.

Furthermore, it is stated that his dances are much more noteworthy since he performs them in the series.

It is said that Okama Kenpo greatly inspires his fighting style. His devil fruit is referred to as Mane Mane no Mi or Clone Clone Fruit.

Consequently, his power enables him to clone anybody he has touched. And he employs this combat ability.

23. Kozuki Oden

Things To Know Details Character Kozuki Oden Eye Color – Hair Color – Birthday February 22 Age 39 years Blood Type F

Kozuki Oden is a character in the manga and anime series One Piece. He is a member of the 2nd Division Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates and Roger Pirates. He is said to be a part of unreal physical strength and sword style.

24. Yamato

Things To Know Details Character Yamato Eye Color Red Hair Color Purple Birthday November 3 Age 28 years Blood Type F

Numerous fans remark that Yamato is one of the most attractive characters in the series.

And it is extremely fitting given her white hair and intricate design. She is a member of both the Alliance of Ninja Pirate Mink Samurai and the Beast Pirates. She is also the daughter of Kaidou.

One of the Four Emperors is Kaidou. In addition, she is claimed by everyone as Kaidou's son despite being a girl.

Moreover, she was born and raised in Kaidou's underprivileged conditions in order to make her one of the most powerful characters in the series. Therefore her strength is said to be extraordinary. And it is what makes her so remarkable.

25. Crocodile

Things To Know Details Character Crocodile Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday September 5 Age 44 years (debut), 46 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Crocodile is the former captain of Baroque Works and one of the Shichibukai. He is a major antagonist in the Alabasta Arc and Luffy's second Shichibukai opponent.

In fact, Crocodile is Mr. 0's main rival and a top rival of Luffy's in the show. Monkey D Luffy took back his Shichibukai title from Crocodile, and his Devil fruit is said to be Suna Suna No Mi, which translates to Sand Fruit, which allows him to control sand.

26. Perona

Things To Know Details Character Perona Eye Color Black Hair Color Pink Birthday June 7 Age 23 years (debut), 25 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Perona is a ghost princess who controls the Gecko Moria, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

She is also a commander in the series and takes control of the Persona Wonder Garden. Her laugh has been described as Horohorohoro by various sources, which is an onomatopoeia for her laugh in the Japanese version of the show.

27. Marco

Things To Know Details Character Marco Eye Color Black Hair Color Blonde Birthday October 5 Age 43 years (debut), 45 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Marco is the commander of the First Division of the Whitebeard Pirates. He is one of the top four Commanders in the Whitebeard Pirates group and is highly respected by his fellow crewmates.

He has a great grasp on his consciousness and reflexes, which was demonstrated when he was able to take care of Kizaru's light speed movements with his counter speed.

While Marco's devil fruit power has yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that he may possess a Logia-type devil fruit power.

28. Buggy

Things To Know Details Character Buggy Eye Color Black Hair Color Blue Birthday August 8 Age 37 years (debut), 39 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Buggy is one of the most creatively conceived characters in the program. It is reported that he mistakenly swallowed the Bara Bara no Mi demon fruit.

This fruit is further classed as the Chop Chop fruit. This devil fruit permits him to control sections of his body with deliberate control over them.

And that talent makes him a deadly opponent. Another element of his talent is that it renders him impervious to swords and knives.

If someone stabs him with one of them, his body will disintegrate but get clubbed up again. His unique combat method includes using knives between his three fingers. This battle approach enables him to become fairly formidable overall.

29. Silvers Rayleigh

Things To Know Details Character Silvers Rayleigh Eye Color Black Hair Color White Birthday May 13 Age 76 years (debut), 78 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Silvers Rayleigh is well known as the Dark King. He is one of the most noteworthy cast members since he was a member of Gol D. Rogers' team.

In addition, it is said that silver is the second most valuable metal, behind gold. In reference to this notion, Silvers is the second highest-ranking member of Rogers' team.

He seems to be a left-handed man who fights with his left hand.

Nevertheless, this has occurred in a few instances. In addition, he becomes even more famous when it is discovered that he is one of the few characters who have seen all three Straw Hat wearers.

30. Marshall D. Teach

Things To Know Details Character Marshall D. Teach Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday August 3 Age 38 years (debut), 40 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Blackbeard is the name given to this individual in the show. He was a member of the Whitebeard Pirates in the past.

The former leader of the second division in the series, Portgas D Ace, commanded him. Furthermore, Shanks asserted and cautioned that Blackbeard was becoming stronger than Whitebeard on the program.

This warning was issued because Marshall D. Teach intends to conceal his tremendous potential until the appropriate moment.

And the same thing transpires in the anime. As a villain, he is highly menacing, and his introductions are thought to be among the most creative in the whole series. Marshall D. Teach is a formidable opponent.

31. Bartolomeo

Things To Know Details Character Bartolomeo Eye Color Red Hair Color Green Birthday October 6 Age 24 years Blood Type X

In the show, Bartolomeo is known as the Cannibal. He was affiliated with the Mafia and afterward joined the Barto Club.

In addition, he was the captain of the Barto Club, a position that gave him considerable responsibility and power. His Demon Fruit is Barrier-Barrier Fruit, which is of the Paramecia kind.

This devil fruit enables him to act as a human barrier and assault others. In addition, his devil fruit power enables him to become very powerful and ruthless at times due to the strength it provides. His disposition is also intriguing since he is generally laid-back and relaxed.

32. Kuzan

Things To Know Details Character Kuzan Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday September 21 Age 47 years (debut), 49 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Kuzan was an Admiral in the Marine Corps. He was more well-known by his former name, Aokiji.

Sengoku appointed him admiral of the navy. As a result of losing his position to Akainu, he chose to leave the marines.

In terms of his personality, Kuzan is a somewhat laid-back individual. Nothing impacts him significantly, regardless of how essential or game-changing it is.

Moreover, he exudes pride and dignity, which is surprising given that his other admirals are not like him. In addition, he kept his pledge of a one-on-one battle with Luffy and did not assault the Straw Hat. This demonstrates that he is also highly word-sensitive.

33. Monkey D. Garp

Things To Know Details Character Monkey D. Garp Eye Color Black Hair Color Grey Birthday May 2 Age 76 years (debut), 78 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Monkey D. Garp is the Vice-Admiral of the Marines and is said to be one of the most respected members of the Marine ever! He was also the one who taught Luffy in his early days to become a Marine.

After his attempts, he left both Luffy and Ace in the hands of Dadan. His personality is also quite captivating with a bright smile and confident persona

34. Gol D. Roger

Things To Know Details Character Gol D. Roger Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday December 31 Age 53 years Blood Type S

At his peak, Gold Roger, also known as Gol D Roger, was the Pirate King. In addition, he was the most powerful pirate in existence and the owner of the famous treasure One Piece.

This guy succeeded in grabbing the Grand Line and becoming the most renowned individual in the One Piece universe.

His talents and abilities were unparalleled, and his demeanor toward the Grand Line was commanding and relentless.

In addition, he was one of the few persons who never feared the dangers he experienced in life. In fact, it was reported that he was fearless throughout his peak. Because of him, all of the Pirates started searching for One Piece.

35. Borsalino

Things To Know Details Character Borsalino (Kizaru) Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday November 23 Age 56 years (debut), 58 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Borsalino, also known as Kizaru, is one of the three Admirals in the Marines. He is called the Yellow Monkey due to his yellow suit and monkey-like facial features.

He is more laid back than Aokiji and Akainu, but he is also more brutal than them. His personality is quite influenced by his peers as well, and his general design and self-presentation explain why he dominates and captivatingly presents himself to those around him.

36. Smoker

Things To Know Details Character Smoker Eye Color Black Hair Color Mint Green Birthday March 14 Age 34 years (debut), 36 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

The smoker is one of the most popular characters in the One Piece Straw Hat series. He is known for his intimidating physical appearance and smug look with a cigarette in place.

Smoker has become one of the most eye-catching Marines in the entire show, appearing in many pivotal scenes throughout the anime.

37. Eustass Kid

Things To Know Details Character Eutass Kid Eye Color Red Hair Color Red Birthday January 10 Age 21 years (debut), 23 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

In the series, Eustass Kid is sometimes referred to as captain due to his mentality and height.

He was one of the Eleven Supernovas, which is significant because, when the Straw Hats appear, this tag will lead his reward to surpass 100,000,000.

As a recipient of one of the richest rewards in history, this would explain why he stood with such pride and assurance. Regarding his face, it has a rockstar-like aspect and a dark color palette.

It gives him an aura of strength and freedom, which increases our respect and admiration for him. The fact that he inflicted so many casualties in the series is a testament to the lethality of his talents.

38. Enel

Things To Know Details Character Enel Eye Color Black Hair Color Blonde Birthday May 6 Age 37 years (debut), 39 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Enel is the self-proclaimed “God” of Skypiea and one of the main antagonists of the Skypeia Arc. He is a very powerful and dangerous man with an incredibly high opinion of himself.

He views himself as a deity and looks down on all those he considers beneath him. He is extremely arrogant and does not take kindly to anyone who challenges his authority or insults him.

Despite this, he is also quite laid-back for the most part and tends not to get worked up over things that don't concern him. He has a close-knit team of followers who share his delusions of grandeur and seems to genuinely care for them.

39. Nefertari Vivi

Things To Know Details Character Nefertari Vivi Eye Color Brown Hair Color Blue (light) Birthday February 2 Age 16 years (debut), 18 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Nefertari Vivi is the daughter of King Cobra of Alabasta and a member of The Straw Hat Pirates at times.

Vivi first appears in the series as an antagonist but later joins Luffy's crew. She appears in various episodes and movies throughout the course of the anime and manga series. Vivi's first name is not something baseless; it is actually associated with “The Most Beautiful” or “Most Wonderful.”

40. Isshou

Things To Know Details Character Isshou Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday August 10 Age 54 years Blood Type S

In the series, Isshou is also known as Fujitaro. Fleet Admiral Sakazuki sent him to take care of Luffy and Law.

His debut appearance took occurred at an Acacia restaurant. And at that restaurant, he was just gambling with Doflamingo's guys who had been caught cheating.

Luffy drew attention to the Thugs' cheating and aided Isshou in his endeavors. However, this meeting was not intended to go in this manner.

After expressing his appreciation, Isshou draws his blade and begins to prepare for Luffy. In the series, he was a pretty formidable adversary who seemed to be a kind guy at heart.

In addition, his design reveals his extensive experience.

41. Monkey D. Dragon

Things To Know Details Character Monkey D. Dragon Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday October 5 Age 53 years (debut), 55 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

If you have not yet seen his entrance in the series, please do not read this entry.

Monkey D Dragon is our son Luffy's father and the son of Vice-Admiral Monkey D Grap. In light of his activities in these episodes, he was dubbed the Revolutionary Dragon.

He is one of the most sought-after criminals, and his activities throughout the series are nothing short of revolutionary.

With his abilities, he takes care of everybody and everyone, and all of his actions are supposed to be a kind of rebellion against the system. He is also a member of the D family, which makes him even more remarkable and alluring.

42. Sakazuki

Things To Know Details Character Sakazuki Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday August 16 Age 53 years (debut), 55 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Sakazuki, also known as Akainu, is one of the most popular characters in One Piece. He is a powerful and determined personality who always gets what he wants. Sakazuki was the Successor of Sengoku and took over as the admiral of the marines after Saiyoshi's death.

43. Vinsmoke Reiju

Things To Know Details Character Vinsmoke Reiju Eye Color Blue Hair Color Purple (light) Birthday November 30 Age 24 years Blood Type F

Reiju is the only known daughter of the Vinsmoke Family. She is Sanji and Yonji's older sister.

Her design stands out with blue eyes and pink hair with a purple shade within them. Reiju is quite an appropriate candidate for the role of a queen altogether.

44. Rob Lucci

Things To Know Details Character Rob Lucci Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday June 2 Age 28 years (debut), 30 years (post the time skip) Blood Type XF

Rob Lucci is a great shipwright and an amazing fighter. He has known for his skills in battle as well as his ability to use ventriloquism and communication pigeons effectively. However, he does not have any remarkable features or qualities that set him apart from other characters in the series.

45. Bartholomew Kuma

Things To Know Details Character Bartholomew Kuma Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday February 9 Age 45 years (debut), 47 years (post the time skip) Blood Type X

Bartholomew Kuma is one of the most brutal and feared pirates in the One Piece series. He is known for his ability to teleport on discretion and make someone else disappear on a whim.

His strengths are not properly highlighted, making him difficult to understand. Bartholomew Kuma ranks 45 among popular characters in the One Piece Straw Hat Crew.

46. Senor Pink

Things To Know Details Character Senior Pink Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday June 12 Age 46 years Blood Type X

Senor Pink of the Diamante Army has arrived. He is one of the officers of the Diamante Army of The Donquixote Pirates.

This explains his connection with Don Quijote. In addition, his design would explain his entire moniker and mannerism.

He wears blue eyeglasses and has baby-like nipples in his mouth. In addition, his head is wrapped in a pink fabric like a newborn would be.

This might suggest that his look as an infant was greatly impacted by youngsters. Regarding his debut, it occurred in the 702nd chapter of the manga series. Consequently, he is regarded as a relatively new character in the plot.

47. Jewelry Bonney

Things To Know Details Character Jewelry Bonney Eye Color Violet Hair Color Pink Birthday September 1 Age 22 years (debut), 24 years (post the time skip) Blood Type F

Jewelry Bonney is the leader of the Bonnet Pirates and a native of the South Blue tribe. She is said to be the biggest eater on the program and has a reward of $1.4 billion.

This is due to her membership in the Eleven Supernovas. In addition, she is the only female supernova on the whole site, which makes her even more fascinating.

This young woman's greatest characteristic is that she is incredibly gluttonous. She has earned the moniker “Big Eater” due to her ability to consume large portions of food.

Her dining manners are, to say the least, appalling. In the episode, it is mentioned that Zoro rescued her a while ago.

48. Kaidou

Things To Know Details Character Kaidou Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Birthday May 1 Age 59 years Blood Type F

Kaidou is captain of the Beast Pirates and has an intimidating look on his face. He is one of the Yonko, four pirate captains that are considered to be the most powerful in the world.

He has an impressive 50 warriors who are all artificial Zoan devil fruit users. His nickname is Hundred Beasts, the Strongest Creature In The World, and he allegedly has an army of over 50 warriors.

49. Hiriluk

Things To Know Details Character Hiriluk Eye Color Black Hair Color Grey Birthday January 12 Age 68 years Blood Type F

Hiriluk had no intention other than to heal people who fell prey to Wapol's greed. He desired to warm the hearts of the island's inhabitants, and as a result, he was such an esteemed individual.

In addition, he was reportedly one of the few physicians there to protect the local populace.

He once encountered Choppa while strolling in a snowstorm. And once he earned Choppa's confidence, he was able to forge a solid bond with him.

In the course of the series, this bond was recognized as a father-son relationship. Therefore, he got the screen time he deserved in the television series.

Bepo has arrived from the Heart Pirates. In the program, he is one of the most prominent members of the organization governed by Trafalgar Law.

In the same manner as his looks, he is a talking dog who is remarkably human-like inside and out. It is remarkable about him as a character because he seems resistant to Haki and combat methods.

He was able to overcome Haki Powers of Silvers Rayleigh and a combat style comparable to Sanji's. In addition, he is responsible for all new Heart Pirates members joining the organization. And as a person, he is amusing and admirable. So there it is weevils.

50. Bepo

Things To Know Details Character Bepo Eye Color Black Hair Color White Birthday November 20 Age 20 years (debut), 22 years (post the time skip) Blood Type S

Bepo is one of the more prominent members of the group and is regulated by Trafalgar Law. He was quite human-like in appearance and mannerisms and was able to surpass Haki Powers of Silvers Rayleigh as well as a fighting style that resembles that of Sanji. He is also in charge of all new Heart Pirates Members in the group.

He is considered to be a valuable member of the Straw Hat Crew, and as a character, he is quite funny and admirable.

Hope you enjoyed reading this article. Let us know about your favorite one-piece character in the comment section below.

FAQs