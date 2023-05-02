Is It Love? A Security Expert Reveals 7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Online Dating Scams

Online dating has opened a new door for con artists. A new study by Social Catfish, a reverse search technology company, shows Americans lost a record $1.3 billion to romance scams in 2022, up 138% from $547 million in 2021.

Social Catfish conducted this study using FBI's IC3 and FTC data from 2023 and internal data from its 10 million users. The results illustrate the largest single-year hike over the past five years.

For the millions of singles on dating apps looking for love and a life partner, it's also important to be on the lookout for fake profiles and potential scams.

Security expert Nathan Daniels from VPNOverview.com outlines seven steps to protect yourself when online dating to ensure you avoid a negative, potentially harmful experience.

First, Some Must – Dos

Consider these guidelines as the basics for online dating:

Choose reliable dating websites for meeting people

Don't post personal or private information that could be used against you

No sharing photographs that you wouldn't want on the internet in the first place

Be wary of any promises someone makes without meeting you first

In addition, these are some steps you can take to protect yourself from potential scammers.

Turn off Location Tracking

Many dating apps require location tracking, allowing the app to view your location and show candidates in your area.

Of course, this is a handy feature. Nevertheless, it's understandable that you might want to keep your exact location private from a dating app or any service, for that matter.

According to Daniels, you should change your phone's settings to turn off geo-tracking once you close the app.

Consider a Video Chat Before The First Date

Another safe online dating tip is to filter out fake dating profiles by requesting a video call. Most people with fake profiles will be very reluctant to have a call, especially if a video is involved. A regular phone call also works, but video chatting is definitely better.

It's much easier for scammers to deceive their victims through text messages and sending someone else's pictures. They can't hide who they are or what they look like on video. If someone refuses a video call, be weary of a fake profile.

Don't Connect Dating Profiles to Your Social Media Platforms

While connecting social media is super convenient for logging into an app and never having to memorize a new password, it can also open up a Pandora's box of information about you to others.

Sharing your Instagram and Facebook profiles may seem like a good idea to illustrate life events you've embarked upon and entice someone to swipe right; however, it's better to wait and share after you meet someone face-to-face and decide they are worthy of the information.

To log in, try another way that can't be traced back to you. One method, for instance, would be creating a Google account with random information that doesn't contain your personal data.

Choose Different Profile Pictures

Unfortunately, social media images in profile pictures can be used against you. Scammers can perform a reverse image search. This Google tool can help find other pages where the images appear, opening the door to your personal information, even if you didn't include it on your dating profile.

Only use pictures on your dating profile you're not using anywhere else.

Report Suspicious Activity & Inappropriate Behavior

Many dating apps have ways to report profiles or inappropriate behavior. If you come across a potentially fake profile or behavior that makes you uncomfortable, take the time to report it. You will make your own and others' dating experiences safer.

Types of suspicious or inappropriate activity you might encounter and to watch for include:

Fake profiles. Always be wary if you see an unverified profile or if it seems too good to be true.

Money demands. If someone asks you for money, there's a good chance they're a catfish.

Requests for explicit pictures. A red flag and something to never do.

Inappropriate messages, such as those containing threats.

Unacceptable behavior during an in-person meeting

Messages where people try to sell you something or get you to do something unrelated to dating.

Rejection of video calls could indicate a fake account.

Many dating platforms also offer the possibility of blocking a specific user. Consider this option if someone is bothering you and you don't want them to contact you while awaiting the dating app's investigation results.

Don't Open Shared Files

Some dating scammers infect their victims' devices with malware. Rather than asking you for money, they might attempt to infect your system with a keylogger to get their hands on your financial data.

Daniels recommends not downloading or clicking on files a new chat partner might send you. The same goes for visiting links they send you – both can contain dangerous malware.

Besides always being vigilant, consider investing in a solid antivirus solution to protect yourself from malware if you don't already have one.

Delete Your Account When You're Done Dating

Have you finally met your soul mate? Or have you had your fill of casual dating fun? Either way, consider another valuable, safe online dating tip, and delete your online dating account once you're done dating.

Daniels states that deleting your dating profile will erase most of your personal information on the dating platform in question. As a result, it will be much more difficult for others to abuse your personal information.

Stay Safe Out There!

Being single and dating can be hard enough without worrying about getting scammed. However, some people have completely different agendas, and online dating apps are just a means to an end.

Staying aware of what could happen is a great way to protect yourself while looking for the right life partner.

This article was produced by The Female Professional and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.