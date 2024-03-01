Oprah Admits To Using Weight-Loss Drugs, Plans To Leave WeightWatchers Board

When you’re a celebrity in the spotlight, your appearance and weight are constantly a topic of conversation for the public and the media. Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to criticism about her weight, which has been a topic of discussion for years.

Oprah is the latest celebrity to admit she’s started using weight-loss drugs to help her maintain a healthy weight. It’s one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, with many celebrities admitting they use weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, while others adamantly deny it.

Oprah Opens Up About Her Use of Weight-Loss Drugs

In an interview with People, Oprah opens up about her tumultuous experience in the public eye, saying, “It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years. I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself.”

The former talk show host of The Oprah Winfrey Show has struggled with her fluctuating weight for years, and now, at 70 years old, she’s released her feelings of shame and feels better than ever. Oprah revealed that after consulting her doctor, she was prescribed weight-loss medication and now uses it as a tool to manage her weight.

The TV Host Combines Weight-Loss Drugs With Healthy Habits

Despite using the medication to lose weight, Oprah is adamant about how she combines the medication with healthy habits and a solid fitness routine. She hikes regularly, eats her last meal at 4 p.m., drinks a gallon of water daily, and counts points to keep her weight on track. The weight-loss drug has helped Oprah reignite her confidence and nearly reach her goal weight of 160 lbs.

Managing Her Weight Has Changed Oprah's Life for the Better

Although she has just seven pounds to lose to reach her goal weight, she says there’s much more to it than the number alone. The billionaire television personality feels she’s been given a second chance at living a more vibrant life and has finally gotten redemption after years of struggling with her weight.

Oprah Revealed She Is Leaving the WeightWatchers Board

Oprah recently revealed that she will leave the WeightWatchers board and donate her shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. This loss comes as another hit to the weight loss company, as Oprah is one of their most significant shareholders. WeightWatchers has been openly struggling to compete with the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs, and shares in the company have fallen by 27%.

WeightWatchers announced it will buy Sequence, a digital health company, in hopes of staying above the changes in the weight-loss industry. The digital health company will offer services to subscribers and prescribe drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Several Celebrities Have Admitted To Using Weight-Loss Drugs

Oprah is among many celebrities who have turned to weight-loss drugs to attain their dream figure and maintain a healthy weight. Sharon Osbourne, Tracy Morgan, and Patti Stanger are some of the celebrities who have openly admitted to using Ozempic.

Despite several public figures using weight-loss drugs, Ozempic is not explicitly labeled as a weight-loss drug, and it’s essential to consult a doctor and become aware of the side effects of the drug.