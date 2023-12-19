Online Searches for ‘Old Money Aesthetic’ Soar Following the Release of the Final Season of Netflix’s the Crown — Can the Look Be Achieved for Less?

In the week following the release of The Crown‘s sixth and final season in mid-November on Netflix, internet searches for the terms “old money style” and “old money aesthetic” are up, according to Google Trends. This sudden rise in search trends is further evidence that Netflix has a substantial influence beyond what gets watched and even extends to what viewers wear.

A study commissioned by Boohoo examined the search and fashion trends sparked by the show’s November release.

The increase in these two search terms is a natural continuation of the quiet luxury trend that has been popular worldwide since the start of 2023. The “quiet luxury” or “stealth wealth” trends gained traction from television shows and events, from HBO’s fictional Succession to Gwyneth Paltrow’s real-life understated courtroom couture during the trial for a 2016 ski accident.

If TikTok is anything to go by, quiet luxury and stealth wealth are here to stay in the form of the “old money aesthetic,” with the tag generating over 5 billion views. TikTok Trends reported interest in the hashtag #oldmoneystyle also doubled the day after the final season of The Crown dropped.

The Princess Diana Effect

The Crown’s timeline closely follows the Diana years in the latter seasons. So it's no wonder the final season is filled with influential fashion moments, particularly in the final months before her untimely passing, including her very public relationship with Dodi Al Fayed and her interactions with Prince Charles and the royal family.

It may have been Princess Diana’s chic dresses or one-piece swimsuits, or Prince Charles’s elegant suits and dinner jackets, but Pinterest trends data reveals searches for “old money aesthetic” skyrocketed by 114% the week following the release of the final season — almost doubling the last three months’ average.

What Is Old Money Style?

Old money style or aesthetic refers to a timeless, classic, and tailored look with subtle detailing and quality materials. It’s about understated conservatism, elegance, and clothing fitting well. While maintaining a palace like a royal will likely cost dearly, there’s no reason dressing like a royal should require a king’s ransom — pun intended.

Fashion experts from Boohoo explored the top fashion trends from The Crown as worn by Princess Diana, according to social media, and how to style the old money look on a budget. According to them, this classic, elegant look focuses on tailoring, quality fabrics, solid colors, and rich tones.

A pair of elegant loafers, some subtle gold jewelry and other accessories, a crisp, well-made shirt, a blazer, and fitted pants can go a long way to creating an old-money aesthetic capsule wardrobe.

Old money style avoids topical and trendy looks in favor of timeless pieces. That said, a successful old-money ensemble evolves and gives a courteous nod to a trend with a flash of color or combines modern cuts of suits and dresses with classic fabrics.

The Stars of the Crown and the Wardrobe Standouts

The impossibly stylish yet tragic Princess Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the final season of The Crown, draws the most attention. In particular, her wardrobe drew as much intrigue as her antics. For example, Google searches for “Princess Diana dress” increased by a staggering 320% after the final season launched in November 2023.

Princess Diana's five most influential looks from the TV show are revealed, with revenge dresses, houndstooth suits, and one-piece swimsuits sharply increasing on Google Trends in the last weeks of November:

One Piece Swimsuit

While relaxing on Mohamed “Mou Mou” Al Fayed’s luxurious yacht in St. Tropez in the south of France, Princess Diana looked stunning in a simple blue one-piece swimsuit.

Google searches for “one-piece swimsuit” ballooned 333% in the U.S. the week after the final season airing and 176% worldwide. Even more impressive, U.S. searches for “blue swimsuit” reached almost 10 times their average search volumes.

Plaid Trousers

Princess Diana also managed to pull off a very bold pair of checked pink and white trousers. These found their way into an earlier season when she was portrayed skating around the royal palace.

Despite the decidedly 1980s feel, fans swooned over the look. U.S. internet searches for “plaid pants” on Google increased by 160%, and worldwide searches for checked trousers increased by 393%.

That Polka Dot Dress

Emma Corrin, who plays a young Diana Spencer in season four, wore a red polka dot dress with spaghetti straps that was inspired by the Princess's glamorous gowns at the James Bond premiere in 1989 and the 1983 Australian tour.

Indeed, in the week following the final season's release, Google Trends showed an increase of 165% in searches for “polka dot dresses” as fans revisited Diana’s greatest hits.

Revenge Dress

Arguably, one of the most iconic pieces of Diana’s wardrobe was seen in season five. The “revenge dress” was an off-the-shoulder, above-the-knee little black dress worn with stockings, which Diana wore to a gallery opening in 1994 in London evening following Prince Charles’s admission of adultery on national TV.

Following the release of season six of The Crown, Google searches for the terms “revenge dress” and “Princess Diana revenge dress” grew by 200% and 400%, respectively. The increase in these searches was even greater in the U.S., with searches growing an extraordinary 356% and 1,654%, respectively.

According to Pinterest, “Dress with stockings” and “pumps” searches have also risen by 296% and 69%, respectively, year-over-year.

Houndstooth Suit

A houndstooth pattern refers to the jagged checked pattern that looks similar to a dog’s tooth, and Diana was known for her love of suits adorned with this pattern.

This look has won so many fans that Google Trends shows that searches for blazers, skirts, and total ensembles with this pattern in the week following the release of season six have jumped worldwide by 240%, 487%, and 1,079%, respectively.

This article was produced by Dukes Avenue and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.