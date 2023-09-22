How To Make The Most Out of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland

Boogeymen, critters, creepy crawlies, goblins, and ghouls gather in California Adventure Park to celebrate Disney's most nefarious villains at a special ticketed event. From Sept. 5-Oct. 31, visitors crawl through the Disneyland park, witnessing tricks, treat trails, and tantalizing live shows and parades at the Oogie Boogie Bash.

The notorious bag of bugs, Oogie Boogie, hosts this annual party for the antagonists. Though the event is sold out this year, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to maximizing your time at the park if you were one of the successful spirits who nabbed a ticket.

Prioritize and Compromise

The park permits Oogie Boogie Bashers to enter at 3 p.m. without a valid park reservation. During those pre-party hours, ride as many rides as possible to grant yourself more time to explore the bash. You can board the Incredicoaster and fly through the sky any day, but you can't groove in the Villains Grove during regular park hours.

Determine which festivities catch your eye the most, and plan accordingly. We've outlined the unique experiences only available during Oogie Boogie Bash hours to assist you in streamlining a seamless, villainous visit.

Mull Over The Map

Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney's California Adventure Park distributes a paper map outlining where the characters meet n-greets, parades, immersive treat trails, and shows kick-off. Before heading into the gremlin-infested world, pore over the map and make a game plan. If you want to plan weeks or days prior to your visit, various websites and blogs upload the map for interested visitors to peruse.

Character Meet-N-Greets

Each year, Oogie Boogie Bash introduces Halloween costumed characters for visitors to mingle with, snapshot, and greet. It is best to queue up early in the night for the most popular character experiences to scratch autographs and pictures off your list before enjoying the rest of the night's happenings.

This year, three iconic women—Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle Cow, and Daisy Duck— wave hello and shout Happy Halloween to those in attendance dressed as none other than the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. The trio stir their potions and channel their inner witches while Mulan dresses as her male alter-ego, Ping, and the fairy godmother from Cinderella flits into perspective. Bruno, a fan-favorite character from Encanto, the subject of the notorious tune “We Don't Talk About Bruno,” emerges from his entrapment in the family basement to salute eager-eyed fans.

The three disguised Sanderson Sisters and Bruno are only available to meet with during the party, while some characters stay in costume all day long. For example, several cars from the movie franchise Cars, like Tow Mater and Lightning McQueen, don their favorite pirate and vampire costumes. The popularity behind character meetings packs lines throughout the night, so pay attention to parade times and show slots for quicker admittance into these activities.

Villains Grove

Your itinerary for Oogie Boogie Bash depends on who you bring. Children under five may wish to avoid visiting the Villains Grove, what with its spooky scenery and chilling sounds emanating through the pathway and its extreme wait times. But, if your kids do plan to wade through the Queen of Hearts' Garden, Frollo's Sanctuary, and Maleficient's backdrop, hop in line near the park's closing time, following the final parade. Many visitors take their kids home prior to the final hour of the party, and queue times decrease significantly as the moon comes out.

Villain's Grove opens once the sun sets, limiting visitors' time to stroll through the scenic grounds. Once the sun sets and the first parade passes through, use the swarms of groggy-eyed children and their parents leaving the park as an initiative to move toward the Grove.

Immersive Treat Trails

The immersive treat trails are a fast-moving attraction of this year's Oogie Bash. Despite long lines, the treat trails move swiftly as crew members plant several barrels of candy throughout each walkway. This year, visitors saunter past villains by the names of Cruella, Ernesto de la Cruz, Agatha Harkness, Sid, Mother Gothel, Yokai, Madam Mim, Judge Doom, Oogie Boogie, Dr. Facilier, and Maleficient.

Beware how you look or talk about the villains, though. They won't hesitate to point their slender fingers toward you and ridicule your costume.

Frightfully Fun Parade

The headless horseman sits atop a galloping stallion as he concludes the pre-parade and kickstarts the main parade each night. You don't want to miss this sight but shouldn't fret over securing a spot.

The 12-minute Frightfully Fun Parade marches through the park twice during Oogie Boogie's Bash. The first parade occurs at 7:45 p.m. and attains a massive crowd for the sunset show. Experts suggest instead of squatting an hour or two before the crowded 7:45 p.m. show, arrive ten minutes before the 10 p.m. show for an unobstructed view of the Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, the Chesire Cat, and other beloved spooky season trademarks stomping through California Adventure Park.

Don't Dine During The Party

Oogie Boogie Bash offers a daunting amount of attractions and entertainment during the party, yet the celebration only runs for five hours. No matter how great your planning skills are, you won't be able to fit in all the fun— you must forego a few wicked experiences to enhance your night. Food is a commodity when ghouls, goblins, critters, and humans intermingle. Though the Oogie Boogie Bash offers its guests a wealth of delicious delicacies, seasoned visitors suggest dining before the bash to avoid lengthy wait times.

Oogie Boogie's Sold-Out Bash

Oogie Boogie Bash appeals to everyone with rides, special parades, and treat trails. The beloved Disneyland Halloween party features endless options for adults as well as kids. Though the event reached full capacity during this year's ticket sales, there is always time to plan your Oogie Boogie Bash trip for the following years.