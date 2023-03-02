One Woman’s Quest for a Hormonal Birth Control Alternative: The Surprising Results

Choosing a birth control method can be daunting under the best of circumstances. If you don't have the right information, making an informed choice is even more so.

For a quick breakdown of the different types of birth control, we've added the three main types of pregnancy prevention to make it easier.

Permanent Prevention Methods

The surest way to prevent pregnancy is through either a hysterectomy, where a woman's reproductive organs are completely removed from her body, or through tubal ligation, also known as ‘getting your tubes tied.'

While these methods are considered permanent, a tubal ligation does run an extremely small risk of not working and women have been known to get pregnant, even after the procedure.

Barrier Methods

Barrier methods introduce a ‘barrier' between a woman's external and internal reproductive organs. IUD's like the Mirena and Copper versions offer several years of pregnancy prevention without the wearer having to worry about scheduling their birth control.

These options are great for women on the move and those whose schedules don't lend themselves to remembering a daily pill.

Hormonal Prevention Methods

Pills and some barrier methods contain hormones that regulate a woman's fertility by stopping the ovulation process, and as long as you're taking and using them as prescribed, you'll remain happily baby free.

While most women might think of ‘the pill,' when deciding which birth control to choose, it's important to remember that some barrier methods can also contain hormones. A frank discussion with a qualified OB/GYN is recommended before choosing which pregnancy prevention method you'd like to use.

One Woman's Journey

An active poster to social media was having some issues with her current Lo Loesterin birth control pill. While the user admits hating the pill “pretty much since she got on it,” she also says that for her, “not having a period increases her pregnancy anxiety tenfold.”

She is considering transitioning from the birth control pill to a copper IUD implant for about “two months.” She says that for her, she “takes pregnancy prevention very seriously by doubling up on methods, using the pill and condoms, as she doesn't want kids may ever.”

She's wondering if there's a way to transition smoothly from one birth control method to another.

Social Media Gets It

One user commented: “Birth control pills don't require a taper off like some other medications do. There's not much else you can do besides just not taking them.”

Another user, who's also transitioning from pills to an IUD, asked her gynecologist generally the same question as our poster and got this response. “the advice I got at least was that we should install the IUD after I've had a break from the pills.”

Yet another comment read: “The answer to “lessen” it [the crazy hormonal change] is that oftentimes some docs will put you on an antidepressant while your hormones are getting regulated.

In The End

The reality of changing birth control methods is that most women do “just stop taking them.” There is no ‘less or more safe' way to transition off birth control or to switch from one type to another, except to talk with a qualified OB/GYN and make a personal plan for coming off hormonal birth control or making the switch to birth control that better fits your body's needs.

