Ten Marvel Characters That Hit The Screen Before Joining The MCU

Over the years, we have all grown to know and love the characters and actors of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, remember these superheroes have been around for decades, so they have been translated from the page to the screen many times. A recent online discussion resulted in a round up of popular superheroes that were in movies before they made appearances in the MCU.

1. The Punisher (1989)

The Punisher featuring Dolph Lundgren featured high on the list. In this movie, The Punisher was an ex-cop instead of an ex-marine. A comic savvy commenter informed readers this version of the character was taken from the Ultimate Universe.

2. Thor (1988)

Thor made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk Returns. One person had a few questions about why Donald Blake summoned Thor instead of transforming into him. Another wondered why Thor was not considered the god of thunder and joked this Thor was nothing more than a Spirit Halloween Viking.

3. Superboy (1988)

One commenter recalled the Superboy show that came to TV in the late 1980s. While other forum members remembered the show, they didn't like it as much as other superhero shows of the era.

4. Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four is an unreleased 1994 superhero film produced by Roger Corman and Bernd Eichinger, although copies were leaked and had been circulating since May 1994. One user wondered why no one mentioned this movie in the discussion and pointed to the controversial Human Torch CGI scene.

5. Captain America (1990)

One user posted that his favorite piece of trivia about this movie is that Captain America was played by an actor named Matt Salinger. When the movie came out, Stan Lee wrote one of his soapbox columns to hype it, and in typical Stan Lee fashion, predicted that henceforth, Salinger's dad would be most famous as the father of actor Matt Salinger.

6. The Incredible Hulk (1977)

Despite its age, The Hulk series was highly regarded by many commenters. One person pointed out the courtroom scene, where Banner transforms into Hulk, as being one of their favorite superhero moments ever.

7. Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1998)

Someone in the thread brought up David Hasselhoff's portrayal as Nick Fury in the old Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hasselhoff's portrayal absolutely nailed the comic version of the character before he was redefined by Samuel L. Jackson.

8. Howard the Duck (1986)

One commenter made sure to throw Howard the Duck onto the list. They said the movie sent shivers down my spine and praised the newer MCU designs.

9. Dr. Strange (1978)

One user said the original Dr. Strange doesn't do much for them, but did say it was cool to see the Sorcerer Supreme in action.

10. The Flash (1990)

Finally, a commenter found the early '90s Flash show on a streaming platform. They reported it was nowhere near as glamorous as it was when they were younger, but joked it was better than whatever D.C. was putting out these days.

Source: (Reddit)