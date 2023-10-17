‘Oppenheimer’ Comes Home with More Than 3 Hours of Special Features

Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy comes home on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital on November 21. The record-breaking blockbuster about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the Manhattan Project during World War II earned more than $942 million at the global box office.

The official Universal press release reads, “Delve deeper into the unparalleled filmmaking behind Oppenheimer with an extensive collection of special features, including the global debut of ‘The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer.' This 70+ minute immersive piece showcases exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and extensive interviews with Nolan and his creative collaborators, offering unrestricted access inside the process, performances, effects, music, and artistry responsible for this extraordinary film. Additional features include the NBC News companion documentary ‘To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb,' as well as a ‘Trinity Anniversary Panel Discussion' featuring a panel moderated by Emmy-winning journalist Chuck Todd, with Christopher Nolan, Nobel Prize winner Dr. Kip Throne; world-renowned physicist Dr. Carlo Rovelli; Dr. Thom Mason, director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Kai Bird, the Pulitzer Prize-winning coauthor of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, on which the film is based.”

The Oppenheimer Bonus Features Highlight Why Blu-ray Isn't Obsolete Yet

Just a few days ago, Best Buy — one of the top sellers of DVDs during the early days of the format — announced that it would stop selling Blu-rays and all movies on disc in early 2024. Although viewing habits have changed and it makes more sense to rent or stream a title for casual viewing, movie collectors want something tangible and more substantial for films like Oppenheimer, which is likely to clean up at the Academy Awards. Although consumers will probably have access to most if not all of the movie's special features mentioned above if they purchase a digital copy on a TVOD service such as Vudu, whatever subscription streaming service (probably Peacock, which is owned by NBC Universal) eventually streams Oppenheimer won't offer all of the extras included on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray copies.

The official Universal press release continues, “Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer thrusts audiences into the mind of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work as the director of the Manhattan Project’s Los Alamos Laboratory created the first atomic bomb. An unprecedented cinematic event, Oppenheimer features an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Oscar winner Matt Damon, Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr., Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Oscar winners Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.”