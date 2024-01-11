Dream Job Alert: Oscar Mayer Is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers

There's good news if you are free and you love Oscar Mayer wieners — the company announced this week they want 12 Wienermobile drivers to join their fleet. In a press release posted this week, the Kraft Heinz Company announced “the opening of Hotdogger applications, inviting fans to apply for a one-year, full-time, paid gig behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile.”

Hotdoggers Assemble

Self-identified “Hotdoggers” have the opportunity to become an Oscar Mayer spokesperson charged with “living out its mission: sparking smiles.” The open invitation lays out what is required for the year's contract: visiting at least 40 cities across the country, attending up to 1,200 events, and creating social media content for the brand.

An American Icon

Drivers will be expected to maintain one of six Wienermobiles and cover at least 20,000 miles in 20 states. What sounds like a grueling journey will involve driving one of the hot dog company's 27-foot-long hot dogs on wheels all year, with time off for holidays. “The Wienermobile is an American Icon,” Ed Roland, Senior Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement.

Colorful Characters

USA Today reporter Cady Stanton followed a cohort of Wienermobile drivers in the summer of 2022 and described the characters she met. Each driver has a hot dog-related nickname and spends six months in one section of the country before switching co-drivers and regions. Furthermore, Wienermobile drivers don't require a commercial driver's license for their tour.

A Wiener Adventure

The role usually attracts college graduates looking for an adventure. Recent journeys included attending Las Vegas weddings, handing out hot dog-flavored popsicles in the Big Apple, and visiting Puerto Rico. However, not all Hotdoggers have represented the company appropriately.

Driving Police Mad

In 2020, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin took to social media to share the details of their confrontation with a Wienermobile driver. In a humorous encounter, one Oscar Mayer employee fell foul of the law after neglecting to follow the state's “Move Over Law.” Thankfully for the offending Hotdogger, he didn't land in hot water — the Waukesha sheriff's deputy gave the driver a verbal warning.

Cutting the Mustard

For those interested in the role, prospective wiener lovers are encouraged to follow Oscar Mayer on Facebook or Instagram to learn more about the Wienermobile way. “The coveted Hotdogger title is granted to 12 applicants who cut the mustard,” concludes the press release. Applications are open through January 31.