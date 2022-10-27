These 9 Organizations Have Dropped Kanye “Ye” West So Far

At least six organizations and two star athletes have cut ties with Kanye West amid the antisemitism controversy. Ye was restricted from Twitter and Instagram earlier this month after posting inflammatory messages on his account.

Organizations That Have Dropped Ye

1. Balenciaga

Balenciaga's parent company, Kering, told the fashion publication Women's Wear Daily last week that it had formally severed ties with West.

2. MRC

The film and television studio announced on Monday that it would not be distributing a recently completed documentary on Ye because of his comments, saying that it could not “support any platform that amplifies his platform.”

3. Vogue

A spokesperson from Vogue magazine told Page Six last week that it and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will not be working with him in the future.

4. CAA

The Creative Artists Agency, a large Hollywood talent and sports agency, confirmed to Axios on Monday that Ye would no longer be a client of theirs. The LA Times first reported that the agency had ended its relationship with West following his antisemitic comments.

5. Adidas

The German retailer announced on Tuesday that it had ended its relationship with West, effective immediately. They added, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

6. Gap

The company announced on Tuesday that it would be “taking immediate steps” to remove Yeezy Gap products from their stories and made it clear that it had shut down YeezyGap.com.

7. Foot Locker

The footwear and apparel retailer announced that it has pulled Yeezy shoes from its sales floors and online store.

8. Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman issued a statement along with his wife Erica on Tuesday evening stating that both were cutting ties with West's Donda Sports marketing agency.

9. Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics basketball player issued a statement on Tuesday evening as well, announcing his severance with Donda Sports. “I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

Not So Untouchable

Companies like Adidas faced calls from the Anti-Defamation League, consumers, and advocates to terminate their contract with Ye. West seemed to taunt the activewear company on the “Drink Champs” podcast episode, where he said, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me.”

The controversy even managed to reach the White House, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying on Monday that President Biden has condemned the banner that unfurled above the highway in Los Angeles.

“[Joe Biden] ran to heal the soul of the nation after years of hate and division. As part of this healing, we need to call out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. These actions in LA are disgusting and should be condemned,” Jean-Pierre said.

Even West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian weighed in, sharing a post on Twitter that read, Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.