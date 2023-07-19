Streamline Landlord Life: Optimizing Rent Collection

Tapping a regular stream of rental income can greatly improve one's livelihood, yet getting into the market remains an uphill battle for most Americans.

House prices across the nation are in decline from their pandemic highs, yet the drop has not yet been steep enough to make housing much more affordable.

In October last year, the Goldman Sachs Housing Affordability Index — which measures the extent to which a typical household can afford a new mortgage — fell to its lowest ever point, at around 70.

When more than 100, the index shows the median US household can afford at least 100% of monthly payments, while scores less than 100 reflect that a household can only partially cover the payments.

Although affordability has risen somewhat, current levels are far from the 100 crossover point and still lower than in the years before the Great Recession in the 2000s, analysis by CNN shows. That means getting into the property market is nearly the hardest it's been in over two decades.

Yet if you can get in, getting into this prized asset may be worth striving for.

It is a lucrative time to be a landlord. The median monthly rental rate in the US has climbed for three years straight since the pandemic first hit in March 2020, according to Realtor.com data. Only in May did the first modest year-over-year decline of 0.5%. Nationwide, average rents still remain nearly 25% higher than in 2019. What is a burden for tenants is an enviable bonus for owners.

Property ownership has long been considered a pillar of the American dream. Owning a quarter-acre block and a piece of land to call your own has become deeply entrenched in the national psyche. Property's popularity endures, with many aspiring to not only become a homeowner but also to own multiple properties to rent out. This article will review the current obstacles to property investing and look at the best systems for optimizing rent collection and accounting practices.

Not So Easy Street?

Before enjoying the cash flow of property, new landlords must first overcome a number of hurdles. From the outside, it may look like a great game of Monopoly, but running a rental property is no child's play.

Attracting reliable, financially-secure tenants who are punctual with paying the rent and careful with the property is no small feat. Optimizing tenant transitions so the place is not left vacant (and unprofitable) for too long can also be a challenge.

Landlords must also be aware of local laws and comply with building codes, safety measures, and property inspections. They'll also need to know some reputable contractors to do repairs and renovations when needed.

Bookkeeping

Then there is the bookkeeping. “Some of the main administrative and accounting hurdles new landlords face include tracking investments on a property and portfolio level, analyzing income and expenses, and navigating regulatory compliance,” says Doug Greenberg, Founder and President at Pacific Northwest Advisory.

There are a number of built-for-purpose software solutions. Baselane, for instance, streamlines rent collection through a centralized dedicated tenant portal for lease and payment management that requests various tenants to make monthly payments via ACH or debit, or credit card. Avail also offers a platform for rent income management and comes with a mobile app for iOS and Android that enables tenants to pay their rent on the go.

“My recommendation to new landlords is to utilize a technology platform that allows tenants to pay rent online with options for bank withdrawals or credit card payments,” says Tim Melia, Principal and Financial Planner with Embolden Financial Planning.

“It should also allow tenants to set up automatic payments or a reminder that rent is due, which helps eliminate the challenge faced by many landlords: late rent payments. Furthermore, a tool that provides the landlord with an income statement, rent roll, and other helpful reports is valuable come tax time and also for analyzing the performance of the rental property.”

There can be hidden drawbacks.

“The downside is it can be hard to prevent partial rent payments,” says Dillon Kenniston, CFP and Founder of REWealth Financial Planning. “And if the landlord ever had to penalize or evict tenants, and it went to court, those partial payments could speak volumes in the tenant's favor.”

Balancing The Books

There are also cloud-based rental accounting software programs, such as Stessa and TenantCloud, among others.

Regardless of whether you use a custom-built system or simply a spreadsheet of your own design, it is vital to give your real estate portfolio its own administrative space.

“Keeping personal and real estate finances separate will make accounting and tax prep a lot easier,” says Kenniston. “It'll also be easier to track property performance. If everything's comingled, it's much harder to calculate returns, or even determine whether or not the investor is cashflow positive.”

There is plenty of nuance to rental property come tax time.

“In some cases, rental losses can offset ordinary income,” says Kenniston. “Normally, passive losses only offset passive gains. But for some real estate investors… you may be able to deduct up to $25,000 in passive losses (called a “loss allowance”) against your ordinary income (think W2 day job).”

“And watch out for depreciation recapture,” says Kenniston. “Most landlords have a category for capital gains, but forget about depreciation recapture…this is one area where failing to plan is planning to fail.”

Navigating the challenges of landlords may seem overwhelming, but, leveraged correctly, software tools can ease the burden. By embracing technology, landlords can lighten their workload and easily ensure compliance with realty regulations. Despite its complexities, rental property remains a great wealth-generating asset, providing individuals with a pathway for upward mobility over the long term.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.