15 Acting Performances That Screamed “Oscar Bait”

Actors who've mastered their craft connect with their roles, making the performer and subject indistinguishable. Unfortunately, not every role can be a winner, and we've seen more than our fair share of performers phoning it in.

As the 96th Academy Awards draw near, movie buffs and newcomers alike can relish the mutual recognition of “Oscar bait.” Oscar bait often follows a formula – corny castings of musicians-turned-actors, seasoned stars' second-chance performances after failed nominations, comedic performers' forays into drama – we've all seen desperate attempts rear their ugly heads around awards season.

Though some attempts to win were successful and others fell flat, here are some prolific performances that were desperate attempts to snag a gold statuette.

Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling (2022)

A strike in the “singer to screen” column, the One Direction frontman made quite the departure from his first on-screen appearance in iCarly. Don't Worry Darling follows Jack Chambers (Styles) and his wife Alice (Florence Pugh) in their traditional life in a mid-century company town.

Eventually, Alice grows suspicious of her surroundings, but not as suspicious as viewers get when Harry tries his hand at a Transatlantic American accent. Pugh's powerful performance overpowered Styles, as critics frequently referred to her performance as the film's saving grace. Pulling performers out of their comfort zones is often a recipe for success or disaster, and while this film didn't win much more than a People's Choice Award, the drama throughout the press tour made it all worthwhile.

Jared Leto in House of Gucci (2021)

Shortly before lending the fat suit to Colin Farrell's wardrobe for Batman, Jared Leto took a much-needed break from Morbin' to act alongside Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in this dramatic retelling of the Gucci family history. The Thirty Seconds to Mars vocalist only took 30 seconds to scare most audiences with an interpretation of Paolo Gucci that evoked both “ridicule and irritation.”

Though the film was highly-anticipated with creative contributions from Gaga, Driver, and director and industry legend Ridley Scott, not much can undo the titular family's distaste for your performance; Paolo Gucci's daughter Patrizia told outlets the family felt duped and disappointed by the film and thought the flick wasn't much more than an attempt to profit from the Gucci name.

Bradley Cooper in Maestro (2023)

Despite being a tenured star, Cooper's portrayal of the masterful Leonard Bernstein hit some sour notes. From the backlash surrounding the prosthetic nose to his five-year-long stint studying notable conductors, the film felt its fair share of heat.

Though experts determined Cooper couldn't conduct his way through a third-grade recorder concert, the film was approved by the famed conductor's family and generally well-received by viewers and critics. The film stands a chance to win one of its seven Academy Award nominations and even made actor-director Bradley Cooper the fifth person to direct themselves to a Best Actor Academy Award nomination (his first being A Star is Born).

Viggo Mortensen in Green Book (2018)

Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen star in the lauded but controversial flick, illustrating the interactions between talented pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Ali) and Tony Lip (Mortensen), Shirley's bodyguard and chauffeur. After its release, the film received numerous nominations and won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Mahershala Ali). Some of the feedback surrounding the film's release referenced the tired “white savior” trope, and Shirley's family felt Mortensen's portrayal made Lip look like a driving force in Don's life rather than just his driver.

Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side (2009)

Bullock's performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy warmed some hearts, though many dissenters felt the film took the “white savior” trope and ran with it, whitewashing the truth with a tale of two people from different walks of life – really, an oppressor and the oppressed – who come together despite the odds.

Bullock left with the Oscar—her first and only—but the conversation around the controversial film is still ongoing. Michael Oher himself has come out to contest the success of the film, claiming the already-wealthy Tuohy family took advantage of him as a child, capitalizing on his fight out of poverty.

Robert Downey Jr. in The Judge (2014)

RDJ is no stranger to stardom, and the inaugural release from his aptly-named production studio, Team Downey, received mixed reviews. Despite a showstopping, artistic performance in Chaplin and his newly-acquired Oscar nod for his role in Oppenheimer, Downey, Jr.'s The Judge received little fanfare. Many naysayers skewered the film's overly cheesy elements, with one critic for The Guardian calling the movie “soupy,” adding that, during one particularly emotional scene, “the words … ‘for your consideration' virtually flash in the bottom right corner of the screen.”

John Travolta in Gotti (2018)

John Travolta disturbs audiences as the titular role in Gotti, one of only 43 films in history to receive an abysmal 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, where the site shares a singular descriptor: “Fuhgeddaboudit.” Travolta, whose performance in Gotti is a far cry from his magnum opus, Pulp Fiction, received very little award consideration outside of its six Razzie noms. Travolta's stint as the Teflon Don will live on as one of the worst contributions to the mob movie genre, thanks to the atrocious acting, poor-quality prosthesis, and an attempt at a cringe-inducing New York accent that would make even the Pizza Rat recoil.

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant (2015)

It was time, right? We all agree that's what this was. Leo finally brought home the gold for his role in The Revenant, and though the critic's consensus was that he earned it, a strategically timed December release date put it right on track to rake in award after award – which it did. Gritty, tragic, and gruesome, DiCaprio's performance in The Revenant was notable but not his best work. Though the talented actor proved himself long ago, boasting a stacked filmography and an illustrious alliance with icon Martin Scorsese, we can't be afraid to call a spade a spade.

Austin Butler in Elvis (2022)

Actor and exhausted Elvis impressionist Austin Butler was the butt of many jokes throughout Elvis‘s press tour and beyond, claiming he's committed so much to the role that he can't seem to abandon the accent. With memes and impersonations aplenty, Austin's seemingly unending dedication to his portrayal of The King drew ire and annoyance from many.

The flick received mostly positive reviews, with people explicitly citing Butler's performance as a catalyst in their decisions. The Presley family extended their blessings, with Priscilla and Lisa Marie singing the praises of both Butler's performance and Luhrmann's directorial skills. Much like other films that seek to honor historical figures, the press surrounding this movie pulled double duty as a “For Your Consideration” campaign.

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (2019)

The Sandman made a dramatic career pivot with Uncut Gems. A stark contrast from Grown Ups 2, the gritty, suspenseful A24 picture showcases Sandler's chops and made the SNL alum a frequent flyer of the 2019 awards circuit. Notable deviations from the actor's previous work, like serious roles from slapstick types, typically make any performance a shoo-in during award season, and this Safdie flick was no exception, scoring several nominations and a few wins, which went on the shelf right next to his Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Taron Egerton in Rocketman (2019)

Fresh-faced, up-and-coming actor + biographical portrayal of legendary figure = award! Though not mathematically proven, it's gonna be a long, long time before this formula fails. Egerton's charming, colorful portrayal of musician Elton John delighted most viewers and critics, but the tired, by-the-book approach to biopics has gone stale. Egerton's vocal performances throughout the film are worthy of praise, but were we surprised this white-bread representation of a flamboyant and controversial musician garnered general public approval? Not really.

Renee Zellweger in Judy (2019)

Hollywood loves it when Hollywood pats Hollywood on the back, and this homage to the industry's crown jewel, Judy Garland, was no different. Judy gives audiences a glimpse into Garland's life 30 years post-Oz. Zellweger's heartwrenching performance honors the icon, securing her second Academy Award 15 years after her first (for Cold Mountain in 2004). Critics of her performance cite painful-to-watch lip-syncing and other artistic elements that felt less like clever cinematography and more like an “artless attempt to seem deep.”

Jim Carrey in The Majestic (2001)

The man behind rhino-entering Ace Ventura knows his way around a dramatic role. His first dramatic turn came in 1998's The Truman Show, where he won a Golden Globe. Carrey followed that up with another award-winning performance in 1999's Man on the Moon, the Andy Kaufman biopic, snagging yet another Golden Globe. However, neither role scored him a single Oscar nod.

He persisted, with his third dramatic performance in 2001's The Majestic, helmed by Shawshank Redemption director Frank Darabont. The period piece focuses on America in the 1950s during McCarthyism while also paying homage to Old School Hollywood, something the Academy normally loves. Unfortunately, it flopped with critics and the box office.

Ashton Kutcher in Jobs (2013)

Ashton Kutcher spent most of his career in the early aughts pulling pranks, but unfortunately, his biggest joke was his stab at Steve Jobs in Jobs. No, not the Aaron Sorkin/Danny Boyle flick featuring an ensemble cast; the other Steve Jobs movie that hit theaters around the same time. 2013's Jobs closed the Sundance Film Festival that year but failed to resonate with critics. It was also a jarring entry into Kutcher's filmography, considering he was primarily known for comedic roles and was in the middle of his stint in Two and a Half Men as Charlie Sheen's replacement.

Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

Over the span of her legendary career, Glenn Close has been nominated eight times for an Academy Award. Unfortunately, she has yet to win an Oscar. Her most famous nomination comes from 1988's Fatal Attraction, but her most recent nom, for Hillbilly Elegy, is the one that most screams “Oscar Bait.”

Based on the novel from controversial U.S. Senator JD Vance, Hillbilly Elegy has all the makings of a movie aimed at winning Academy Awards: two well-established leads (Close and Amy Adams), an acclaimed director (Ron Howard), and an emotional story about rural Appalachia that aims to resonate with audiences about substance abuse, addiction, and chasing the American Dream.