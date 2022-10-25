Top 10 Fan Voted Options for the MCU Fantastic Four Villain

A third iteration of the beloved Fantastic Four is coming in September 2024. With that much time between now and release, we have plenty of time to speculate on who the big bad wolf will be. Here are the top-voted answers based on Reddit responses.

10. Dark Beast

Coming from an alternate reality is evil Hank McCoy. He is a mad scientist who performs cruel, unethical experiments under the leadership of Apocalypse, the tyrant. Dark Beast first appeared in X-Men: Alpha, from an alternate dimension where Apocalypse is a tyrant ruler.

9. U-foes

This team is usually depicted as enemies to the Hulk. The U-Foes have powers and abilities similar but not exactly the same as the Fantastic Four. One Redditor posted, “U-Foes! Where their powers are similar but not identical to the Fantastic Four.”

8. The Frightful Four

The Frightful Four is the antithesis of the Fantastic Four. First appearing in Fantastic Four #36 (1965). The Wizard, Sandman, Trapster, and Medusa almost defeat the Fantastic Four in their first appearance. So they would be a formidable foe to put the FF up against.”

7. The Obliterator

One Redditor said, “How about Maht Pacle (The Obliterator)? He was the first mutant in the universe. He was born 5 billion years ago and is one of the elders of the universe. In the comics, he killed everyone on his home planet out of fun after discovering he is immortal.”

6. Impossible Man

The Impossible Man is an alien being from the planet Poppup and is a member of the Poppupian race. This alien race evolved into a state where they could transform into anything they could think of at will. Fantastic Four’s Thing called him impossible during a battle, and it stuck.”

5. The Super Skrull

One user said, “Super Skrull would force them to work more as a team and show the dysfunctional family story that the other Fantastic Four films have lacked.” Another Redditor stated, “The Super Skrull. They already have Secret Invasion queued up, so it should be a simple way to tie in events and show it's all one world.”

4. Doctor Doom

One Redditor posted, “Doom should be INTRODUCED in this movie – and be like Mordo – an ally or at least a non-villain. So it would be interesting if they introduced Latveria as a country neighboring Sokovia – maybe Doom's father as ruler (like in some of the stories) interacting w/ Zemo or similar to tie it back to the MCU at large.”

3. Annihilus

One Reddit user said, “I'd say Annihilus and the Negative Zone if it's cosmic-based.” Another Redditor posted, “I hope they save Annihilus for something big. I would love to see Annihilation Scourge or Annihilation Wave.” One user replied, “I really hope it's Annihilus. That would be so cool. I think it'll be cosmic-based to differentiate it from the other movies.”

2. A Variant of Kang

One Redditor posted, “A Kang Variant that ties the Fantastic Four to Avengers Kang Dynasty on a more personal level. We get an even more personal story if they follow the comics and make MCU Kang Nathaniel Richards.” Another user replied, “I feel this makes the most sense if Fantastic Four comes out before Kang Dynasty. Can give out info on the backstory of Kang before Kang Dynasty. Make it personal for the heroes too.”

1. Mole Man

One Redditor said, “Mole Man was the first Fantastic Four villain, not Dr. Doom. It would be to explore Subterrania, a place that hasn’t been explored in the MCU. Mole Man and Subterrania have some ties to the Deviants in the comics.” Another Redditor said, “Played by Danny DeVito. It is the only villain that will satisfy my needs!”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or would you change up the order of this list? Check out these fan suggestions for improving The Flash superhero suit!

