Journey into the Unknown at this Oregon UFO Festival 

Every year, thousands of people flock to McMinnville, Oregon, for an out-of-this-world festival. The Oregon UFO Festival, officially dubbed the McMenamins UFO Fest, occurs at the McMenamins Hotel in Oregon, founded in 1905 and located on McMinnville's charming, old main street. In its 23rd year, the festival runs from May 19 to May 20, featuring speakers, a film festival, and even a 5K.

This Oregon UFO festival, founded in 1999, is a way to honor the famous 1950 Trent sighting in which two local citizens witnessed and photographed a UFO, said to be some of the most credible images of UFOs to date.

Oregon's Extraterrestrial History

For those who don't know the history, around 7:30 pm on May 11, 1950, Evelyn Trent went out to feed her chickens and rabbits behind the farmhouse where she and her husband Paul lived. As she tells it, the animals did not indicate any disturbance. While attending to her chores, Evelyn was astonished to see a large, metallic-looking, disc-shaped object hovering silently in the sky a little to the northeast of their farm. She ran towards the house to fetch her husband, Paul while yelling for him to grab the camera.

The rest is history, and it catapulted a small town into a legendary UFO space. The McMinnville UFO Festival aims to honor this occurrence and all things both terrestrial and not.

The Oregon UFO Festival In McMinnville is the second largest UFO Festival, second only to one in Roswell, New Mexico. Historically, the one in Roswell has brought in over 14,000 people and over $2 million in revenue for the city.

McMinnville, a quiet Willamette Valley town located an hour southwest of Portland, is turned into something out of the cosmos for this festival. There is fun for the whole family, costumes, out-of-this-world activities and information-gathering sessions that you'll have to hear to believe.

Setting Out of This World Expectations

This Oregon UFO festival starts on May 19 with a Live podcast recording of Into the Parabnormal with Jeremy Scott. This podcast centers around everything between abnormal and paranormal. There isn't a shortage of exciting speaking sessions following that. Speakers on May 19 include Earl Grey Anderson, who has investigated over 900 UFO reports and specializes in experiencer/High Strangeness cases. His presentation for the UFO Festival will cover some of the most astonishing issues from his extensive research.

There is no shortage of exciting and engaging speaking sessions. As part of the VIP package, visitors can listen to author, investigator, and experiencer Sev Tok, who will share her ET messages from her personal ET contact and experiences worldwide. This is a session you will have to hear to believe.

On May 19, there will also be a film showing of Travis: The True Story of Travis Walton, which details the infamous alien abduction. Those interested in learning more about this experience can listen to the speaker session on May 20, which features both Travil Walton and the director of Travis: The True Story of Travis Walton, Jennifer Stein.

The Fun Continues With a Dance Party

The events on May 19 wrap up with a Landing Party. On this fun dance night, visitors can get their passports stamped, dance to live music, or connect with other festival-goers about their discoveries of the day.

The festival's second day starts strong with the Alien Abduction 5k at the Joe Dancer Park, where festival goers try to outrun extra-terrestrials. This event is for adults but kids don't have to worry, as later in the day there's a kid's fun run that kicks off the parade. Those interested in taking their extra-terrestrial looks to the streets can walk in the parade, which boasts exciting and fun costumes and fun for the whole family. You can participate with your original and fun designs or sit back and enjoy all the fun and inventive costumes passing you by.

Show off Your Best Cosmic Costume

Of course, there's no parade fun without a costume contest. Immediately following the festival parade is the pet costume contest. Dogs, cats, birds, and even lizards can participate and wear their most fun and innovative costumes.

Following the costumed fun is a speaker panel Q&A where visitors can ask their most pressing questions to Sev Tok, Earl Grey Anderson, Cheryl & Linda Costa, Jennifer Stein, and Travis Walton after seeing all of their sessions. This festival is the perfect mix of fun and informative while still being interactive for all the visitors and guests.

The festival wraps up with an Alien Costume Ball, with live music from the party band Super Secret Band. Here you can dance the night away under the stars or take in some of the costumes inspired by the festival.

What You Need to Know About Attending the McMenamins UFO Festival

Festival tickets start at $25 for presenters. Extra-terrestrially driven guests can also buy a VIP pass to access all festival events. In contrast, the events around the hotel are accessible and free to visitors.

