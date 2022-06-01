10 Onlyfans Alternative Platforms For Content Creators to Make Money

Content creators looking for some extra cash or a side hustle are in luck.

There are plenty of people in the digital world that are more than happy to consume exciting original content. Once creators prove their content is worthy, followers will pay to view their videos and images.

Onlyfans is a popular social media platform for content creators that even celebrities like Cardi B are known to contribute to. Onlyfans is a subscription-based platform where users can sell or purchase original content. Onlyfans is known for allowing adult content creators on their platform. Their attempt to ban adult content in 2021 created such a backlash that they had to cancel the ban. However, creators in almost any niche can find an audience here to make money online.

This content-creating gig can be great on Onlyfans alternative platforms as well to help creators make extra money and even earn an income. Here are some Onlyfans alternative social media platforms for all niches, including adult entertainment.

Fancentro is subscription-based and allows adult film performers and other influencers to monetize their private social media by charging for access to their accounts.

Fancentro Features:

No explicit images are allowed in the profile, but the description should cover the exact content fans can expect if they subscribe.

Creators can customize the subscription plan through Perks, the features creators provide to fans, such as access to social media, your Fancentro Feed, or other custom videos and images.

Content creators select the subscription offers for price and duration.

Creators can provide a free trial option and discounts.

There are seven payment methods, and creators can choose the minimum payout amount.

There is a 2-week hold on payouts.

Creators can promote their accounts on the Fancentro Directory.

Fancentro charges a commission of 25% on all earnings.

Loyalfans is a platform that attracts influencers, creators, artists, public figures, and anyone else trying to build an online following. Loyalfans provides several ways to interact with fans and share content.

Loyalfans Features:

Profiles can include a logo.

Creators must upload valid photo IDs, sign an agreement, and have a checkmark for sensitive content.

Creators can earn from live streaming, subscriptions, video store sales, personal requests through messaging, and a referral program.

Subscription prices are between $1 to $50.

The cost for text posts, photo posts, and video posts can be up to $500.

Creators have such features as video calling, direct messaging, and live broadcasts.

Creators receive payment twice a month and must reach a minimum threshold of $50 before receiving money. Otherwise, the balance rolls over to the next payment period.

MYM, which stands for Meet Your Model, is a platform that allows creators to form unique relationships with their fans in a close community. For creators who have a social media following, MYM is a great way to try to convert fans into paying subscribers.

MYM.Fans Features:

Creators set their subscription price.

Creators can set up a professional account if they have a registered company.

Creators can post public and private content – private content is behind a paywall.

Fans can request custom content which allows creators to set the rate for it.

Creators make money via subscriptions, tips, private media, custom media, and push media (sent to fans via DM where they can choose to purchase or not).

MYM recommends accounts start with at least twenty media posts.

Creators can send grouped messages via the Push feature. For example, you can send a message to everyone who is a follower but not a subscriber yet.

MYM takes a 25% commission.

The minimum payout is 50 Euros.

Creators sign up to become a model and receive verification within a couple of hours. According to Fansly, top models earn $10,000 or more a month.

Fansly Features:

Users can follow creator accounts for free or subscribe. Creators can target free users by sending content via DMs.

Creators can sell the option to remove emojis from photos.

Fansly takes 20% of earnings.

Creators can earn referral bonuses.

The minimum payout is $20.

Fanvue caters to all creators, adult entertainers, and all other niches. Fanvue recently added a discoverability feature similar to Instagram, so creators will be easier to find and earn new subscribers organically. A unique feature is selling NFTs (non-fungible tokens) directly through Fanvue, so followers can purchase copyrighted digital content that nobody else has.

Fanvue Features:

Creators can share a promotional video on their profiles which can help turn followers into subscribers more quickly.

An earnings calculator can provide an estimate of earnings through Fanvue.

Creators can earn money through new subscriptions, re-subscription, tips, paid posts, pay-to-view messages, and custom content.

Fanvue takes a commission of 15% of earnings for 12 months and then 20%.

A referral bonus of 5% of any earnings made by the creator who was referred for the lifetime of their incomes on Fanvue.

There must be a minimum of $20 in earnings before payout requests.

iFans supports all creators, including adult entertainment, and boasts one of the best referral programs and analytics dashboards for any social media platform of its kind.

iFans Features:

Creators can keep 80% of their earnings.

If a creator sends someone to another creator via a tag, they will receive a commission on any purchases that person makes

Mutual tagging allows creators to share each other’s audiences (called Share for Share)

5% lifetime referral bonus from other creators they invite to the platform

Minimum $20 in earnings before payout requests

FanPage helps content creators earn money similar to the other platforms. FanPage encourages creators to plan and time-block to keep up with content creation demands and cross-collaborate and create content with creators in the same niche to build a community and share followers.

FanPage Features:

FanPage takes a 20% commission on earnings.

Earnings are from subscriptions, paid content, messages, and tips.

Creators can post videos and photos on FanPage profiles.

Creators can live stream for their followers.

Creators can choose to share content to subscribers only, everyone, or set a custom price.

The minimum threshold is higher than other platforms at $150 before payout.

5% commission for referrals.

Fanso takes a different approach where a creator or someone who wants to go into the business creates a subscription-based community marketplace. With Fanso, as a creator, you can either become the owner of a self-hosted platform or choose to work with someone who owns the account and pay them a commission from your earnings. The cost is a one-time fee of $699 for a starter, self-hosted account.

Fanso refers to itself as an OnlyFans clone script and says users have 100% access to the source code, which is highly customizable.

Fanso Features:

Fanso nicely sets out all of its features on one page, including:

Custom pricing for subscriptions.

Unlimited streaming minutes.

Monetize live streaming content using tokens.

Creators can own and run a separate eCommerce store to sell their merchandise, including digital and physical products.

Users can pay for products using tokens.

Built-in social community feature.

Instagram-like stories can be created and sold on a newsfeed.

A free demo is available.

With Fantime, creators get their site instead of creating an account. Creators select their domain and customize their page with their choice of logo and colors.

Fantime Features:

Creators can connect their Twitter accounts to their website page.

Monthly subscription fees are between $5 and $50.

Creators are paid weekly and forfeit a 20% commission of their earnings to Fantime.

Minimum $20 in earnings before payout requests.

Creators can contact the designated Copyright Agent for Fantime if they think their material was used without their consent.

Patreon is not exactly a match as an Onlyfans alternative. Although there are many similar services offered, there are limitations in terms of adult content. Creators must flag mature themes as 18+, which is content that depicts explicit sexual situations, including nudity. Public spaces should not have any mature themes. Pornography and intercourse on camera are prohibited.

Otherwise, just like Onlyfans, Patreon gives access to creator accounts via monthly subscriptions.

Patreon Features:

Patreon offers three payment packages. The Lite plan asks for a 5% commission from earnings and provides a host page, communication tools, and workshops. More features are available for 8% and 12% commission on monthly income to Patreon.

These are the ten best Onlyfans alternative platforms that offer adult content and mainstream content for influencers from all different niches. These social media platforms offer similar services like earning money from loyal followers via custom subscription packages, private messages, videos, customer requests, and referral programs. Creators should also consider the platforms that provide them with more control, like Fanso and Fantime, and platforms with unique features like an e-commerce store for additional revenue streams.