Online Tutoring is Here to Stay: How You Can Participate

Web-based work opportunities have become increasingly available as the world continues to move online. Online tutoring is one such option.

Even though electronic tutoring has been popular for some time, recent world events have accelerated its growth. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the global market surged from $6.98 billion in 2021 to $8.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.

Many students and parents opt for online tutoring as it provides a flexible and convenient option for learning. This increase in demand has contributed to employment opportunities for both traditional teachers and newcomers to the profession.

With online tutoring here to stay for the long term, there has never been a better time to get involved. Here are some things to consider if you're thinking about becoming an online tutor:

Do You Have What it Takes?

There are several qualities characteristic of model teachers. According to Southern New Hampshire University, good teachers are strong communicators, listen well, have patience, and are adaptable.

If you are a certified teacher in the U.S. with a teaching license, you may wish to provide homework help or exam preparation for students. If you are not certified but have an interesting idea or talent to share with others, an online marketplace for live classes and courses, such as Outschool or Udemy, may be an option.

Teach English as a Foreign Language Online

A popular tutoring option is to teach English as a foreign language. Using a database of 30 million profiles, Zippia estimates there are over 1,020,619 ESL teachers currently employed in the United States, and the education industry is the highest-paying for ESL teachers.

You will need a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certificate to tutor ESL online. There are several low-cost TEFL training courses accessible online. Ensure the course is certified by an external body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and fulfills or exceeds international standards (at least 120 hours of teacher training).

More Tutoring Opportunities Than Ever Before

There are a few different ways you can find online tutoring opportunities. The first is to search for online tutoring platforms that connect tutors with students. Once you've found a platform you're interested in, create a profile and complete a background check.

Another option is to reach out to students or parents directly. This could involve tutoring students in your local community or even students from other countries found through social media.

“You're On Mute!” Equipment for Online Tutoring

According to Standford University, a reliable laptop and a stable internet connection are the minimal requirements for a remote tutoring setup. Use a webcam for live classes so you can see and interact with your students. In addition, a headset with a noise-canceling microphone will ensure your students can hear you clearly.

If you plan on using additional materials, such as slideshows or videos, you'll need to ensure they are compatible with the online platform.

Pricing Online Tutoring Services

When setting your price, there are a few things to consider. The first is the market rate for online tutoring in your area or country. You can research this by searching for other online tutors in your subject area and seeing what they charge.

Price ranges vary considerably across the U.S. according to location, level of experience, the number of students in a class, number of lessons purchased, and a range of other factors. According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly pay for an online tutor in New York is approximately $29.29 an hour. In contrast, the hourly rate for an online tutor in Texas averages $19.41 an hour.

Once you've decided on a price, communicate this clearly to your students or parents.

Benefits of Online Tutoring

Earn Extra Money

Tutors typically charge by the hour, so the more hours you work, the more money you receive. However, many online teaching companies hire workers as independent contractors, and you can determine the number of hours you wish to work.

Flexibility

One of the great things about online tutoring is setting your schedule. This is perfect if you're looking for a way to earn extra money while still having time for other summer activities.

Cost-Effective

Online tutoring is often more affordable than in-person tutoring. This is because tutors do not have to pay for transportation or other expenses associated with meeting in person.

Stay at Home

With the fuel price being about 9.1% higher in June than last year, there has never been a better time to reduce travel. With online tutoring, you can earn money without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

Help Students Improve Their Grades

Online tutoring delivers results. One study looked at the effects of an online math program for 175 socio-economically disadvantaged students in Spain between the ages of 12 and 15 years. It found that students who took three 50-minute weekly sessions alongside their regular classes had higher standardized test scores. They were also more likely to apply themselves at school.

As a tutor, you'll have the opportunity to help students improve their grades and succeed. Making a difference in the lives of others is very fulfilling.

Gain Experience

If you're considering a career in education, online tutoring is a great way to get started. It will allow you to work with students from all over the world and learn how to use different types of technology.

Tutoring is Not Just a Summer Gig

While summer tutoring may be a good option for some, tutoring is not just a summer gig. If you build up a solid base of students and perfect the skills, you may wish to consider continuing it long after the summer months have ended.

Online tutoring is here to stay and has already opened many opportunities for students and teachers alike. Even non-traditional teachers, such as parents and retirees, may have something to offer. With some research and planning, you too can become an online tutor and become part of the tech-savvy future of education.

